Piney Grove Baptist Church established in 1880
Organized in April of 1880, Piney Grove Baptist Church is located in Del Rio, on a hilltop about halfway between the communities of Midway and Puncton. Church records show that Big Creek Baptist Church (now Del Rio Baptist Church) dismissed “for the purpose of organizing a church of the same faith and order at Piney Grove ...”

Listed as charter members were Henry Lee, Mary Lee, John Messer, Elizabeth Messer, Marion Lee, Ellen Lee, James Mooneyham, Sarah Mooneyham, Green R. Lee, Elmiry Lee, Sarah Pratter, Caroline Pratter, Franklin Lee, Mandy Lee, Charlotte Morgan, Jane Mooneyham, Jane Franks, Caroline Dunagon, Thomas Cogdill, Thomas Lee, Daniel Norwood, Charles Lee, Grant Lee, Henry Lee, Jr., Mildred Lee, Franklin Lee, Jr., Joseph Pratter, William Pratter, Mary Seagle, Lewis Seagle, Jane Seagle, Rickman Franks, Mary Franks, Elizabeth Franks, Philip Cutshall, Rachel Waddell, Emerline Cutshall, Emerline Clar, Lincoln Roland, Nancy Pratter, Ganette Black, Nancy Hall, Evaline Varner, Daniel Morgan, Newton Bell, and Sarah Rollins.

