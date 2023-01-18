Organized in April of 1880, Piney Grove Baptist Church is located in Del Rio, on a hilltop about halfway between the communities of Midway and Puncton. Church records show that Big Creek Baptist Church (now Del Rio Baptist Church) dismissed “for the purpose of organizing a church of the same faith and order at Piney Grove ...”
Listed as charter members were Henry Lee, Mary Lee, John Messer, Elizabeth Messer, Marion Lee, Ellen Lee, James Mooneyham, Sarah Mooneyham, Green R. Lee, Elmiry Lee, Sarah Pratter, Caroline Pratter, Franklin Lee, Mandy Lee, Charlotte Morgan, Jane Mooneyham, Jane Franks, Caroline Dunagon, Thomas Cogdill, Thomas Lee, Daniel Norwood, Charles Lee, Grant Lee, Henry Lee, Jr., Mildred Lee, Franklin Lee, Jr., Joseph Pratter, William Pratter, Mary Seagle, Lewis Seagle, Jane Seagle, Rickman Franks, Mary Franks, Elizabeth Franks, Philip Cutshall, Rachel Waddell, Emerline Cutshall, Emerline Clar, Lincoln Roland, Nancy Pratter, Ganette Black, Nancy Hall, Evaline Varner, Daniel Morgan, Newton Bell, and Sarah Rollins.
The first meeting place is thought to have been a dwelling on the Charlie Brooks property, a structure also used as a schoolhouse. Ida Strange and Sally Mooneyham taught at this school. No pastor records are available from 1880-1886, but it is thought visiting clergymen came to the church to preach.
Early pastors included L. D. Bailey (1886-1890), the first pastor on record, L. A. Green (1891-1894), J. B. Cogdill (1895-1902), remembered for preaching the “Plain Old Story” and who traveled on foot to his different appointments, T. C. McNabb (1903-1904), P. C. Wild (1905-1907), G. C. Wild (1908-1915), R. G. Tarlton (1916-1923), who rode his horse about 20 miles from his home in Greene County and who, in the winter, had to have his family thaw his shoes loose from the stirrups with hot water upon his return home, Lewis Clarke (1924-1925, 1926-1932, and 1937-1940), L. D. Carlisle (1925-1926), Henry Freeman (1933-1936), H. C. Tarlton (1941-1952), who walked about 10 miles, then was picked up by someone with a car, C. G. Wyatt (1953-1954), Randall Joines (1954-1956 and 1958-1960), Lloyd McKinney (1956-1958, 1969-1970, and 1972-1974), Hubert Hall, Sr. (1960-1961) and a carpenter by trade.
Older church members still recall that when Rev. Hall pastored the church, each member of his family carried their own personal Bible to worship services.
Other pastors included Charles Sunderland (1961-1963), Paul Mayfield (1963-1965), “a true servant of God,” Leonard Suggs (1965-1967), Ray Stokely (1967-1968), Marvin Witt (1968-1969), and James Evans (1974-1975).
Rev. Bill Murr has served the church since 1975. John Payne served as a “fill-in” preacher at different time.
Church members continued worshiping here until about 1930, when the building’s need of repairs necessitated the decision to move “down the road” to Middle Fork School, where services were held from 1930-1934.
Rod Shelton and wife Kitty deeded the church one-half acre “more or less” for the growing congregation’s new building. Helping build this church were Floyd Strange, Sr., Oscar Lunsford, Hubert Willis, Ted Strange, Fred Strange, Garl Willis, John Payne, Allen Lunsford, and Terrel Lunsford. Lumber for the building project was placed on a sled and pulled by mules up the hill.
In 1950, Warner Payne deeded the church another acre of land for yet a larger church. The church sold the Rod Shelton property to Alonzo Haney for $275. Charlie Ford laid the blocks for the new church and others, including Ance Lunsford, John Parton, John Payne, Oscar Lunsford, Harrison Messer, and Ernest Messer, did the construction. The government donated the lumber.
Services in the new building were first held September 2, 1950, and the church was formally dedicated on the third Sunday in May of 1952. That year the church purchased its first piano. Classrooms were added, and an oil furnace was bought. Eventually electricity was installed with the first light fixture donated from South Carolina. In 1969, the road was widened and access to the building became easier.
Since then, more improvements have been made, including an awning, a pavilion, enlargement of the structure, and new wiring, paneling, and carpeting.
As the Lord continued to bless Piney Grove, the need for a larger sanctuary and more classrooms increased. With a mountain of dirt and a telephone line to be moved, at times the project seemed almost impossible.
Said one church member, “However, as usual, Rev. (Bill) Murr encouraged the congregation to pray. One by one, the Lord moved every obstacle and ground was broken for a new sanctuary.”
In January of 2008, the congregation held their first service in the newly-completed and completely paid for sanctuary.
In recent years, a cemetery across the road from the church has been added.
Today Piney Grove Baptist Church, surrounded by God’s beauty in the East Tennessee mountains, continues to serve the area with a total love of the Lord and a desire to fulfill His Commandments.
Rev. Fred Cagle is pastor.
