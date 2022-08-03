48-Star Flag

This 48-star flag is shown with the stencil letters showing its size and the initials P.Q.D., indicating where it was made. Notice the galvanized eyelets. See story for more details.

 File photo

Each year, since 1777, the United States has observed June 14 as National Flag Day, as a day set aside to honor America’s “Old Glory.” This year the Veterans organizations in Cocke County got together on the following Saturday, June 18th to honor the flag and dispose of ones that had flown and became worn and tattered. The last time the organization had gotten together to dispose of flags was in 2018, since the scheduled 2020 event was cancelled by the virus I won’t speak of.

I had written a story after the 2018 program about the rescue of a 48-star flag that was about to be burned. This 5’ x 8’ flag with this many stars would have had to be made between 1912 and 1959 and since it has been over sixty years, they are fairly rare. The flag will be an exhibit in the upcoming Veterans Historical Collection in the Tanner Building.

