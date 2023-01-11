Valentines for Veterans Breakfast

Rob Mathis, our current county mayor, and his family joined other veterans awaiting the posting of colors by the Cocke County NJROTC at the 2019 Valentines for Veterans breakfast.

 Photo by Rob Watkins

It has been a couple of months since I have written about anything that has been going on in Washington, for veterans. Seems the president must have gotten writer’s cramps, since on Dec. 27 he signed a total of 65 bills. Eight of them had direct meaning for veterans, another five bills named a post office or VA building after veterans.

The following eight pieces of legislation will show the number of the bill, following the H.R. and include a short summary of its contents (source: White House Briefing). For more information about any of these you can do an internet search by using the H.R. and number in the browser. Be sure to include 2022 to get the right legislation. If you do not have computer access and need to know more about any of these bills, contact me through the information at the bottom of this column.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.