I know where a very strange Scripture is found!
Let’s see; I wrote it down on a sticky note; and I forgot where I put that sticky note.
Oh yeah; Here it is:
(Mark 6:48) – “And He (Jesus) saw them (the disciples) tolling and rowing (on the Sea of Galilee) . . . He was coming to them, walking upon the sea, and would have passed by them”.
Do you think Jesus misjudged where they were in the darkness and was about to ignorantly walk by them? Do you think He just didn't know where they were? What do you think?
Well, in the first place, Jesus didn’t do anything IGNORANTLY! That would have been an absolute impossibility; and there is nothing that He doesn’t know!
But, let's spend five minutes trying to figure this strange sounding Scripture out in – well, you know – Frog Pond English.
Looking at the context of the entire Passage, this is the familiar narrative of "the feeding of the five thousand”, as found in all four of “The Gospels” in which Jesus taught a much more important lesson than table manners!
In point of fact, I believe the apostles missed the entire point which He was trying to get them to see. Understand please, they were tired; and the crowds wouldn't leave them alone; and they had been ministering to vast multitudes (5,000 men, not counting the women and children); and they just wanted Jesus to “send them away”! But where could they go?
They had followed Jesus far into the area north of the Sea of Galilee; and had nowhere to go, no food to eat. You see, Jesus had COMPASSION on them and didn't want to send them away; in fact, He contradicted His disciples and told them to give them something to eat.
They missed the point when Jesus responded with a flat statement for them to give the people food to eat. When they argued with Him over that; He responded that the people didn’t need to go anywhere to get anything – YOU give them something to eat.
Oops, they missed another point! They had all of His resources at their disposal and they should use them to feed them all!
Ok, they were all tired (I believe I have told you that already), but so was Jesus; but He wasn't too tired to have compassion for those that needed Him.
You may remember the narrative of how He fed them all with twelve large baskets full of leftovers.
Fast forward to a little while later, as they were toiling hard to reach the other side; rowing hard against the wind and waves; and HE CAME WALKING ON THE WATER AND WOULD HAVE PASSED THEM BY!
Why?
I think this little spiritual lesson is for all of us: JESUS WENT OUT OF HIS WAY TO HELP THEM; just as He had done with the multitudes!
How many times do we try to make God's Will fit into our pre-arranged plans; and we never realize the joy that comes when we go out of our way to help someone!
We miss many blessings for our lives by arranging everything for the Lord in advance; then asking Him to "fit Himself" into our plans.
Wow! They missed the point again’, but they finally got on board! If we could look at this passage this way and see if that same spiritual lesson is there for all of us today!
Hey, you never know. Maybe we can learn something from The Bible after all!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
