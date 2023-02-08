English Mountain Christian Church overlooks South Newport
DUAY O'NEIL

On March 21, 1967, a group of 24 Christians met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Crowe. After some discussion, they determined to begin a church patterned after the New Testament teachings and dedicated to the task of winning souls to Christ. The church was to be called English Mountain Christian Church.

The first service of the new congregation was held on Easter Sunday, March 26, 1967, in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Finchum. Mr. Carl King led the church service. That evening the congregation organized and elected a board of elders and deacons. A charter of incorporation was presented and adopted by the church on April 9, 1967.

