Weather is a part of life, everywhere and all the time. Lives are affected and governed by the weather and always have been. In the Bible are mentioned winds, whirlwinds, hail, rain, snow, earthquakes and storms. In Matthew 16:2-3, Jesus said …. when it is evening ye say ‘It will be fair for the sky is red’ and in the morning ‘It will be foul weather for the sky is red and lowering.’ Today, we still take notice of those same conditions.

Weather-related information has been found in various writings in various places as far back as 3000 BC. The Bible tells the story of Noah and the flood. The phenomenon of the flood is also in ancient secular writings but with no mention of Noah. In looking through the old newspapers online, for every presidential inauguration since 1789, there has been mention of the weather conditions for the day; it has been either cold, rainy, frigid, snowy, balmy or fair. The weather has even altered the plans of the ceremonies like when Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 had to be moved inside because it was so cold and the parade was canceled.

