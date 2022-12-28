Bybee United Methodist Church now in second century
DUAY O'NEIL

On July 14, 1913, Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Lovell gave land for the construction of Bybee Methodist Church, the lot being situated alongside Hwy. 160 “smack dab” in the middle of the Bybee community.

A week later, on July 21, 1913, volunteers started hauling block from Newport to begin construction. Two days later, on July 23, 1913, John Posey began work on the concrete foundation. A Mr. Spouse and D. T. Kirk began putting on the rafters on October 12, 1914, and this part of the work was completed on March 11, 1915.

