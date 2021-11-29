There are numerous things to cover this week, most importantly the 80th Anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the start of World War II. Before we get to information about a local remembrance program, there are a couple of subjects to follow-up from last week.
THANKSGIVING 1968
I wrote about Thanksgiving last week with a view from Rob Mathis’ meal in Southwest Asia, Kuwait and Iraq, in 2004. This week’s follow-up will be my, Rob Watkins’, experience with a Thanksgiving meal in Southeast Asia, Vietnam, 53 years ago.
I had been in Vietnam since January, the North Vietnamese holiday “TET” started eight days after I got there and thank God, only lasted a few weeks. I faced several missions during those first few weeks that I felt lucky to have lived through and others the following months.
When October came it had been discovered that I had a big background in Scouting. An officer decided that we needed better community relations, so I was “volunteered” to become the liaison to the Nha Trang Regional Boy Scout Council. I went to a meeting and found myself being included in their “Camp-o-ree” that would be taking place the week of America’s Thanksgiving holiday.
On November 27th, I and one of my buddies, Perry, got to cross a rope bridge with 85 Vietnamese scouts to the Boy Scout camp located in the middle of the Nha Trang River. Major equipment and supplies were ferried there by a small boat. Perry and I packed in our own supplies including our own food that would last for the coming two weeks.
That night Perry and I found ourselves wondering what we had gotten into. About 1 a.m. we were awakened by the sound of rounds of mortars passing overhead, it seems the North Vietnamese troops (who inhabited a close mountain) decided to shell the air base and we were in the middle along the path of fire. The firefight went on for several hours as we prayed that no rounds fell short of their mark. Morning came and we all had a good reason to give thanks, no rounds fell short and no one on the island had been injured.
Now here it was November 28, 1968, the scouts stared their merit badge classes for the day (Vietnam celebrates Thanksgiving and Christmas together during their TET celebration in January), while back at the base they were taking the day off and celebrating Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season. On base the cooks were busy preparing the traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings.
Before we had left for our “camping trip” I had made arrangements to have two meals sent for Perry and myself. About 4 p.m. our flight’s “blue goose,” a ¾ weapons carrier painted in Richard Petty blue, arrived with our dinner. Perry went back across the rope bridge to get the metal insulated box that had kept the food warm. On his way back across the bridge a Vietnamese boat came underneath him and rocked the bridge. Perry lost a grip on the box to keep himself from falling and I watched the meal go floating downstream with the boat people chasing it. (They caught the box before they were out of sight and smiling, they waved at us as and then floated on down the river.)
Well, so much for a traditional meal, and whatever the scouts were cooking smelled pretty bad. Perry and I settled for our box of c-rations (C RATS), marked “canned Meal, Combat, Individual ration.” We found a campfire to sit close to and talked about how we spent the holidays, back across the pond, with our families.
The meal was easily forgettable, but the experience we had the following two weeks gave us both many memories to be thankful about for many years to come. The scout trip earned me a written commendation for my actions, and I had learned a lot of things from the scouts that I will save for another time.
In Rob Mathis’ story last week, he shared something is common with all those who serve. He mentioned leaving for Iraq with the upcoming birthday of his two-year-old daughter. Like Rob, when I left for Vietnam, my son was a year and a half old and my daughter only two-months old. I sat on that island that Thanksgiving Day looking at their photos and thinking of home and loved ones far away. Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and other special times are something all who join the military face when they are stationed away from home.
The thousands of women and men serving without their families around the world just experienced the feelings of being alone for Thanksgiving will very possibly miss the upcoming Christmas season as well. Be sure to say a prayer for them and their families as you gather with yours.
FEEDING OUR COMMUNITY
Last week I shared the information of three area places where members of our community would be able to find a free Thanksgiving meal. There was another source I had not found in time for my column but shared it within my Veterans network. Annie’s Pork and Beans Country Store and Restaurant prepared six turkeys and five hams to feed the community.
The Crossroads Community Church Ministries, in the Westend Plaza served 200 meals. Milano’s Pizza who has made giving free holiday meals a tradition served over 200 meals before they ran out of food. Newport’s Feed My Sheep Ministries feeds our community throughout the year and provides special holiday meals. They do this with donations from people living in the community and you can help them anytime of year.
PEARL HARBOR
Eighty years ago on December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched an attack against the United States Navy fleet. The aerial assault began at 7:48 a.m., 12:48 p.m. local, and lasted just over two hours. The attack on the base of Pearl Harbor cost the lives of more than 2,403 service members and civilians. An additional 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft.
The next morning, on December 8th, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed December 7, 1941, as “a date which will live in infamy.” The Japanese had diplomats in Washington discussing terms to keep from a war, but their fleet was already in a position to strike. The attack was not supposed to start until a formal declaration was given to the United States government but because of delays in the message did not arrive before the first bomb.
That was eighty years and a couple of generations ago so how many of your grandchildren know about the beginning of World War II? How many can tell you what the “Infamy” means as it was an “extreme and publicly known criminal or evil act?” While we do not have a lot of World War II Veterans who were at Peral Harbor and witnessed the event, many of their stories have been recorded and placed in the National Archives.
To remember this day AMVETS Post 75 will be holding an event to salute and honor the many lives lost and the sacrifices that were made. In conjunction with the National Parks Service’s program in Hawaii our program will embrace this year’s theme, “Valor, Sacrifice, and Peace.”
Our goal is the same as theirs, “to ensure that future generations will understand the valor and legacy of those who perished and those who fought throughout the war. The commemoration also highlights the importance of the peace that brought a reconciliation that continues to create a better future for all.”
Locally the program begins at 1:30 p.m., on December 7th at the Tanner School Building 115 Mulberry Street in Newport. Our speaker will be Mr. Bill Kilgore, past AMVETS National Commander and member of the AMVETS State Foundation. The program will include others who have visited the Memorial in Pearl Harbor, representatives from the Smoky Mountain National Park, and the Cocke County NJROTC.
Following our program, they will be dedicating a new 35’ Flag Pole that Post 75 and the AMVETS Department of Tennessee is donating to the City of Newport. The pole is located just outside the entry to the Tanner School Building home to mark Post 75’s new Community Resource Center.
For more information you can contact me at 423-721-8918.
CHRISTMAS PARADE
Veterans in Focus - is looking for Women Veterans to ride their float in the Newport Christmas Parade on December 11th. Women Veterans are asked to bring a favorite bear and if they have one, their Quilt of Valor. If they have neither both will be presented to them prior to the parade. Riders should register before December 5th at veteransinfocus@yahoo.com or call 423-721-8918.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is Tomorrow night, Thursday, December 2nd at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has announced she is reopening in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street, TODAY, Wednesday, December 1st, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be this coming Friday, December 3rd. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday December 7th, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
