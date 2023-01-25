Asbury Owens, his sister Hassie Owens, his son Audrey Owens, Evereux Roberts, and a Templin family of Allen’s Grove provided the leadership needed to establish the Sunday School.
Shortly thereafter Rev. Thad Jameson held a revival at the school with many people, young and old, professing their faith.
On the third Saturday in July of 1923, a delegation of Allen’s Grove members met at Denton for the purpose of organizing the church. Rev. Will Weaver, Professor R. L. Marshall, A. A. Owens, R. H. Templin, Mrs. John Weaver, Miss Hilda Owens, Mrs. Will Weaver, Miss Bowie Mae Weaver, Miss Maxie Weaver, Aubrey Weaver, Charles Weaver, Mrs. R. L. Marshall, Mrs. George Allen, Mrs. Lennie Dennis, Mrs. Helen Shults, and R. E. Shults were present.
Professor Marshall opened the meeting with prayer. During the day, the group adopted the Articles of Faith and the Church Covenant.
New members joining by letter were W. C. Hicks and Una Jenkins. New members joining through baptism included Mack McMillan, Arnie Jenkins, Lamon Lane, Clyde Green, Lola McMillan, Octave Barnett, Garland Whitson, Wildon Moore, Roxie Allen, Estel Barnett, and Mollie Moore.
Under “watch care” of the new church were Betty Whitson, Ollie Spence, Sally Hannon, George Waters, Lola Gates, Lura Wood, Homer Brown, Ida Cody, Fannie Green, and Oscar Wood.
After receiving the right to baptize, Rev. Jamison brought the group to the nearby Pigeon River where 12 were baptized, then brought back to the church where the Right Hand of Christian Fellowship was extended to them.
During the business meeting, the congregation formally adopted the name Denton Baptist Church and elected the following officers: Mack McMillan, clerk; W. C. Hicks, George Waters, and Mack McMillan, building committee; Rile Hannah, Weldon Moore, and Mack McMillan, pulpit committee; and Rev. Thad Jamison as pastor.
Land for the proposed church building was given by the McMillan family. On an October Sunday in 1925, Denton Baptist Church was dedicated with Rev. Will Weaver preaching the dedicatory sermon.
In 1956, under the leadership of Rev. J. S. Dennison, a parsonage was built, and in 1957, a new church was erected.
In 1992, under the direction of Rev. Jerry Nash, the congregation broke ground for several improvements, including a new Fellowship Hall and several Sunday School rooms.
In 1996, Rev. Nash and several members left Denton Baptist Church to organize and build a new church approximately two miles away, Trinity Baptist Church.
Pastors serving Denton Baptist Church over the years include Thad Jamison, J. Pat Davis, Lee Thomas, Will Weaver, James Clark, John Fox, Jess Johnson, H. R. Click, H. A. Freeman, William Green, Hubert Inman, Tilman Holt, Paul Brewer, Ben Newell, J. S. Dennison, Jack Burnette, James Wilson, J. J. Bingham, Charley Fred Burgin, Henry Payne, Sam Hinchey, David Burris, David Gilliam, J. H. Stogner, Roger Sluder, Jerry Nash, Robert Williams, and Nathan Watkins.
Jeff Miller is the current pastor.
Church records show that Rev. J. Pat Davis received a salary of $16.23 per month initially, it being raised $7 per week in 1928. Pigeon Valley and Forest Hill Baptist Churches gave love offerings of $5 each to help out. In 1935, Rev. Jess Johnson earned a salary of $18 per month.
Five ministers have served interim terms at Denton: Blaine Conard, Burl Smiley, Judson Taylor, Charlie Hobbs, and Ken Schetter.
