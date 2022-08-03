Each year, since 1777, the United States has observed June 14 as National Flag Day, as a day set aside to honor America’s “Old Glory.” This year the Veterans organizations in Cocke County got together on the following Saturday, June 18th to honor the flag and dispose of ones that had flown and became worn and tattered. The last time the organization had gotten together to dispose of flags was in 2018, since the scheduled 2020 event was cancelled by the virus I won’t speak of.
I had written a story after the 2018 program about the rescue of a 48-star flag that was about to be burned. This 5’ x 8’ flag with this many stars would have had to be made between 1912 and 1959 and since it has been over sixty years, they are fairly rare. The flag will be an exhibit in the upcoming Veterans Historical Collection in the Tanner Building.
Recently a local veteran, Eddie Watts, brought me a 48-star flag that was in excellent shape, heavier material, and interesting “grommets” used to attached it to the Halyard (the rope or cable system that manages the flag). The flag also had the distinction of being 5’ x 9’ 6”, which is normally the size of burial flags. I got together with a few veteran friends for their opinions, and we couldn’t figure out the differences in the size and attachments of it.
Through my research I learned a lot about this 48-star flag and several other different size flags. I also learned how tall the poles need to be to fly them. (I am using the Flags of the World website and others for reference for military flags.) There are specific ratios or proportions that govern the size of the flags, but I am only going to use the sizes in feet and inches.
Before I get to the story, I found out about the 48-star flag Eddy gave me, we will start with the history of the largest flag the military uses and work down from there.
The Garrison Flag
The largest American flag was made in 1812, by the order of Major George Armistead, Commander of Fort McHenry, the Garrison at Baltimore, Maryland. He believed the British would attack but did not have an idea when they would. In the summer of 1813, Armistead ordered a flag 30 feet by 42 feet so “to have a flag so large that the British will have no difficulty in seeing it from a distance.” At that time, he also ordered a storm flag that would be 17 feet by 25 feet.
This 30’ x 42’ flag inspired Francis Scott Key to write America’s National Anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner. The flag, what is left of it, has been restored and hangs in the Smithsonian Museum. The storm flag has never been found. There is no exact size that a Garrison has to be, but they are typically defined as a “military base or headquarters”. Today this size flag is flown on holidays and special occasions at installations with flag poles tall enough. The Air Force does not fly the garrison flag. Aboard a U.S. Navy vessel it is called a Battle Ensign. There is a civilian version of this size and is distinguished by smaller stars and longer stripes.
Other Sizes and Uses
The following are the other standard size American flags, set out in the Army Regulations (AR840-10):
• Post flag — 8 feet 11 3/8 inches x 17 feet –
Everyday flag displayed at military installations. In the Marine Corps, it is 10 x 19 feet. The Air Force uses the same size as the Army but calls it a base flag.
• Field flag, 6 foot 8 inch hoist by 12 foot fly, —
”may be displayed from a flag pole only when distinguished visitors are present and only with the positional field flag”.
• Interment flag, 5 feet hoist by 9 feet six-inch fly — “authorized for deceased military personnel or deceased veterans.”
• Boat flag 3 foot hoist by 4 foot fly — ”displayed only with positional boat flag colors and general officer colors”.
• Ensign--2 foot 4 7/16 inch hoist by 4 foot six inch fly, — ”displayed on vessels when required to indicate nationality”.
• Grave decoration flag--7 inch hoist by 11 inch fly
• Automobile flags of two sizes: 12-inch hoist by 18-inch fly; and 18-inch hoist by 26-inch fly.
• Storm flag - 4 feet 2 inches hoist by 8 feet fly.
• Infantry, Artillery, and Engineer national color - 6 feet hoist by 6 feet 6 inches fly.
• Camp color - 18 inches hoist by 20 inches fly.
Note: “Hoist” is the distance between the eyelets that attach to the rope or cable system that manages the flag. And the “Fly” is the width (stripes) of the flag.
Eddy’s Flag
Mrs. Fran Wyrick of Knoxville gave Eddy Watts the 48-star flag. Her husband “Jimmy John,” a lifetime member of AMVETS and member of the AMVETS Department of Tennessee’s Foundation, had passed away and the flag was been in his collection of things. She had no idea where it had come from but said he had it for years.
Eddy brought it to me since he thought I could find out more about the flag. As I said earlier, I had asked some other Veterans and we were unsure so that made me more curious. When I researched the size, 5’ x 9’6”, I always came up with the information about the size being a burial flag. That was until I ran across the site where I got this link to the Army Regulations (AR840-10).
In the “Other sizes and Uses” list above there was one other entry that I saved for this part of the story. Just above the listing for the Interment flag, “5 feet hoist by 9 feet six-inch fly” was the:
Storm Flag — 5 feet hoist by 9 feet six-inch fly. This flag is flown in “inclement weather”. As you can see the sizes are the same. Being a romantic I feel the two flags are the same size because the loss of a spouse is one the worst storms a person will face.
This 48 -star flag had some stenciled letters which read: P.Q.D. .5FT . X . 9 FT .6IN. I found out that the lettering stood for the Philadelphia Quartermaster Depot. This facility began in 1800 as the Schuylkill Arsenal and was built as a quartermaster and to provide the U.S. military with supplies and flags. In 1926 it was renamed the P.Q.D. and continued supplying the military with flags and clothes until a fire ravaged the site in 1963.
We are planning to put this flag on display when the military historical exhibits open in the Tanner School Building. We will keep you posted on the exhibit, planned to open in November
Poles
In the past couple of years I have found out a lot of things about flagpoles. I have twice gotten donations to place poles in Newport. We placed a 35” pole at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 and donated the other 35’ pole to the City of Newport that was placed outside of the Tanner School Building by AMVETS Post 75.
There are two basic materials that the poles are made of aluminum and fiberglass. Aluminum is the most commonly used metal for flagpoles because it is so light. It also will not rust as steel does and it works for both residential and commercial places. A fiberglass flagpole is heavier and stronger than an aluminum pole. They feature a gel coat finish that helps it retain its appearance for its lifetime.
One of the benefits of a fiberglass pole is that it is maintenance-free and lightweight. It is also able to withstand sun damage, rust, corrosion, and moisture. If you live in an area with lots of wind or high winds, then a fiberglass pole might be your best option. Both of the poles that I gotten have been fiberglass.
How to Choose the Right Size Flag for your Flagpole
When flying one flag on a single flagpole the length of the flag should be at least one quarter the height of the pole. For example, a 40-foot pole requires at minimum a 6’x10’ flag with max being 8’x12’. The chart below is a good guide for determining the proper size flag for your pole.
Flying Two Flags On a Single Flagpole?
When flying two flags on a single flagpole you want to make sure not to “over flag” or “have too much flag”. Too much flag on a single pole can cause undue stress on the flagpole in bad weather and it will not look good. Examples of proper sizing:
20’ Flagpole-Minimum Top flag 3’x5’, Bottom (2nd flag) 2’x3’
20’ Flagpole Maximum Top flag 4’x6’, Bottom (2nd flag) 3’x5’
40’ Flagpole-Minimum Top flag 6’x10’, Bottom (2nd flag) 5’x8’
40’ Flagpole Maximum Top flag 8’x12’, Bottom (2nd flag) 6’x10’
The following are the suggestions by flag manufactures as to the proper size pole and maximum size flags to use on them:
• 6’ House Pole 3’x5’
• 20’ 3’x5’ up to 4’x6’
• 25’ 4’x6’ up to 5’x8’
• 30’ — 35’ 5’x8’ up to 6’x10’
• 40’ — 45’ 6’x10’ up to 8’x12’
• 50’-55’ 8’x12’ up to 10’x15’
• 60’ — 75’ 10’x15’ up to 12’x18’
• 80’ 15’x25’
• 90’ — 100’ 20’x30’
Do not take these suggestions as gospel. Be sure to check with the manufacturer for their specifications when buying your pole. Make sure you choose a safe place to place the pole so the flag will not be close to electric lines or “rub” against a building. Using this information should guide you in choosing the right pole, so get yourself one to show your patriotism!
