Centerview Missionary Baptist Church down Bybee way

Centerview Missionary Baptist Church can be seen from Hwy. 160 as one travels from Newport through Bybee. Just across the parking lot is Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Each church has its own cemetery.
Liberty Hill is the older of the churches, dating back well over 100 years.
The establishment of Centerview Missionary Baptist Church in 1954 stemmed from a disagreement over church doctrine among the Liberty Hill congregation. As a result a portion of the worshipers left Liberty Hill and purchased the nearby Liberty School as the home of their new congregation.
On May 22, 1954, the Cocke County Board of Education reached an agreement with the following representatives of the new church: Gus Smith, John Johnson, Jess Holt, Joe Ellison, Joe Ellison, Jr., Chester Holt, Elmer Marshall, Charles Stephenson, and Rastus Legg to sell the school building and property for $2,925.
The sale of the building coincided with the opening of the new Centerview Elementary School which welcomed students from several recently consolidated one- and two-room schools in the community.
Members of the school board at the time were E.H. Kennedy, Lester Wilds, J.C. Fowler, Nathan Ford, Dewey Webb, Luther Strange, and B.P. Ford. Bernice Breeden notarized the deed which was recorded January 3, 1955.
The property’s description included the reference “Slate Creek road...on the Miller line.”
Slate Creek once was home to Slate Creek Primitive Baptist Church, which stood farther down the road, nearer to the new Centerview School. Its strictness upon its members apparently led to its dissolution shortly after the Civil War after nearly all its members had been “churched” for various infractions.
Centerview Missionary Baptist Church’s minutes state Brother H.R. Click was voted Moderator on the organizational Sunday, Nov. 21, 1954. His wife served as secretary. The group formally voted to organize a Missionary Baptist Church with the following charter members: Gus Smith, Deacon; Cordie Smith, Jesse Holt, Linnie Holt, Chester Holt, Okra Holt, Elmer Marshall, Joe Ellison, Matt Stephenson, John Johnson, Arloney Parker, and J.B. Holt, these twelve having received letters of dismissal from Bear Creek Baptist Church.
Later in the meeting, free membership was extended to Odean Johnson, Christine Johnson, Ethel Ellison, Marjorie Johnson, Mary Sue Dawson, Zella Johnson, Anne Dawson, Willa Dene Stephenson, Sena Holt, Exie Mae Holt, Louella Holt, Jean Holt, Mary Nell Douglas, Elvia H. Miller, Charles Stephenson, Fred Douglas, Mildred Marshall, and D.S. Stephenson.
The first deacons were Gus Smith, Joe Ellison, and Charles Stephenson. Fred Douglas was named Clerk, with Willa Dene Stephenson as his assistant. Gus Smith, John Johnson, Jesse Holt, Chester Holt, and Elmer Marshall were voted Trustees.
W.P. Holt was called as first pastor.
Today Centerview Missionary Baptist Church remains a vital presence in the community and welcomes all to its services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.