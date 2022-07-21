Chigger bites

Normally when you get into a nest of chiggers you will receive several bites. Both of my legs are covered with them as I write this.

 STEVE ROARK

I am presently paying a price for all the off-trail hiking and field wanderings I do. I have the worst attack of chiggers I’ve ever had…well over a hundred bites. They are almost microscopic, yet pack a wallop of misery.

Chiggers are a species of mite in its larval stage. They are too small to see with the naked eye, and under a microscope look sort of like ticks. The adults, which can be seen, feed only on plants and are not a problem for us, except for their laying eggs that make more baby chiggers.

