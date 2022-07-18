Over the last few weeks, I have been writing about the PACT Act legislation and I am sure some of my readers are tired of reading about it. I have followed this legislation because it affects thousands of women and men who have served their countries who have been exposed to work hazards that will affect their health, their lives and that of their families.
I have found that one column has been read by at least one person who doesn’t even live in the U.S., who has had health issue from the water contamination at Camp Lejeune. This week I will try to tie up the loose ends, especially about the legislation concerning the water contamination.
In the first part of this series on June 22nd I gave an overview of the about H.R. 3967, as amended, the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021” or “Honoring our PACT Act” or simply, the “PACT Act” legislation. The House version was passed and sent to the Senate on March 3rd. The Senate added many more “Sections” to the bill and sent it back to the House on June 16 as S. 3373. The House then made “procedural” correction and on July 13 they passed the legislation that is now back in the hands of the Senate.
I covered, in more detail, the information that affects the women and men who have served in eight countries overseas since August 2, 1990. This bill then goes on to recognize those who served after September 11, 2001, in another eight countries and their exposure to the toxins associated to exposure to the Burn Pits.
It included the countries the troops served in and the many “Presumptive” health issues that will automatically recognize twenty-five different cancer and lung illnesses. This will certainly shorten the time it will take for those affected to receive a disability rating and compensation.
In the June 29 column I covered information on its legislation that included research into the effects of those who worked or was stationed at:
• Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and other cities across the United States
• Ft. McClellan, Anniston, Alabama from 1929 to 1971
• Camp Lejeune, Parris Island, North Carolina, August 1, 1953, and ending on December 31, 1987
I also included the information about the inclusion of the VA creating thirty-one new clinics and centers across the country. Tennessee will be getting new clinics In Clarksville, Cookeville and Nashville for an investment of over 1.2 Billion dollars.
While I had gone in detail about each part of the legislation, I had only touched on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act since I was seeking more clarity about some of its parts. Well, I spent the biggest part of this past week making new contacts. Staff from Congresswoman’s Harshbarger provided some “inside information” and got me the answers I needed and opened other sources for future information on Veteran legislation.
Congresswoman Harshbarger has supported this bill and when it was voted on by the House and sent back to the Senate, she said, “One of my most profound responsibilities as East Tennessee’s representative is to advocate for the brave men and women who have risked their lives for this great nation. When our service members join, they sign a contract with certain guarantees, and it’s time that our federal government lives up to its end of the contract,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger. “Our veterans deserve the transparency, efficiency, and expansion of meaningful benefits that this bill provides. We may not agree on much here in Washington, but we can all agree that veterans deserve our most sincere gratitude. I am proud to join my colleagues to pass this bill for our veterans.”
I had also received an email from an address in Washington, D.C. who gave me an answer to a question I had in the previous column. I was curious about how someone in Washington was reading my column from Newport, so I wrote back to him. Turns out he lives in the Philippines and saw it on a Google Post since he follows the Camp Lejeune contamination issue. The gentleman, Mr. A.S. was born on Camp Lejeune in 1969, has had health related issues since birth, and his mother died from one of the recognized cancers.
Mr. A.S. filed a suit for compensation in Federal Court in 2021 and lost the suit. He told me that because “the Federal Circuit judges strictly construed “lived at” to exclude me. This experience of mine influenced why there is “otherwise exposed” in the 2022 CLJA.” He reflects, “Sometimes you win by losing. And in my case, I demonstrated that the Federal Circuit was hostile and that being exposed was not enough in that law. New laws had to be more expansive so this would not happen again.”
This gentleman has had quite a life and I look forward to continuing our conversation.
CAMP LEJEUNE JUSTICE ACT 2022
In the past columns I have shared parts of both the Camp Lejeune Justice Acts 2021/2022 (CLJA). The following is the complete 2022 version that will be signed by the President when the whole Legislation now titled the S. 3373 — Protecting Our Gold Star Families Education Act [Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022].
SEC. 804. Federal cause of action relating to water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
(a) SHORT TITLE— This section may be cited as the “Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022”.
(b) IN GENERAL— An individual, including a veteran (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code), or the legal representative of such an individual, who resided, worked, or was otherwise exposed (including in utero exposure) for not less than 30 days during the period beginning on August 1, 1953, and ending on December 31, 1987, to water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, that was supplied by, or on behalf of, the United States may bring an action in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina to obtain appropriate relief for harm that was caused by exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune.
© BURDENS AND STANDARD OF PROOF—
(1) IN GENERAL—The burden of proof shall be on the party filing the action to show one or more relationships between the water at Camp Lejeune and the harm.
(2) STANDARDS—To meet the burden of proof described in paragraph (1), a party shall produce evidence showing that the relationship between exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune and the harm is—
(A) sufficient to conclude that a causal relationship exists; or
(B) sufficient to conclude that a causal relationship is at least as likely as not.
(d) EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION AND VENUE—The United States District Court for the
Eastern District of North Carolina shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any action filed under subsection (b) and shall be the exclusive venue for such an action. Nothing in this subsection shall impair the right of any party to a trial by jury.
(e) EXCLUSIVE REMEDY—
(1) IN GENERAL—An individual, or legal representative of an individual, who brings an action under this section for a harm described in subsection (b), including a latent disease, may not thereafter bring a tort action against the United States for such harm pursuant to any other law.
(2) HEALTH AND DISABILITY BENEFITS RELATING TO WATER EXPOSURE—Any award made to an individual, or legal representative of an individual, under this section 49 shall be offset by the amount of any disability award, payment, or benefit provided to the individual, or legal representative—
(A) under—
(i) any program under the laws administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs;
(ii) the Medicare program under title XVIII of the Social Security Act (42 U.S.C. 1395 et seq.); or
(iii) the Medicaid program under title XIX of the Social Security Act (42 U.S.C. 1396 et seq.); and
(B) in connection with health care or a disability relating to exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune.
(f) IMMUNITY LIMITATION—The United States may not assert any claim to immunity in an action under this section that would otherwise be available under section 2680(a) of title 28, United States Code.
(g) NO PUNITIVE DAMAGES—Punitive damages may not be awarded in any action under this section.
(h) DISPOSITION BY FEDERAL AGENCY REQUIRED—An individual may not bring an action under this section before complying with section 2675 of title 28, United States Code.
(i) EXCEPTION FOR COMBATANT ACTIVITIES—This section does not apply to any claim or action arising out of the combatant activities of the Armed Forces.
(j) APPLICABILITY; PERIOD FOR FILING—
(1) APPLICABILITY—This section shall apply only to a claim accruing before the date of enactment of this Act.
(2) STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS—A claim in an action under this section may not be commenced after the later of—
(A) the date that is two years after the date of enactment of this Act; or
(B) the date that is 180 days after the date on which the claim is denied under section 2675 of title 28, United States Code.
(3) INAPPLICABILITY OF OTHER LIMITATIONS—Any applicable statute of repose or statute of limitations, other than under paragraph (2), shall not apply to a claim under this section.
One of my major concerns about the CLJA 2022 is that it the final version changed the:
(e) EXCLUSIVE REMEDY to read:
(2) HEALTH AND DISABILITY BENEFITS RELATING TO WATER EXPOSURE—Any award made to an individual, or legal representative of an individual, under this section 49 shall be offset by the amount of any disability award, payment, or benefit provided to the individual, or legal representative.
The 2021 version had read:
(2) NO EFFECT ON DISABILITY BENEFITS—Any award under this section shall have not impede or limit the individual’s continued or future entitlement to disability awards, payments, or benefits under any Veteran’s Administration program.
I had asked Mr. A. S., who is also an attorney, about this and he said, “This offset issue is really small potatoes unless your damages were small in the first place. A wrongful death, cancer, or an infant brain injury damage will be much higher than any offset, I think.”
I am told that this bill will be sent to the President within the next week, as presented to the Senate. The lawyer-sharks have already been placing numerous ads and starting the “frenzy”. It may take some time before the water calms and the thousands of American families that have been affected by this contamination will have been compensated. No amount of money will ever replace the loss of a family member or stop the pain from the health issues.
My research has found that this is not the only base that has harmed the families that have been stationed at bases, not only around the world but, here on American soil, so this is just the tip of the iceberg. I will continue to follow these stories and advocate for just treatment and compensation for the women and men who have served our country and their families.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meets the third Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be TOMORROW NIGHT, July 21. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander David Kenney at 423-623-7420.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
