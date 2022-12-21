Newport Church of Christ organized in courthouse
FILE PHOTO

On May 23, 1943, a group of Christians in Newport began to meet as a congregation in the Cocke County courthouse. Earlier they had worshiped with the congregation in Morristown.

Charles D. Tidwell, the minister for the Morristown congregation, preached at Newport for some time, assisted by Charlie Shipley, Creed Spurgeon, and many others. The first church bulletin of the Newport congregation, issued on August 8, 1943, gave the total number of faithful members as 14.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.