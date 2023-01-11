It has been a couple of months since I have written about anything that has been going on in Washington, for veterans. Seems the president must have gotten writer’s cramps, since on Dec. 27 he signed a total of 65 bills. Eight of them had direct meaning for veterans, another five bills named a post office or VA building after veterans.
The following eight pieces of legislation will show the number of the bill, following the H.R. and include a short summary of its contents (source: White House Briefing). For more information about any of these you can do an internet search by using the H.R. and number in the browser. Be sure to include 2022 to get the right legislation. If you do not have computer access and need to know more about any of these bills, contact me through the information at the bottom of this column.
H.R. 2724 requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide for peer support specialists for claimants who are survivors of military sexual trauma.
H.R. 6064 requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to seek to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine for a review of VA’s examinations of disability compensation claims for mental and physical conditions linked to military sexual trauma.
H.R. 6604, the “Veterans Eligible to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act,” amends the method by which VA determines the effects of a closure or disapproval of an educational institution on individuals who do not transfer credits from such an institution.
H.R. 6961 amends certain aspects of hearings before the Board of Veterans’ Appeals regarding disability compensation claims involving military sexual trauma.
H.R. 7299, the “Strengthening VA Cybersecurity Act of 2022 or the SVAC Act of 2022,” requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to obtain an independent cybersecurity assessment of its information systems and effectiveness of its information security program and management system.
H.R. 7335, the “MST Claims Coordination Act,” directs the improvement of coordination between the Veterans Health Administration and the Veterans Benefits Administration with respect to claims for compensation arising from military sexual trauma, and for other purposes.
H.R. 7735, the “Improving Access to the VA Home Loan Benefit Act of 2022,” requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to amend certain of its guidance and regulations related to appraisals used in its home loan program.
H.R. 8260, the “Faster Payments to Veterans’ Survivors Act of 2022,” shortens the timeframe for the designation of benefits under certain Department of Veterans Affairs life insurance programs and clarify the treatment of undisbursed Department of Veterans Affairs life insurance benefits;
FREE BREAKFAST
I received a note that announced the re-start of the Valentines for Veterans Breakfast. Prior to the COVID problem, Marjory Ramsey and a team of volunteers had held these meals for 15 years. Marjory is finishing up the plans but shares that it will be held on Saturday Feb. 4 at the Newport Community Center beginning at 9 a.m. There will be music, fellowship, fun and of course a free meal. I will have more on this in next week’s column.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
