From the highly illuminating pages of “Bad Puns” on Facebook, I came across this little jewel: “I was born to be a pessimist because my blood type is “B-Negative”. And I just had to – I mean, I couldn’t help myself – I had to answer: “I reckon that’s why I am “B-Positive.”
Yuk, yuk, yuk.
“Miss ‘Nita” and yours truly were married in Chapel Number 2 on Shepard Air Force Base, Texas; and, unbeknown to me, there were all kinds of “stuff and things” that we had to do – like blood tests and psych tests (I failed all of those) and other tests (I didn’t show up for those).
So, since we were going to live in a little one bedroom duplex at 703 Magnolia Street in Burke Burnette, Texas; we went to the local clinic for the blood test. When Nurse Crachett came out with a needle that went from here to there and announced that she was going to take some blood, I announced, “You really don’t need to do that, because I know I’m “positive.”
She actually seemed a little taken back at that; and questioned me, “Are you sure?” I assured her that I was sure; because Uncle Sam’s Finest had already pronounced me “B Positive”.
Then she laughed a little dry laugh, looked at “Miss ‘Nita” as if to say: “I feel sorry for you” and told me she was checking me for syphilis and other bad stuff – and not my blood type!
Oh well, everybody’s gotta learn these things sooner or later.
By the way, I checked out negative!
There are not too many things in this world that you can be positively assured about – oops, I dangled that preposition: “There are not too many things in this world about which you can be positively assured."
Someone said: “Death and Taxes.”
Taxes? I know we have to pay them; and I am glad to be able to live in a free country like America; so I pay my taxes. After all, I could have been born in Russia and have to put up with an absolute nut case as “President for Life.”
Death? I know that if The Lord delays His Second Coming long enough, I am going to die – and so are you and you and he and she and they and them. I settled that issue in 1965 when I repented of my sins and received The Lord Jesus The Christ as my Personal Savior in a “Bob Bevington revival tent” in the side yard of the Oak Ridge, Tennessee Bible Church.
And then what?
I got that issue of “Then what” settled long ago; and of that, I am positive; and can positively sing, “Jesus loves me, this I know; for The Bible tells me so . . .”
Blood? My blood has been shared all over this area; from the time I gave as a High School Sophomore for an accident victim; through fifteen gallons (after the started counting) to Medic and one hundred platelet donations, and numerous (uncounted) plasma donations. I am very happy to say that lots of people have been helped by my donated blood and blood products!
But none of them have been saved – solely because of my blood or blood products (unless you want to go through the back door and say they lived to hear a Gospel Message and receive Christ at some later point in their life).
But, none of them were saved solely because of my blood – it took then and still takes today – the Blood of the Great High Priest Who volunteered to offer the atoning sacrifice for the forgiveness of my sins – and yours, and yours, and – well you know.
And, because there was no sacrifice perfect and powerful enough to erase all the sins of all the people who came in repentance and faith – that Great High Priest – The Lord Jesus The Christ – offered Himself as The Sacrifice, shed (not spilled) His Blood, went through death to Resurrection Day and ascended into Heaven to offer His Own Blood on Heaven’s Altar – and because of that – you can be positive of sins forgiven when you repent and receive Him as your Savior.
Be Positive you know that! Be Positive you have done that!
And I will positively meet you (and Jesus Christ) in the air in the Rapture of the Church! As my ole bud used to say: “Absotively Posilutely.”
Tom Mooty has served the West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and Very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty-three years; and is pleased to be able to write these Wednesday and Weekend Columns for the Newport Plain Talk. E-mail Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com; write to him at P.O. Box 851; or call him at 423-623-9056 with your comments.
