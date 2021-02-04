So; I got my first round of COVID vaccine th’ other day; and was very impressed with the service I got at the Health Department. I was on time; they were on time! I was not nervous; they were not nervous! I was friendly; they were friendly! Everything was hunky-dory!
After the shot, I got my little ticket for the second round; then pulled down to the lower lot to wait for any adverse affects under the watchful eye of one of the very efficient staff members. No problems; I was told I could go about my business; which I did.
Oh, I got the chills just like many of you had warned me; but some much needed bed rest took care of that; and – I’m baaaaaaack (with apologies to Jack Nickelson).
Now, the mission for the day is to find that little ticket with the date of my second round. It’s not where I usually stow away such items (the glove compartment – funny how that name got attached to that compartment) or the console.
Look; look; look; look; it’s not there! The date is sometime in February; but I gotta have the ticket to ride the machine.
So, I looked down in the floor boards (funny how that name got attached to the floor of the car) – not there; checked the garbage bag, checked the refrigerator magnets, checked the “trunk” (funny how that . . . well, you know) – not there.
I looked down, I looked out, I looked in, I looked around, I looked everywhere (I thought so anyway) – not there. Whadamigonnado?
I was at the convenience center (I understand how that name got attached to those places); and was going through every scrap of paper in any crevice and cranny anywhere at or near my vehicle; when something told me to – “Look Up”.
Why? I had looked everywhere (I thought); but it dawned on me that I had not looked up!
Sooooooooo, I looked up at the sun visor where everybody hangs their garage door opener; and there it was – just like it looked when I put it up there back when.
“Well, Praise The Lord!” I exclaimed!
I didn’t hear a voice saying this; but I did feel one saying this: “Hey, it’s no big deal, Tom. You should have looked up at the very start. I have been up here all this time looking at you as you were looking everywhere for me”.
That’s good advice, you know! We should spend our time looking up – looking up to God who knows exactly what we have need of before we ever ask or even think it (Matthew 6:8).
How about it; do we get all worried sweating out the small stuff; when God is right there all the time.
I know what you are thinking! God is too busy to get involved with our day to day problems – but you are wrong! He is busy all right – but not too busy to get involved with the problems we have – big or small – because most of the time, we let the small stuff crowd out the big problems that might involve someone becoming a Christian or coming closer to God.
So, take it from someone who knows – Look Up!
You might be surprised at how easily some of the things we get bent out of shape about can get untangled - toot sweet!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and normally writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Mooty sincerely appreciates your comments which have been sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport, 37822.
