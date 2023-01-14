Weather is a part of life, everywhere and all the time. Lives are affected and governed by the weather and always have been. In the Bible are mentioned winds, whirlwinds, hail, rain, snow, earthquakes and storms. In Matthew 16:2-3, Jesus said …. when it is evening ye say ‘It will be fair for the sky is red’ and in the morning ‘It will be foul weather for the sky is red and lowering.’ Today, we still take notice of those same conditions.
Weather-related information has been found in various writings in various places as far back as 3000 BC. The Bible tells the story of Noah and the flood. The phenomenon of the flood is also in ancient secular writings but with no mention of Noah. In looking through the old newspapers online, for every presidential inauguration since 1789, there has been mention of the weather conditions for the day; it has been either cold, rainy, frigid, snowy, balmy or fair. The weather has even altered the plans of the ceremonies like when Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 had to be moved inside because it was so cold and the parade was canceled.
Even though weather observation and recording had been going on for years, the National Weather Bureau was not established until 1870. In the Knoxville newspapers mention was made of a branch of the weather bureau there by 1872. As both communication and scientific technology expanded, the scope of the Weather Bureau did also. Each day on the Knoxville television weather reports, the record high and low for that date is always given. That information came from the records of the Weather Bureau.
One part of that program involved having Weather Observers in various locations. For many years in Newport, that person was Mr. Carl Babb (1871-1961) who lived next to the Fisher Bridge in Eastport. Twice each day he checked special thermometers housed in a special box in his garden. He also measured the river velocity and height daily. He recorded this information and sent a weekly report, first by mail and later by telephone. He kept a personal weather log and was contacted through the years about past weather, often being quoted in the local papers as to “the hottest (or coldest) day since ______.”
Extreme weather conditions often become a part of family records and stories. In one family’s records, an ancestor was recorded as having been born “in the year without a summer.” (That was 1816 when a layer of volcanic material from an eruption in Indonesia covered the atmosphere and substantially lowered the temperatures on Earth. Crops were badly affected.) In a Bible belonging to A.R. McMahan of Jones Cove, Sevier County, it was written: The grate Flood of East Tenn. was on the 6th and 7th of Mar. 1867 / The 2nd grate Flood in East Tenn. was on the 24th and 25th of Febrary 1875 / The 20th of April 1901 the snow was 16 inches deep.
There was a terrible flood on Pigeon River in April 12, 1972. Petula Black was swept away at Hartford. Commissioner Love Henderson was born that night. Many of the bridges on the Grassy Ford Road had been washed out, and when the rescue squad came to get her parents to bring her to the hospital, the ambulance had to cross some of the creeks on planks. Mr. Charlie Ford died at Waterville, and Brown’s hearse had to come from Cosby across Chestnut Mountain.
Lots of folks can recall that on Jan. 21, 1985, the record temperature of -24 degrees was set here. Who has forgotten the Blizzard of ‘93 on March 13-14? Just a few months ago, I heard a young man chuckle that he had been conceived during that time. Anyone wanting stories about either of those events can easily find them.
Following are some news items about weather-related events in Cocke County:
• In consequence of the heavy rains last week, the French Broad and Pigeon Rivers were so swollen that the railroad track in the vicinity of Rankin’s depot on the Cincinnati, Cumberland Gap and Charleston railroad was entirely submerged…we regret to learn that immense damage has been sustained by farmers along the entire route of the road. The waters were higher than two years ago and barns and fencing and the wheat and corn of the river farms has been generally washed away…The damage to the railroad, though serious, is nothing compared to the destruction on the river farms. (Morristown Gazette, June 21, 1876)
• The saddest occurrence that has ever taken place in this community was the death of Miss Rachel Smith, which was caused by a stroke of lightning on Tuesday the 27th …. she and her little brother Charlie had been plowing near the house, and when the storm came up, they took their horses to the barn and had just stored them away when a flash of lightning struck the young lady and two horses nearby, killing them instantly. (Nashville Daily American, July 10, 1882)
• Every railroad bridge between Newport, Tenn. and Asheville, NC except the iron bridge near Warm Springs was carried away by the recent floods. (Manning [SC] Times, April 14, 1886)
- The river is frozen over at Newport, Tenn. (Clarksville [TN] Weekly Chronicle, December 11, 1886.)
• A special from Hot Springs, NC says that snow to the depth of six inches has fallen there and ice has formed in the French Broad River for the distance of a mile and a half. An ice gorge is piled up in the river to the height of 14 feet at the hotel bridge and is 20 feet high at the Western NC railroad bridge. It is reported that at Paint Rock, on the line between NC and Tenn., snow is nine inches deep and the thermometer dropped to 14 degrees below zero Monday. (Tuskegee [AL} Reporter, January 30, 1893)
• A killing frost occurred in Cocke County on the 15th, which killed some plums, peaches and cherries … (Chattanooga News, April 25, 1895)
• Further particulars of the recent storm in Cocke County are given in the Newport Weekly of Thursday. The heaviest wind and rain storm that has visited this country for years passed through last Tuesday, blowing down thousands of trees, uprooting houses, obstructing roads and leaving a train of wreck and ruin everywhere in its wake. The storm put in its appearance in the west at about 11 o’clock am and was preceded by vivid lightning, followed by a fierce wind and heavy rainfall. The first place to feel the force of the wind in the county was Carson Springs where it blew the porch off the Rogers Hotel, sent loose shingles flying everywhere, blew the telephone poles to the ground and uprooted hundreds of trees, many of them falling in the road. The only casualty that occurred during the storm happened, as far as we can learn, Mr. Mike Hoover being hit on the leg by a flying log, the bruise being in no way a serious one. From Carson Springs the storm swept along eastward, cutting a swath of destruction about 100 yards in width and crossed Pigeon valley at the William Wood farm, leveling his wheat which had been cut and shocked that day, and blowing down a barn. At Bridgeport the violence of the wind blew a mower of Capt. J.T. Huff over into a cornfield, completely wrecking it, and blew down the houses of Young Brooks and James Brooks on the opposite side of the river. (Nashville American, June 14, 1896)
• A unique spectacle was witnessed Sunday by people of Newport, that of a snowstorm traveling up Pigeon River and touching only one bank. Maybe not for a lifetime will such a strange sight to be seen in Newport. Such storms are rare but are often seen in Switzerland … (Newport Plain Talk, March 12, 1914)
• Three persons were slightly injured and damaged estimated at from $15,000 to $20,000 was done between 8 and 9 o’clock today when a tornado swept down on Newport wrecking many of the principle buildings and leaving ruin in its wake. None of the injured received more than scratches, resulting from being struck by flying debris. The property damages include: Top blown off one residence. Side blown off of Newport Milling Comp. plant. Fronts of three or four stores on Main Street blown in. Top blown off Minnis Drug Company’s building. Iron roofs of business houses blown off. Three automobiles destroyed. Telephone, telegraph and electric light poles blown down. Telephones put out of commission. Town left without electric current. A score of fine shade trees taken up by the roots and much minor damage done. The tornado descended upon the city almost instantly. (Knoxville Journal and Tribune, April 17, 1921)
Tornadoes also have struck Cocke County and done significant damage on March 21, 1932, March 11, 1963, February 18, 1976 and April 29, 2011.
