The role of women in the church has been a source of controversy since its very earliest days. However, the Bible is clear that some of the earliest followers of Jesus were women and some supported his ministry out of their private means. He accorded women recognition at a time and in a culture when they were given little regard. Women were some of the important members of the early church, helping to organize and maintain groups of believers.
Then comes the Apostle Paul. Even though he acknowledged such women as Chloe, Phoebe, Lois, Eunice, Prisca, Junia and Euodia, he made two statements onto which church leaders (a/k/a men) have placed their unquestionable authority: Let your women keep silence in the churches… (1 Corinthians 14:33) and …I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence…(1 Timothy 2:12).
Religious and denominational bodies have addressed this issue many times over across the centuries, and while various changes have been instituted within churches, there is yet no clearly defined consensus. However, one of the beauties of our Constitution is the guarantee of freedom of religion and the separation of church and state. Church bodies can adopt whatever theology and doctrine they choose.
Ponder this: where would the Church be today without the women? The men may have made the rules, but it is the women who have done much of the work. Think about the many seeds that have been sown through the years by the women who worked in the Sunday Schools and the Vacation Bible Schools. What about the money that the women's efforts have added to the church coffers? Don't forget all of the fellowship dinners and homecomings that have been overseen by the "good ladies of the church," as Mack Suggs used to say.
Today let's focus on some local instances when women took up the work in the church when it was definitely male-dominated.
The Rev. Mrs. V.R. Robinson (1876-1942) was a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church. She was born Vertree Wadley in Dalton, GA. Both she and her husband, Patrick H. Robinson (1866-1937) were ministers and were living in Newport by 1910.
The Newport Plain Talk, August 28, 1913, published this item: A grand old basket meeting was given by Mr. and Mrs. Ebb Brabson of Hamblen county in honor of Rev. Mrs. V.R. Robinson last Sunday and it was a big day for all who attended, particularly for Sister Robinson who was presented with the collection after some of the brethren had made a good lift. The Rev. Mrs. Robinson preached a powerful sermon while the good brethren and sisters shouted Hosannas...
When the Rev. Mrs. Robinson had given an address, entitled "Loyalty of Negro Women," at the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation held at Newport's Opera House, January 4, 1914, it was reported "The speaker was well informed…and threw great light upon the subject."
The Rev. Mrs. Robinson was known affectionately as "Mammy" and she was called to hold revivals at many places in the country. The following appeared in the Knoxville Journal, May 28, 1939: "Mammy" Robinson, Negro evangelist of Newport, will preach at the Southern Railway YMCA at 2:30 pm today. The sermon will be broadcast over WROL at 3 pm. She has held numerous revivals over the country including Tampa, Fla and Baltimore, Her sermon topic will be "Get Acquainted with God."
When the Rev. Mrs. Robinson died, it was announced that her funeral would be held at the New Zion Church on White Oak Avenue, but the crowd was so large that the service was moved to the Memorial Building.
At the old Methodist Episcopal Church (located between law offices of Myers/Myers and McSween/McSween) was a group of ladies who kept that church afloat. Through their efforts they often cleaned the church building as well as raising the money to buy the winter coal and to pay for the pipe organ.
Included in this group were Mrs. Carl Babb, the Ailey sisters (Mrs. V.W. Montsinger, Mrs. Charlie O'Dell, Mrs. Ike Hawk), Mrs. C.K. Remine, Miss Lizzie Holt, Mrs. R.P. Clark, Mrs. R.P. Driskill, Mrs. Ida Valentine, Mrs. Charles Hodge, Mrs. Jetta Lee and Mrs. Hunley Larue.
One of their most involved projects was preparing and serving the weekly meal to the Newport Kiwanis Club in the church basement. The group was divided into teams which rotated from week to week, one team cooked, the other served. These were all women who knew how to cook and mostly how to scrimp and save. It was said they could serve the entire Kiwanis Club chicken pot pie with only one chicken.
Another project these ladies undertook was quilting. They would gather at the home of Mts. Remine and have a quilting bee. The finished quilts were then sold and the proceeds applied towards their various projects.
The group's most ambitious project was providing the church with a Moeller pipe organ
This instrument cost $2500 (about $35K today) and was installed in 1924. John W. Fisher loaned the money to the group. His wife, who was a Baptist, predicted that he'd never get his money back. Whenever he received his payments, he handed them over to his wife as proof.
Today that pipe organ is in the Parrottsville UM Church, and though almost 100 years old, it sounds as well as ever and is valued at much more than $2500.
In a day when finance was considered a masculine domain, Miss Nannie Murray (1869-1950) was the treasurer and clerk of the First Baptist Church. When the church celebrated its centennial in 1976, this was said about her: "Accurately she counted her hours with Christ as she counted the money for his church."
Rural churches have held Lord's Acre Sales, two being the Methodist Churches at Glendale and Bruners Grove. Luther Memorial used to have a Harvest Home Celebration. It has been the work of the churchwomen that made these ventures a success.
At Union Baptist Church on Lower Bogard Road, Cosby, the women have always had a role. When the present church was built in 1932, two women, Mrs. Mollie Sutton and Mrs. Mollie Murrell, were on the Finance Committee. To add to the building fund, women brought their Sunday eggs to be sold, and there was even the claim that occasionally a hen would lay two eggs on that day. They also pieced a quilt for which persons paid a quarter to have their names embroidered on it. The quilt was then sold and the money put toward the church finances.
It has not been the intent of this article to slight the work of the women of any congregation. Any congregation can quickly name its women who over the years could be counted upon to shoulder any tasks for the furtherance of The Kingdom and the betterment of the church. (And usually, the men of the church knew better than to question or interfere!) Although deter-mined differently by each denomination, the role of women in the church has vastly changed in recent years with women assuming positions of the ministry and all other areas of authority. Regardless of how we might feel, none can deny that the Apostle Paul would have an opinion on the changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.