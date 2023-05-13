Newport doyenne, Mrs. Fred M. Greer, enjoyed opening her beautiful home and gardens for social functions. She had planned a luncheon and program for May 17, 1929, to honor Knoxville’s Bonny Kate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and its regent, Miss Mary Boyce Temple. Miss Temple died suddenly on the May 15. It was decided, however, to go on with the affair as a memorial to the outstanding civic leader and philanthropist.
An account of the affair appeared in the Johnson City Chronicle, May 23, 1929.
Magnolia Terrace, the elegant colonial home of Mr. and Mrs. Fred M. Greer in Newport, Tennessee, was the scene of a brilliant occasion Friday when Mrs. Greer was hostess to an elaborate entertainment.
Miss Mary Boyce Temple, Regent for Life of Bonny Kate Chapter DAR was to have been the honored guest. The hour of the “historical pageant” was instead the time of the funeral obsequies of Miss Temple, whose sudden death Wednesday night has so shocked her friends every-where. Although Bonny Kate did not participate as a chapter, the guests from all over East Tennessee — Bristol, Rogersville, Kingsport, Morristown, Greeneville, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Dandridge, Loudon, Maryville, Sweetwater, Jefferson City and many other friends — were present.
As guests arrived, they were served refreshing punch on the lawn. Before time for the luncheon, they visited the wonderful rock garden with its many lily-filled pools and stone paths. At the foot of the hill they found a quaint old log cabin filled with antiques of every sort. Here they received as favors, a little folder with the picture of the Blount Mansion of Knoxville as it is today. The Mansion has just been recently restored to the untiring efforts of the Bonny Kate Chapter and the assistance of other chapters. Miss Temple’s gift was the purchase price of the mansion.
A delicious buffet lunch was served. The dining room table was overlaid with a handsome fillet cloth and had as a central decoration an English glass epergne, each vase filled with gorgeous Shirley poppies, delphinium and roses. The handsome home with its colonial furnishings needs no decoration, but on this occasion was filled with gorgeous flowers sent to Mrs. Greer by fellow flower lovers.
Just before the program began, the flag was lowered to half-staff and Mrs. W.J. Sanford of Newport in a few well-chosen words paid a beautiful tribute to Miss Temple, after which she led the DAR salute to the flag.
Just at this time, Mrs. Tom Brabston of Greeneville, strikingly costumed as Governor William Blount, appeared and greeted the guests with these words: Floating through the stillness of the air, this message reached me that here today our daughters had assembled and I came to tell you that my wishes are for your success in all your undertakings and I hope that at the end of the centuries to come your memories may have the same tender and that place of earthly abode may be kept as you are keeping mine today. Mary Barbara and myself greet you and extend to you our sincerest thanks for all your kindnesses to us.
Mrs. Downman Mitchell, dressed as Pocahontas, exquisitely sang two Indian melodies. Mrs. James H. Dosser and Mrs. Temple Harris of Morristown, dressed as General and Mrs. George Washington, sang “O, That We Two Were Maying.” Little Katherine King, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur King of Bristol, in a quaint colonial costume, played “Minuet” and as an encore “Long Ago.” Dr. M.S. Doak of Newport represented his ancestor of six generations, Rev. Samuel Doak, who prayed before the Battle of Kings Mountain.
Mrs. John R. Seehorn beautifully read “Bonny Kate,” an original poem by Dr. John L. Rosser of Bristol. During the reading of this poem, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Mims of Newport, dressed as Bonny Kate and John Sevier, entered. Mrs. Dosser and Mrs. Harris sang again “An Old Fashioned Garden.” Miss Emily Sulte and Lyle Moore, Jr. of Newport, handsomely dressed, represented General and Mrs. Andrew Jackson.
To represent the sixties, Mrs. A.W. McWhorter of Knoxville, formerly Miss Langhorne of Virginia, sang a group of songs, “The Homespun Dress,” “Lorena” (the love song of the sixties) and “Swanee River.” As she sang the last song, Mrs. John W. White of Morristown, dressed as the grandmother, entered followed by Mrs. Greer’s maid carrying one of the baby nieces dressed in the quaint christening gown worn by Mrs. Greer.
Mrs. Hugh Mims of Morristown, a cousin of Miss Mary Desha, one of the founders of the DAR, told something of the organization. Dr. Doak and Mrs. Evan Smith sang Schubert’s “Serenade.”
As two Boy Scouts carrying American flags, accompanied by Katherine King, dressed in a red, white and blue costume, gathered around the piano and everyone sang “America.” Mrs. P.T. Bauman of Newport was the accompanist.
When Tennessee seceded in 1861, Miss Mary Boyce Temple’s father, Judge Oliver P. Temple, was one of the organizers of the Unionist movement in East Tennessee. Cocke County, perhaps, owes him a debt of gratitude. When General Grant arrived in Knoxville with the Union army in 1863, he inquired about a campaign up the French Broad River into North Carolina and then onto Virginia to outmaneuver the forces of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Judge Temple advised Grant against this, saying that the mountainous terrain would make it almost impossible. Had this been undertaken, our area would have suffered much devastation. Mr. Temple authored the book “East Tennessee in the Civil War.”
Miss Temple was a woman ahead of her time. Independently wealthy, she did whatever she wished with no concern for the social constraints placed on unmarried women at that time. She was a graduate of Vassar and traveled extensively without a chaperone. She represented Tennessee at all the expositions around the country, as well as those in Paris, Stockholm, Rio de Janeiro and Panama.
In Knoxville she was an organizer of Ossoli Circle, the oldest federated women’s club in the South, the Bonny Kate Chapter of the DAR, Women’s Press and Author’s Club and the League of Women Voters. As the last organization might indicate, she was an avid suffragist. She also compiled and published Notable Men of Tennessee.
Judge Temple was a trustee of the University of Tennessee for over 50 years. He was instrumental in the establishment of the College of Agriculture, and Miss Temple was a later bene-factor of its programs.
Miss Temple is considered the founder of the preservationist movement in Knoxville. When the developers of the Andrew Johnson Hotel wanted to purchase and raze the dilapidated home of Gov. William Blount for a parking lot, Miss Temple led the campaign to purchase the property and begin its restoration. Blount Mansion was the first frame house west of the mountains.
The Greer home, “Magnolia Terrace,” was built in 1919. It is on the corner of Woodlawn and Riverview and is now owned by Donna Schindler. The infant who appeared in the pageant was either Nancy Parrott or Polly Murray, great-nieces of Mrs. Greer. Both girls were six months old at that time.
Log In
