Newport doyenne, Mrs. Fred M. Greer, enjoyed opening her beautiful home and gardens for social functions. She had planned a luncheon and program for May 17, 1929, to honor Knoxville’s Bonny Kate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and its regent, Miss Mary Boyce Temple. Miss Temple died suddenly on the May 15. It was decided, however, to go on with the affair as a memorial to the outstanding civic leader and philanthropist.

An account of the affair appeared in the Johnson City Chronicle, May 23, 1929.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.