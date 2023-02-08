On March 21, 1967, a group of 24 Christians met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Crowe. After some discussion, they determined to begin a church patterned after the New Testament teachings and dedicated to the task of winning souls to Christ. The church was to be called English Mountain Christian Church.
The first service of the new congregation was held on Easter Sunday, March 26, 1967, in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Finchum. Mr. Carl King led the church service. That evening the congregation organized and elected a board of elders and deacons. A charter of incorporation was presented and adopted by the church on April 9, 1967.
After the church meeting on April 19, 1967, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Crowe, plans were made to construct a church building located just off Cosby Highway. At that time the address was Lewis Road; in recent years the name has been changed to Epley Road.
A groundbreaking service was held Wednesday evening, June 28, 1967, at the building site located on the foothills of English Mountain above the home of Mr. and Mrs. William M. Crowe. Mr. Crowe, the donor of the property, turned the first spade of soil.
The first services in the new two-story building were held on Feb. 4, 1968. The dedication service was held on Easter Sunday, April 14, 1968.
Pastors have included Ron Batts, Gary Fair, Phil Wiltshire, and Richard Service. Rick Carr recently retired after thirty-four years of service. Jonathan Westerfield was called as minister on Oct. 1, 2012.
Special services for Christmas and Easter are highlighted by the annual visit of Dr. Sun-Joo (Sunny O), the featured soprano soloist with orchestras across the world. She has performed on the operatic stage in South Korea, Italy, Germany, and the United States.
Charter members include Dr. Ben Caton, Oake Moore, Mrs. Charles Lewis, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Trentham, Don Trentham, and Mrs. Carl King. Dr. Caton is Chairman of the Board.
