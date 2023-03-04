Beech grafitti

Because of its smooth bark, beech is often used for carving initials and dates on its surface.

 PHOTO BY STEVE ROARK

The American Beech (Fagus grandifolia) is very common in our area and is to me one of the nobler trees in the forest. It has never been in high demand for timber, and so many beech trees have been left to grow large and majestic. The bark is silvery gray, smooth, and easy to identify even from a distance.

Most beech trees form large flutes where they enter the ground that act as support struts, especially on steep ground. It gives the base of the tree a dinosaur foot (with toes) appearance. The leaves of beech are spear-shaped and 3-5 inches long. The leaf edge is uniformly toothed, and a vein runs from the center of the leaf rib to each tooth at the edge. The veins running from the main rib are parallel to each other and form a distinct chevron pattern.

