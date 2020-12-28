Last year it took two weeks’ worth of columns to describe all the activities and programs that the three local Veterans organizations and other local groups held. Because of the challenges presented by the COVID-19, this year we will be able to sum that up with a lot fewer words.
For starters, all the National and State level conferences and conventions were cancelled. Local organizations were instructed to follow local guidelines and beginning in April they all stopped operations. Each have resumed their “in person” meetings when they felt it was safe to do so, others used the internet.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 41
September 18th Post 41 held their second annual POW-MIA recognition day. In 2019, the Post added a POW-MIA flag to their pole in front of the Cocke County Memorial Building. The flag, that flies 24-7, serves to honor of all the Veterans who were held as Prisoners Of War and remember those who are still listed as Missing In Action. This year’s program was on a smaller scale but the Cocke County High School’s JNROTC and Colonel Ivory provided the posting of the colors.
Also last year in March 2019, Post 41 began working with Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, who partnered with UT Hospice, Amedisys Hospice & Avalon, in honoring the community’s Vietnam Veterans in coordination with the National recognition day. This year the event was postponed until restrictions on large gatherings is cleared.
On Saturday, October 17th, they held the rescheduled Vietnam War Commemoration event. Because of social distancing guidelines the event was held at the Newport City Park. Their speaker was Vietnam Veteran and retired Colonel Charles Lewis Moore. Every Vietnam war era veteran was presented a Vietnam War Veteran pin if they had not previously received any, and a key chain made from beads in the colors of the Vietnam war ribbon. The hospice groups had put together gift bags and provided a “brown bag” lunch for each of the Veterans.
Since this Vietnam Veterans Commemoration program occurred on the same day as the scheduled AMVETS Post 75’s Four River Run fundraiser, Post 41 and the hospice organizations reached out and invited the riders to stop and be part of their event. The invitation allowed riders, many from outside of Cocke County, to be honored for their service. This is another example of the Veterans organizations coming together to support each other’s efforts.
Post 41 cancelled their April and May meetings and resumed “in person” ones in June and they continue to meet at the Cocke County Memorial Building on the second Tuesday of each month. They have a meal at 5 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS
This year has impacted DAV 102’s events across the board. Their annual fundraiser “coffee breaks”, held at the I-40 rest area each weekend for five months have all been cancelled. That was a loss of several thousand dollars they use to help community Veterans and their families and to keep the facility open for their service officers. Now that they need a new heat and air system, what little monies they have made this year doing fundraising has taken a hard hit. It greatly reduces funds available for helping local veterans and their families.
The Chapter issued a newsletter that described the impact of the virus on their operations and loss of fundraiser income. The DAV Department of Tennessee advised the Chapter that could reopen their doors for their Wednesday’s Open House and monthly meetings beginning in June. These gatherings were still required to follow local guidelines and were not allowed to have their regular doughnuts and snacks for Wednesdays or a covered dish meal for the meetings. Their annual holiday event in December that provides a festive gathering and meal was also cancelled.
Commander Larry Hartsell shared that by August, “We had done about 70 claims, helped probably around the same number of Veterans with assistance, etc. We also helped four Veteran families with monetary help, advised another 20 families about local resources and ways to get food etc. (food basket).” Since that time, the Chapter has continued to provide service officers that help file claims and handle VA related questions.
The Chapter is currently reopened for Wednesday’s Open House 9 a.m. to noon. Regular monthly meetings will restart on the third Thursday of January (21st).
AMVETS POST 75
Post 75 has held a Memorial Day service every year at the Cocke County Courthouse lawn and then this year there were “social distancing” restrictions and fear of spreading the virus. The restrictions meant there could not be any of the normal crowds the program brings. The Post came up with a plan to do an invitation only gathering and keep the plans quiet and unpublicized.
Each Veteran organization was asked to send two members to represent them and participate in lowering the flags surrounding the granite memorial. A dozen other invitations were sent to local motorcyclist to help show support for the cancelled AMVETS National Motorcycle ride to Remember. This was to bring attention to the 22 Veterans suicides a day.
Each participant was asked to show up 20 minutes prior to the program’s beginning led by Dale Brown. Following the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, the flags were lowered to half-mast, taps was played. and the program was concluded. Everyone dispersed and the event that lasted less than 25 minutes continued the annual tradition of honoring those who have given their lives in service to their country.
Post 75 stopped holding meetings in April through June, and held “in person” meeting in July. Later in July Post 75 was offered the opportunity to have their own permanent office and meeting space in the Tanner Building. Because of the rising numbers of those who tested positive for the virus, including members, the August and September meetings were done using a Zoom online meeting. In November, the meetings went back to “in person” and have been held on the 1st Thursday of the month at 6 pm, at the Tanner Building.
The offer for space in the Tanner Building came with a price tag, the members would have to come up with the funds to build (enclose)the space. To raise funds for the construction Post 75 held their first annual Four Rivers Run, a motorcycle ride from Morristown through the scenic backroads of Hamblen, Jefferson and Cocke counties the third weekend in October.
In December, Post 75 joined the AMVETS Department of Tennessee’s new program to distribute a pocket size Constitution of the United States to each of the 8th grade students in Cocke and Jefferson Counties. Because of the restrictions the distribution was postponed from September (Constitution Day is annually September 17th), and was acknowledged this year on Pearl Harbor Day December 7th. Also, in December, members of the Post joined Veterans in Focus in designing, decorating, and riding the float in Newport’s Christmas Parade.
Parrottsville Quilts of Valor
The Parrotsville Quilts of Valor group set up programs to privately honor several Veterans by presenting them a Quilt of Valor for their service to our country. Due to social distancing limitations, the awards were all done privately for veterans needing their quilts in a timely manner. They look forward to resuming group awards in 2021!
VETERANS IN FOCUS
Veterans in Focus (VIF) is a group of local Veterans working to combine the resources of the three major organizations to work on projects and events to recognize the Veterans of the community. This year they have worked with the AMVETS Memorial Day program and motorcycle fundraiser, the American Legion’s POW-MIA recognition, and the DAV’s community outreach.
VIF also coordinates setting up a water-station and rest stop for the Tour de Moonshine, which is held each year in September. Though the rider turnout this year was smaller than previous years, we were there to help. Again, two members of each Veteran organization came to welcome the riders and show visitors how the Veterans of our community work together. The stop allows the workers the opportunity to share information about their organizations that are found across the nation and tout Cocke County’s resources.
For the fourth year VIF designed a float for the Newport Christmas Parade. This year, especially with the help of AMVETS Post 75, the float stood out. The theme of the parade was Christmas Past and the VIF float was titled “Valley Forge Christmas 1777”. With the riders dressed in clothing that would have been worn during the 1700’s it was described as it was just out of a movie. They included a soldier in a Continental Army uniform, cloth attired sharpshooter, leather attired trapper/mountain man, our woman representing Deborah Sampson, in a man’s three-piece suit that would have been worn by one of the Continental Congressman America’s first female Veteran, and the Native American guide with leather center-tuck leggings and trade cloth shirt. Because of the attention to the theme of the parade and detail given to the float it was awarded 1st place.
VIF did not get to hold it’s annual “Glimpse into our Wars”, Art and Artifacts exhibit in November. Look for your artifacts to exhibit in 2021! Everyone is looking forward to 2021 and praying we can get back to some sense of normal life.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 –meets the first Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be January7th beginning at 6 pm. The meetings are held at the Tanner Building, 115 Mulberry Street. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins, at (423) 721-8918 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
