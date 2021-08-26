The LORD created a beautiful world; and put two beautiful people in it to get it started off right!
But those two beautiful people sinned; and lost their righteousness – their total innocence – the one thing that they had that no other human being has ever had since; and the downhill slide began.
The depravity of mankind was widespread, habitual, and continual. Mankind was totally and utterly corrupt; evil in conduct; wicked in motives.
Scripture says that there was “no good in man”: and God was both defied and defiled.
How bad was it?
Worst you ever saw; worst you could ever think; in fact:
(Gen 6:5) – God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth; and that imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.
God’s Handiwork had been totally marred and ruined; and even He was grieved so much over the situation that He was sorry He had ever created man!
But, even though He was moving to totally destroy all mankind; His Love for mankind was standing in the way!
Yes, God’s Love for all mankind was still strong; because of one man among all mankind!
This is the first and only time that the sum total of righteous men was down to one!
Because of ONE MAN, God set out to provide a way of escaping the total destruction that was coming!
A man named Noah walked with God in the midst of all the totally evil surroundings; and he “found grace in the eyes of The LORD.”
I suppose you all heard this narrative in Sunday School; and maybe ever heard a sermon or two in your church service.
To cut to the bottom line; God allowed a deluge to come upon His World to bring about its total devastation of all people; BUT He told “that man” – that “good man” – that righteous man among all the wicked men – to build a big wooden box.
Mind you, it wasn’t an ocean-going ship; no, it was an oar-less, rudder-less, sail-less box that had been waterproofed with a smelly concoction of coal tar inside and out. It wasn’t designed to go anywhere – just float – just stay above all the wrath of God that was raging outside.
Noah worked for 120 years on that box; and when it was finished, he extended a call to anyone to come on inside. Of course, it would have been nice if they had helped him and his three sons build it; but they would have had to believe what that “crazy 600 year old man” was saying. But they didn’t believe his message; and because they didn’t get in the box (“an ark”); they all died in the flood waters that stayed around for over a year; at peak - 17 feet above the highest mountain.
Is that just another silly old wives’ tales; or something to amaze the kids in Sunday School?
No sir! It really happened! And everybody outside died because they didn’t believe the Message.
Ok, according to God, there’s never going to be another world-wide flood; but I think you can agree that the sin problem is growing more and more intense every day, and “God’s Spirit is not always going to strive with mankind!”
And, yes, there is a way of escape; if you will accept it - Salvation through Jesus’ shed blood.
That’s right - The same narrative you heard in Sunday School; and hopefully have heard a sermon or two in your church services.
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
