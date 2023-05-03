I don’t like pain. Do you? We dislike it when we have pain, but we should like it that we can, and sometimes do, have pain. Whoa! Wait just a minute Pastor, you just contradicted yourself. Surprisingly, I did not. Pain is one of God’s greatest gifts.

How can that be? Think of people who are never able to have pain, and there are many such people. Hansen’s disease, commonly called Leprosy, is the worst example. Symptoms include discolored skin, skin nodules (growths), and thick, stiff or dry skin. The most important symptom, however, is the loss of feeling, the loss of pain in feet, hand, or other areas of the body.

