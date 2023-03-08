The skies streaked with stark, naked tree limbs are a thing of the past. First buds, then leaves covered the branches, and all manner of flowering shrubs have burst into bloom heralding warmer weather and the coming of spring.

In backyards throughout our land early birds are digging in the soil readying it for planting. I visited three garden centers this week and reveled in the vibrant colors all around. Two flame bougainvilleas and a lovely hanging basket of purple petunias seemed to jump into my cart. Other plant enthusiasts were out in full force enjoying the sunshine and dreaming of gardens bursting with life.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.