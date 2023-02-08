On January 10, our local elected Senator Steve Sutherland and Congressman Jeremy Faison went back to work in Nashville. With the start of the 2023 legislative session they will propose, support or vote against legislation that will affect us locally and the state of Tennessee. Each year I try to bring the veterans of our community specific proposed legislation that affects us and our benefits. Already this year, there are several bills that would affect veterans property tax exemption, vehicle license plates, free health care, employment, and other areas of our lives.
Many states across this country have benefits that provide relief for taxes or payments for property, licenses and services provided by each. Some states offer many more of these benefits than does Tennessee. A few examples include property taxes reduced based on the percentage of disability not just a 100% rating. (A 10% disability would receive a 10% off their total tax and be the same for each percentage of disability.) Free hunting and fishing licenses (Tennessee has a one-time $10 payment.), Free state college education tuition, and Free driver’s licenses, among others.
These next couple of weeks I will touch on some of the legislation that I feel each veteran should contact each of our representatives and encourage them to support the passage of these bills. Each of the bills will have a SB for the Senate and HB of the House version of each bill. These will be an abbreviated version of the bill and text, and I recommend you research them further for the full details.
Property tax
The current (2022) legislation allows any 100% total and permanently disabled veteran relief from paying property taxes on homes they own and live in with a maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is $175,000.
Proposed:
H B 935 and S B 1244 propose that All property taxes will be exempt. It would also open an exemption to Veterans who have a combined disability rating of 100%. (This would allow those who have a combined rating leading to a 100% disabled rating, “unemployability”, who are not “total and permanent” to be eligible.)
License plates
Currently any veteran who has a 100% permanent total disability rating, or one who has been awarded a Purple Heart (wounded in combat), the law reads that the Department of Motor Vehicles, “shall provide and issue, free of charge, to each disabled veteran in this state, registration and license plates for any motor vehicle.”
Note: I have seen this bill introduced last year and the years preceding. Prior to 2016 legislation that changed the benefit to one free plate, veterans received two free plates.
Proposed:
HB 700 and SB 1162
The proposed legislation, “As introduced, increases, from one to two, the number of free plates for the Purple Heart and disabled veteran license plates issued to veterans with disabilities.”
Next week we will look into HB 446 and SB 376, “As introduced, enacts the “Veterans’ Bill of Rights.”
Remember
American Legion Post 41 meets the second Tuesday of each month (next meeting Feb. 14). They are temporarily meeting at the DAV Chapter Hall 148 Pine Street. The meal begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m. Contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722, or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
