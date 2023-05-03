I don’t like pain. Do you? We dislike it when we have pain, but we should like it that we can, and sometimes do, have pain. Whoa! Wait just a minute Pastor, you just contradicted yourself. Surprisingly, I did not. Pain is one of God’s greatest gifts.
How can that be? Think of people who are never able to have pain, and there are many such people. Hansen’s disease, commonly called Leprosy, is the worst example. Symptoms include discolored skin, skin nodules (growths), and thick, stiff or dry skin. The most important symptom, however, is the loss of feeling, the loss of pain in feet, hand, or other areas of the body.
We now know that the disease is caused by certain bacteria and treatment is available. Before this was known, however, the loss of pain often led to lost toes, fingers, and even hands or feet. The disease does not cause this, but the loss of pain causes lepers to harm themselves or to be harmed by outside causes which they can not feel.
In his book, “Pain, The Gift Nobody Wants,” Dr. Paul Brand tells of a patient who came in with major open wounds on his feet, was cured, and was sent home to his village. Two weeks later he was back with the same problems, plus some missing toes. What could have happened in that short time? After observing him in his home for 24 hours, they found that rats were chewing his toes while he slept. Having no pain, he never woke while they chewed. The medical answer was to cure his sores and send him home with a cat!
Diabetes and other diseases can also cause the loss of pain (neuropathy). With loss of pain the greatest danger is that individuals will harm themselves without knowing that they are doing so.
Our society is deeply anxious to avoid pain. We take aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, opiates, anything to eliminate pain. Those remedies are good for the moment, but we need pain. Pain alerts us to problems and allows us to avoid injury or to seek appropriate help.
The way in which we walk is one example. Few people realize that when we walk our feet never hit the ground twice in exactly the same way. The feet unconsciously adjust so that no one spot is stressed repeatedly. That is a small, but important advantage of the gift of pain.
There are many who experience pain that will not depart and which cannot be treated. It is a hard thing to live with constant pain. I have three dear friends, one of who is my granddaughter, with continually recurring migraines. That is very difficult. In spite of that, all three are fine individuals. In their case it would be wonderful to eliminate the pain. For most of us, however, the only experience worse than having pain is to live without pain. God knew what He was doing when he gave us the gift of pain.
As David said, “... you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:13-14) Truly our Creator is awesome, and pain is a wondrous gift even though it is the “gift that no one wants.”
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
