The years 1861-1865 were terrible ones for the United States. The country was torn apart by divisiveness and war. The conflict is most often referred to as the "Civil War," but there are those who feel that the name "War between the States" is more applicable. No matter which name you prefer, it was a ghastly, harrowing time, more for the people of the South than for those of the North.
While Cocke County was not an area that was terribly ravaged by the war, there was military activity here and there where war-related atrocities were committed. In 1983, I published a small book, "Tales from the Civil War," which was a compilation of local stories of the war as recalled by the older folks. Now that newspapers from that era are so available, it has been reassuring to find news items that correlate with the stories that my sources remembered.
Most of these items that mention Cocke County and adjoining counties were published in newspapers, but there are a few entries relating to stories from this area from the military dispatches made available online by the Tennessee State Library and Archives. East Tennessee itself was a divided area, more Union than Confederate in sympathy, so readers must understand that in these references "the enemy" could refer to either side of the conflict.
Republican Banner [Nashville], April 16, 1861: Meeting in Cocke county. At a meeting of the citizens of Cocke county, the committee appointed to draft resolutions expressive of the sense of the meeting, as to who shall be the Union candidate for Governor of Tennessee…Whilst Jordon Stokes is our first choice for Governor…we will most cordially support Ex-Governor Campbell or any other competent Union candidate…The meeting appointed the following persons to attend the Convention at Nashville: William McSween, James Randolph, Thomas Gorman, N. Stokely and P.W. Anderson. Samuel McGinty, Chairman
Louisville [KY] Daily Journal, July 18, 1861: For the convenience of correspondents we have compiled a list of counties and post offices in East Tennessee between which and the loyal states postal communication is uninterrupted: COCKE COUNTY: Bridgeport, Cato [Del Rio] , Hackle-tooth [Cosby], Newport Court House, Parrottsville, Taylorsburgh [Edwina], Wilsonville, Wilton Springs, Wolf Creek.
Memphis Daily Appeal, November 29, 1861: We learn that a cavalry company, commanded by Capt. Gorham [Gorman] arrived in Knoxville. It was recruited in Cocke county.
"The War of Rebellion," Series 1, Vol. 52: Headquarters, Knoxville, December 6, 1861. To General A.S. Johnson from W.H. Carroll, Brigadier General CSA…For six weeks I have labored unceasingly o have my command armed, and have in the time managed to procure only about 400 flint-lock muskets, rifles and double-barrel shotguns. The insurrection in this part of Tennessee demands a prompt and vigorous policy. I have men and no arms. All my armed force are now in Cocke county, where some 400 or 500 Unionists are in arms against the government…
"War of Rebellion," Series 2, Vol. 1: HDQRS, Greeneville, East Tenn., November 28, 1861: To Gen. S. Cooper from D. Leadbetter, Col. Provisional Army CSA…At present they seem indisposed to fight and the great difficulty is to reach them. Scattering in the mountain paths they can scarcely be caught; and as their arms are hidden when not in use it is almost impossible to disarm the cavalry though a bad force for fighting them in case they should fight is yet the only force which can reach them…I am confident that a mounted regiment with two very light guns would do more to quiet this tier of counties than five times the number on foot.
HDQRS, Greenville, Tenn., December 8, 1861: At the date of my last letter a part of the force under my command was engaged in the pursuit of a party of insurgents moving from their camp, in the eastern part of Greene county, towards Cocke county. As usual, their force was dispersed and only some stragglers could be picked up. Among those prisoners were three who had been a party that burned the Lick Creek Bridge, They were Henry Fry, Jacob M. Henshaw and Hugh A. Self. All confessed their own and testified to the others' guilt, and also gave, as correctly as they could remember, the names of the whole party engaged in the crime. Fry and Henshaw were tried by drum-head court martial on the 30th ultimo and executed the same day by hanging. I have thought it my duty to ask of the Department that the punishment of Hugh A. self be commuted to imprisonment. He is only sixteen years old, not very intelligent and was led away on that occasion by his father and elder brother, both of who I learn have been captured…
Hearing that the insurgents had gathered in force at or near the bend of Chucky River, and thence to the neighborhood of Parrottsville and of Newport, on the French Broad, in Cocke county, I moved the 29th North Carolina with two companies of the 3rd Georgia Battalion in that direction…
That country consists of a tumultuous mass of steep hills, wooded to the top, with execrable roads winding through the ravines and often occupying the beds of water-courses. A few insurgent scouts were seen, pursued and fired on. One was desperately wounded and left at a cabin nearby.
At farm houses along the more open valleys no men were to be seen, and it is believed nearly all the whole male population of the country were lurking in the hills on account of disaffection of fear. The women in some cases were greatly alarmed, throwing themselves on the ground and wailing like savages. Indeed, the population is savage.
These people cannot be caught…I have detached three companies of Col. Vance's regiment to Parrottsville with instructions to impress horses from Union men and be active in seizing troublesome men of all directions. The will impress provisions, giving certificates thereof, with the assurance that the amounts will be paid if the future loyalty of the sufferer shall justify the clemency of the Government. The whole country is given to understand that this course will be pursued until quiet shall be restored to these distracted counties…
Tri-Weekly Courier [Rome, GA], December 7, 1861: Our Artillery Correspondence. Greenville, Tenn. November 30th. Dear Courier…On Thursday morning another expedition was started after a band of Lincolnites who were reported as threatening to destroy the town of Parrottsville in Cocke county. A detachment of twenty-six men, under the command of one captain, being mounted, were sent in advance of the Infantry, but the cowardly tories [Unionists] fled our approach…having never yet dared to make a stand against us…
New York [NY] Herald, December 10, 1861 (from Lynchburg Republican, December 5th): A letter from one of our subscribers, a colonel in the Confederate service, dated Russellville, Tenn. December 3rd, says the tories and bridge burners have not all left East Tennessee. Since we drove them from the Chimney Top Mountains they have collected in Cocke and Hancock counties where our citizen soldiers have made two unsuccessful attempts upon them… We hung two of the leading bridge burners in Greeneville Saturday morning.
The Weekly Raleigh [NC] Register, December 18, 1861 (from Asheville News): THE TROUBLES IN EAST TENNESSEE. A terrible state of affairs exists in the border counties of Tennessee. A fight occurred last week at Parrottsville, Cocke county, about 50 miles from this place, in which Capt. Gorman and two privates in the Confederate cavalry were killed. A messenger reached this place day before yesterday, from the commanding officer at Greeneville, Tenn., urgently requesting that a force be immediately dispatched to the adjoining county of Madison, to intercept some two or three hundred North Carolina tories, who had fled before the Southern troops, and taken refuge in the mountains of Madison county. About 1000 tories, the messenger informed us were at Newport, in Cocke county, armed and organized. Col. R.B. Vance's regiment had been ordered to disperse them, and would, it was supposed to reach Newport last Tuesday…We learn a great many arrests have been made, and no little old fashioned hanging has been done at Greenville. The authorities having exhausted all mild remedies are determined to crush the rebellion by force, and teach the traitors that the Southern Confederacy is a Government with ample power to enforce obedience to the laws…
Southern Recorder [Milledgeville, GA], December 31, 1861: Captain Monsaratt recently detailed against the Tory force in Cocke county, Tennessee, returned to Knoxville on the 6th inst. bringing 31 prisoners, among them several bridge burners.
