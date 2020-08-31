Once up on a time, there lived a woman who was basically miserable in every way you can imagine. She didn’t enjoy much in her life, other than her children. She worked really hard trying to be the best mother she could be. She typically didn’t want to get out of bed every day, but she did it for her kids.
She didn’t really care what or if she ate, drifting from one drive thru window to the next, because it was convenient and fast. She lived from one moment to the next, often wondering if this was just going to be her life, for the rest of her life—feeling physically miserable, mentally and emotionally drained, not really caring about her appearance, and just exhausted from life in general. You know, the typical working mom…
For those of you who are familiar with me now, you’d never think that that was me, however…I am this woman. Well, I WAS this woman.
About twenty years and a whole other person ago, I was unhealthy, unhappy and on the verge of becoming a Type II Diabetic. But watching my children play and having lost my own father when he was only forty-four, I decided to make a change in my lifestyle, for myself and my family.
Martial arts, including Kenpo karate and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, became my first step on this road. Then, I walked into the Rush Fitness Center, now Gold’s Gym, in east Knoxville, and was blessed to meet two extraordinary females who inspired me to become an aerobics instructor, specifically, a Zumba fitness instructor, as well as pursue my certifications in personal training and nutrition.
THAT is when I started my new life, as a student, an instructor, a fitness professional and business owner, as well an independent female who is infused with such confidence in who I am and what I do that I cannot wait to pass that feeling on to any and all of my clients.
I strive every single day to be a life changer like those who inspired me to want and be more. Making a positive difference is my passion and now, my job.
Although a native of Chestnut Hill, Cocke County has always been my second home. I love the community and I love the people. This is why I am so excited to be able to share health, fitness, nutrition and overall wellness tips with you every couple of weeks.
The thing I want you to start thinking about this first week is that you are not alone…you may feel like you are, but you really, truly are not. You are not stuck. You ALWAYS have the ability to change your circumstances, even if you have to get creative.
It is ok to ask for help when you need it. That is not a sign of weakness—it is a sign that you are truly ready to make the permanent and necessary changes that will allow you to meet all your goals.
This can be starting a new workout schedule, eating more mindfully and nutritionally, getting better sleep, continuing your education, or even removing yourself from an unhealthy situation at work or at home.
All these changes may require help in the form of advice from a trusted friend or family member, a professional in that field or even someone who just reminds you how truly worth the work you are with a little encouragement and motivation to keep you going when you are ready to quit.
We ALL need these boosts and we should ask for and accept them gracefully, then pay it forward to others who might use our journeys as their blueprint for change.
Also, remember that changes do not occur overnight. If your goal is to lose fifty pounds, you cannot realistically expect to lose in a week what took you potentially twenty years to gain.
Give yourself a little grace. Remember that no journey — no person — is perfect. In wellness, it seems that self-help wagons are made to be fallen off of, repeatedly, and as long as you learn from the falls and as long as you always get back up, you are making progress.
Baby steps are the way to go for lasting and permanent positive changes. Keep taking them faithfully and consistently and you WILL get where you want to go.
Just remember, you never know who is watching you as you transform. Whether it is your significant other, your children or a friend or family member, your sharing your struggles as well as your successes can let others know that it is possible to be more if that’s what they want.
Be the change you wish to see, stay as positive as possible, and you will manifest the things that you want and need in your life.
