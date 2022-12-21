On May 23, 1943, a group of Christians in Newport began to meet as a congregation in the Cocke County courthouse. Earlier they had worshiped with the congregation in Morristown.
Charles D. Tidwell, the minister for the Morristown congregation, preached at Newport for some time, assisted by Charlie Shipley, Creed Spurgeon, and many others. The first church bulletin of the Newport congregation, issued on August 8, 1943, gave the total number of faithful members as 14.
With financial assistance from Trinity Lane and Hillsboro churches in Nashville, L. D. Boyd of Rustin, Louisiana was engaged to work with the Newport congregation beginning November 1, 1943.
Brother Boyd preached his first sermon in Newport on Nov. 7 of that year in the Cocke County courthouse. Several visitors traveled from Morristown came to welcome the Boyds and encourage the new congregation.
In April 1944, the Newport Church of Christ was successful in renting a small store building on the Knoxville highway (Hwy. 25/70) west of Newport. Now services could be held as often as the congregation wanted, unlike when they worshiped at the courthouse.
The first summer after the Boyds arrived, three tent meetings were held in various parts of Newport by T. C. Ponds, J. Scott Baxter, and A. J. Rollings. In 1945 several congregations from Alabama got behind the East Tennessee movement and sent volunteers to preach and do personal work. Among these were Theo Cheek, Ivan Lee, M. A. Croom, Foy Short, Wayne Heminway, and Bonnie Melson. It was in that year that the church was able to purchase a building lot on Woodlawn Avenue for $1300.
In April of 1946 the need for a permanent meeting place became increasingly evident. The church was asked to vacate the rented building where they had been meeting for two years, but by paying more rent, they were allowed to use it until the basement of their new building was usable.
On August 31, 1946, the church began to use the basement of their new structure on Woodlawn Avenue. Almost a year later the auditorium was ready for use, and on May 4, 1947, Paul Buchanan of Chattanooga began a Gospel meeting in Newport, assisted by the Northside Church in Chattanooga, using the auditorium for the first time.
Brother and Sister Boyd left Newport to return to Louisiana in September of 1948. The Newport Church of Christ owes much to this devoted couple who gave so unselfishly of their time and so much effort for the Lord’s work in this place.
The Newport Church of Christ has grown slowly but steadily over the years. In December of 1987, construction began on a new wing to the church building. This new addition included a new auditorium and a fellowship with a full kitchen facility.
