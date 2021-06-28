My dad, Fred Marvin loved to “make garden.”
My dad-in-law, Daddy Bill loved to “make garden.”
I guess you could say, “Both of them loved to ‘make garden’!”
Fred Marvin wanted to have a “mater” by the Fourth of July; and Daddy Bill could plant a toothpick and grow a 2x4. Both of them were halfway, fair-to-meddling, decent gardeners.
And both of them wanted to have their rows straight!
Dad used to tell us he would rather have someone comment on his straight rows than to comment on his good “maters”.
Since I have moved to the suburbs of Tennessee’s third oldest incorporated town (Parrottsville); I have been able to learn a whole passel of stuff about gardening from talking to son-in-law, Larry.
Got a lot to learn still; but one thing is pretty well established: you should try to have straight rows; as much as possible while following the natural contour of the land!
Now that the beans and corn plants are coming up, it is easy to see where somebody lost their concentration when planting; because the rows sometimes look like a maze in a corn patch.
I didn’t notice it until the plants started coming up!
By the way; someone was commenting on Larry’s corn one day and remarked how even all the tops were; and when I agreed, I was told (nicely) that is probably because all the corn was planted at the same time! Well Duh!
But, I digress!
Like the time I forgot how many hills of egg plant I had planted; and when the plants came in, we had enough egg plants from the seven hills to use as footballs to toss in the back yards. (They were a little messy when we kicked them; but no matter, we had PLENTY TO SPARE).
It is easy to see where the planter went off on a tangent; now that the plants are coming up.
As far as life is concerned, you might know basically where you planted the seed in your life; but it might not be easy to see until the recording of our life is played at the judgment; and then, it shows up like a bad commercial with cheap graphics and loud music.
It’s just like not knowing exactly where you have sown seed until the plants start coming in.
Spoiler alert! God knew all about it all along; but we didn’t until we could see it clearly; and then, everybody else can see it too!
Best thing to do is to admit it right at the start and be forgiven for it from “day one”; and then (as The Bible says) God (1) Forgives (Psm 32:1); (2) Covers (Rom 4:7); (3) Removes (John 1:29); (4) Cleanses (1 John 1:9); (5) Throws Sins Behind His Back (Isa 38:17); (6) Sweeps Away (Isa 43:25); Forgets (Heb 8:12); (7) Nails Them to His Cross (Col 2:14); and (8) Casts our Sins into The Sea (Mic 7:18-19).
That is a whole lot neater and cleaner than trying to follow crooked rows. Just stay “straight” – in every way.
God bless you!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
