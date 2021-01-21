A large part of our community is composed of folks who never knew a life without television. There is a group, a minority perhaps, who do recall such times, and each one can probably remember exactly when his family got their first "television set." A 2019 Nielson survey indicated that 96.1% of all homes in the United States have at least one television.
Surprisingly, research on the transmission of visual facsimiles began in the early 1800s. Such research and experimentation on various aspects of the process was continued by various persons in various places around the world over the next one hundred or so years. The process and progress are explained in detail on various internet sites, but it takes an electronic expert to understand the complexity of it.
The first electronic television was produced in 1927 and the first broadcast was on July 2, 1928, in Washington, DC. Television sets were not available to the public until 1938.
To bring it closer to us, an article in the Knoxville News Sentinel, November 22, 1936, heralded the advent of television. This article, too, was very technical but it promised that television was headed to Knoxville, maybe in 1937, more likely in 1938. The article described what a television would look like and estimated that one would cost about $400 (about $7,000 today.)
DuMont Laboratories made the first all-electronic televisions available to the public, but broad-casting opportunities were limited. The first commercial television broadcast occurred on April 30, 1939, the opening of the New York World's Fair. The first broadcast over station W2XBS (now NBC) was of opening ceremonies with President Roosevelt's speech and was only viewed in the New York City area. To convince fairgoers of the validity of this invention, a clear cabinet has been constructed to show the inner workings of the television set.
On opening day, a syndicated article appeared in the Knoxville News Sentinel stating that only 1 in 8 families surveyed said that they would be interested in having a television set in their home. The screens were about 5x7 inches and the cost estimate was $200, half what it had been in 1936.
Broadcasting remained limited, and then in 1942 the FCC suspended all television broadcasting due to the war. (However, it later rescinded the order.) Television competition began in 1944 with the formation of ABC, but NBC was first to have regularly scheduled network service in 1945. Once the war ended, the entire television industry mushroomed. Even before the war ended, Knoxville radio stations, WROL and WNOX announced in the Knoxville News Sentinel, February 3, 1945, that they were making plans to add television service.
Fast forward to April 22, 1951. An article in the Knoxville News Sentinel estimated that there were 2000 television sets in operation in the Tri-cities area, 300 in Knoxville and 100 between Johnson City and Knoxville. Depending on where a person lived and on the weather conditions, the Knoxville viewers were picking up programming from Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Cin-cinnati, Greensboro and Huntingdon, WV. It was reported that TV reception for one house might be good for a particular station, whereas the house next door would be unable to pick it up.
Newport had television before 1951. The Connie Overholt family was the first in Newport to have a set. It was so momentous that it was reported in the Newport Plain Talk and the Knoxville News Sentinel. In the latter paper, a feature article about the Overholts appeared in "Strolling, the popular column written by Bert Vincent, a storyteller of unusual and unique occurrences, the simple life, mountain lore and the philosophy of the common man. The date was March 18, 1950.
If this were up north, or in the flat lands of Memphis, even or at Atlanta, or Louisville, it wouldn't be interesting enough to write about. A television show, I’m speaking of. And it was a Newport, Tenn. in the home of Connie Overholt, and there isn't a coaxial cable within hundreds of miles of the place. Yet the reception from Charlotte, N.C. more than 100 miles over the mountain beyond Newport, and on through and around other mountains, was as good as any I've seen in the flat areas where television is old stuff.
I didn't believe it when I heard it. Ted Holbert of Dandridge, who works with Mr. Overholt in Newport told me. He said the Overholts were getting good reception every night. We went up, Ted, his wife Maxie and myself. We rapped on the door. No one answered. We opened the door and pushed into the living room. No one was there. We went down the steps to the basement.
A regular evening's entertainment was in progress. A dozen or more of their neighbors were in. I learned later that the basement is a gathering place for friends every evening. Some of the women, including Mrs. Overholt, even put off washing the supper dishes, so they could get in on the first of the show. Children come, too.
Now if you haven't seen a television set, and I bet 75 out of 100 of you have not, I'll try telling you what one looks like. It may be a cabinet, like a radio, and may combine a radio, phonograph and the television. Or maybe just a television set by itself.
There is a picture screen from 12 to 16 inches square. Some sets have built-in loops, or aerials. Some have tale towers outside the house. You plug into the tower like plugging in your radio. The screen lights up for a moment. Then the living, talking and singing characters come upon the screen. You see their movements, their smiles, the flash in their eyes, and hear them just like they were there in the room in person.
A difference, of course, is they are miniature size. And too, their conversation and their music are not as distinct. Like our movies were when we were young, television is yet far from perfect. But in five years - well, I'm glad I saw this, one of the earliest good television shows in this area, so when they are perfect, I can remember what they were in the beginning.
We sat about in chairs at Connie Overholt's. He served potato chips and soft drinks. We munched and sipped and goggled at the show…Arthur Godfrey was the star of the evening…
I wondered while watching the show what television, when it is perfected, will do to moving pictures, say or to radio. Even to newspapers, and to the little community churches. Mrs. Overholt said her family hadn't been to a movie since they got this set.
I know, though, she and the other women there haven't quit reading the News Sentinel, and this column because they sort of batted my ears down for a column a few weeks back in which I said I couldn't see anything to laugh over in one of Arthur Godfrey's radio programs. If they hadn't read that column, they wouldn't have known what it said.
Mr. Overholt's set is one of three owned in Newport. Others belong to T.E. Freeman, living one block from Mr. Overholt, and Lee Templeton [Templin]. Tom Holt at Bybee, Cocke County, also has one, and Don LaRue of White Pine, Jefferson County, owns one. All of them get fair to good reception except Mr. Freeman. He doesn't know why exactly he doesn't get it.
Freakish enough is the fact that certain areas in upper East Tennessee are getting reception when other sections are not. Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol and Erwin are in this area…TV students have two theories of this freakish behavior of television waves. One is that the waves go two or three miles up from Charlotte, hit some sort of atmospheric barrier and are bent down into these spots of upper East Tennessee. The other theory is that the waves hit a mountain range and are reflected into these areas.
I do not know about such things, Wouldn't try to explain them. I do know that Connie Overholt at Newport is getting as good television reception as I have seen anywhere. And I am glad I got to see Arthur Godfrey.
By today's standards, Bert's observations about the television process seem so primitive, but no doubt, most citizens felt the same way. What about his predictions of what changes in the culture television might bring? Seventy years later, was he not correct?
We'll look at more local television history next week.
