Last week I wrote about the great, but scaled-back, Veterans Day program held at Cocke County High School (CCHS). I mentioned that the MC of the program A.C. Willis, the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director, is also an Army Veteran. I talked with A.C. and he agreed to do a full interview, so this week’s column is a full profile of a Newport native. I usually put the answers to my interview questions that I send each Veteran but A.C.’s response is a story pretty much on its own. Much of this column is attributed to the direct quotes and from his biography.
BORN AND RAISED
Arthur C. Willis (A.C.) was born in Newport, Tennessee, and graduated from CCHS in 1994. One of my questions asks about what the person aspires to be when they grow up. As a young person, many times life will bring changes to the plans we dream of, and A.C.’s story is no different.
He shares, “Throughout my entire life, I had a dream to become a doctor. I continued my educational career at Carson-Newman (College at the time) and graduated in 1998. I knew that paying for medical school would be quite difficult, so I decided to join the Army Reserves with the hopes of obtaining some tuition assistance. This is where some of my dreams and goals changed. While in basic training, I decided that I wanted to get into education and become a teacher. Teaching biology only made sense because of my pre-med background. There seemed to be something about the way the Army could explain things to all soldiers that I wanted to share with students.
“Upon returning home from Basic Training and AIT, I entered The University of Tennessee’s Masters-in-Education program, while at the same time attending Battle Assembly (Drill) at the 489th Civil Affairs Battalion in Knoxville, TN. I began my teacher internship year at Austin East High School in 2001. This was interrupted by a deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2002.”
AFGANHANISTAIN
“The 489th Civil Affairs Battalion was the first Reserve Unit in the country. The Civil Affairs Battalion was divided up into four, six-man teams and sent to different areas of the country to conduct Civil-Military Operations. We had many duties and responsibilities. The main goal of the Civil Affairs Team during the deployment was to help establish legitimacy of the new government. We worked hand-in-hand with local leaders to determine the many needs of each area. With the assistance of local leaders, contractors, and engineers, we refurbished hospitals, refurbished schools, repaved roads, dug wells and dug canals. We also conducted humanitarian missions to different parts of the country.
“After my deployment to Afghanistan, I returned to The University of Tennessee to complete my master’s degree. I finally graduated in 2003 and began my teaching career as a biology teacher at Sevier County High School. My teaching career was only a few months old when I received the news that my unit would be deployed to Iraq. Once again, we paused our civilian lives and left for deployment to Iraq in 2004.
IRAQ
“Small Civil Affairs teams were spread across the country in Iraq as well. My team was first assigned to Baghdad and then later moved about an hour north in an area known as Taji. The goals in Iraq were the same as the goals in Afghanistan. However, our part was on a much larger scale. We worked with local councils as well as commanders to improve the area’s infrastructure, improve governance and give credit to the host country. Needless to say, it was a difficult year and we finally retuned at the end of our deployment.”
I asked A.C. to share highlights or memorable events from his tours of duty and he said, “There are many highlights from my two tours of duty. The first is the understanding that no matter what we may think of our country, we continue to live in the greatest nation on Earth. As Americans, we take so many things for granted such as clean water, the ability to attend school, drivable roads, accessible healthcare and our general safety. The citizens of Afghanistan and Iraq have longed for these needs for decades.
“One specific memory that continues to resonate in my mind is the first day after months in country that I was able to see grass or any substantial vegetation. For months, all my team had the opportunity to see is desert. Finally, we were tasked with a mission in a river valley that was lush with vegetation. One of my favorite things to do at home is mowing the grass. I feel that this love is related to the many months I spent away from that opportunity.”
RETURN TO LIFE
After Iraq in 2004, he “returned to my family and my teaching career, bringing back many lessons and values that I continue to live by today.” At Sevier County High School (SCHS) in 2014, while teaching Biology and Honors Biology, his peers selected Willis, from a faculty of over 100 teachers, as Tennessee Teacher of the Year. He continued at SCHS until 2016 when he “had the opportunity to return home to become an assistant principal at Cocke County High School and now I also serve as athletic director.”
A.C. said, “My military experience has given me many values that I carry with me during my everyday life. These values such as accountability, integrity, commitment and responsibility lead all decisions I make for myself and for my career as a school administrator.”
To continue toward his goal to do his best he continued his educational path. He said since 2016 he has “completed my EdS. at Lincoln Memorial (2011) and am currently completing my doctorate in Educational Leadership at Carson Newman.”
Another of my questions asked him to share some words with the people of the community. To which he replied, “Be grateful that we live in an area of the world that is not only rich in nature’s beauty, but that it is rich with great people. Our history and geography are things that we should be proud of. We should never let what people think of us determine our goals that we have for ourselves. Always continue to fight to make our home better in the future, but by no means, never apologize for who we are or what we stand for.”
I believe Cocke County is incredibly lucky to have one of their own grow into the man A.C. Willis has. He has molded his life to become an inspiration to his students and those who get to know him. He uses the structure and training he learned in the military to develop his commitment to lead and educate the people of his community.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 –meets the first Thursday of each month. The December 3 meeting will be at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, beginning at 6 p.m. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins, at (423) 721-8918 for directions or more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — reopened their Wednesday Open House but without their free “coffee and doughnuts”. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. They have postponed their third Thursday of the month meetings until January. For information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.