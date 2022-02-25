It is still Black History Month. In doing some research for Women’s History Month (which is next month), I learned about these two African-American women who were firsts in the United States legal profession: Charlotte E. Ray and Lutie A. Lytle.
CHARLOTTE E. RAY was America’s first black female lawyer.
She was born in New York City in 1850. Her father, Rev. Charles Bennett Ray was quite prominent in his day. He was a Congregational minister, an abolition activist and a co-publisher of Colored American. That was a newspaper which was published in New York City, 1837-1842, and focused on the moral, social and political life of the African Americans as well as the emancipation of slaves. Her mother, Charlotte Ray, was born in Savannah, GA and was possibly a slave.
To further her education, Charlotte was sent to the Institution for the Education of Colored Youth in Washington, DC. At that time it was one of the few schools devoted solely to black females. Myrtilla Miner founded the school in 1851 and received support from Rev. Henry Ward Beecher and Johns Hopkins. Beecher’s sister Harriet Beecher Stowe supported the school with the royalties from her book, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” While name of the school is considered inappropriate today, it was acceptable at that time.
Miss Miner’s school focused on teacher training, and following graduation in 1869, Ray was hired as a teacher in Howard University’s Preparatory School. Howard was chartered in 1867 to provide educational opportunities to freed slaves, but it has always been nonsectarian and open to all races and genders. While teaching there, she registered in 1870 in the Howard Law School as “C.E. Ray” because she felt that her registration might be denied.
Ray graduated from law school on February 27, 1872. An account of the commencement ceremonies was published the next day in the Daily National Republican. This was reported: Miss Charlotte E. Ray, a young lady of about twenty years, in her essay on chancery, showed that her subject had been closely studied, and judging from the superior manner in which it was handled, the lady bids fair to becoming an able practitioner. Later in the article, it was written: The name of Miss Charlotte E. Ray was received with applause by the large audience, and the conferring of the degree on her by President O.O. Howard appeared to be done in a more impressive manner than was noticeable with the others. She would become the first female graduate of the Howard Law School, as well as the first female black lawyer.
By virtue of her diploma, in March 1872, Miss Ray was admitted to the Bar of the District of Columbia as well as admission to practice before the Supreme Court of the District of Columbia. This news was published across the nation.
She established an office in Washington, and even though she was described as “eloquent,” “authoritative,” and “the best lawyer on corporations,” the biases against gender and race prevented kept her practice from flourishing. In 1879 she relocated to Brooklyn, NY and resumed her teaching career.
At some point she married a Mr. Fraim.
Ray died in Woodside, Brooklyn in 1911 from catarrhal bronchitis and was buried with her family in the Cypress Hill Cemetery in Brooklyn.
Although she did not have a long, momentous legal career, her place in women’s history is secure. She was remembered and honored in 2006, when the Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity at the Northeastern University School of Law in Boston named its chapter for her.
LUTIE A. LYTLE was the first woman admitted to the Tennessee State Bar and the first woman law professor in the United States.
Lytle was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in 1875. Both of her parents had been slaves. Her family moved to Topeka, Kansas, about 1881. They were part of the Exoduster movement in which Southern blacks migrated west to escape extremist groups such as the KKK and the oppressive Jim Crow laws enacted in response to Reconstruction.
In Topeka Mr. Lytle became a successful barber. He also became involved in the Populist political movement, which formed a coalition between black and white farmers to oppose the white elite and its lack of concern for struggling workers and farmers.
After graduating from Topeka High School, Lutie obtained a position in 1891 as assistant enrolling clerk for the Kansas legislature, which was controlled by Populists at that time. It was this experience which gave her dream of being in a position to help her people.
This appeared in the Kansas Blackman, June 8, 1894: Miss Lutie A. Lytle of Topeka is Tennessee- born but Kansas educated. She has earnestly, yet modestly. Striven for a place that of itself elevates her race, She is present one of the editors of the Kansas Blackman and does work for numerous papers devoted to the interests of her race and is responsible for many of the pungent paragraphs credited to the papers published by Negroes.
She later moved to Chattanooga, TN where she taught school. She enrolled (probably via correspondence classes) in the law course of Central Tennessee College in Nashville. That insti- tution had been founded by Northern Methodists in 1865 to help the freedmen. Its medical department later became Meharry Medical School, still a prestigious medical school. Lytle graduated in 1897 from the law course as valedictorian and her valedictory was entitled “Marriage and Divorce.” Her diploma licensed her to practice before any court in Tennessee and she became the first female admitted to the Tennessee State Bar.
Two black Memphis attorneys took Lytle before Judge L.P. Cooper, a reform-minded individual who had taken a strong stance against lynching. The attorneys moved that Lytle be admitted to the bar. On hearing them, the judge gave Lytle an oral exam, brushed aside the “male require- ment,” deemed her qualified and granted their motion.
Lytle returned to Kansas and was admitted to the Kansas Bar, the first woman to do so. In 1898 she returned to Nashville and was a law professor and librarian at Central Tennessee College. At the end of the year she returned to Kansas and in 1900 she went to Pittsburgh, PA to teach.
In 1901 she married Alfred C. Cowan, a black attorney in New York City. She was admitted to the NY Bar and she joined her husband’s practice, theirs was supposedly the first husband/wife practice. They were involved with the Negro Bar Association, and she is supposedly the first woman to have been a member of a national bar association. The Cowans had no children.
Mr. Cowan died in 1913, and in 1916 Mrs. Cowan was remarried to Rev. Stephen Alexander McNeill, a prominent minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Following Rev. Mc-Neill’s death in 1934, his widow returned to Brooklyn and became Mrs. Lutie Lytle-Cowan. She involved herself in local politics, being active in the Colored Democratic Association, a limb of the Democratic Party. She was on the Brooklyn Advisory Committee for the New York World Fair in 1939. She was always vocal on racial issues.
Lutie Lytle Cowan died in 1955 in Brooklyn and was buried with Mr. Cowan in the St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale, NY.
The Lutie A. Lytle Black Women Law Faculty Writing Workshop has been held annually since 2007 at such law schools as Penn State, Vanderbilt, Southern Methodist, Michigan, Nevada, Kentucky, Seattle and Iowa. The 2021 conference was held at Howard University.
Charlotte E. Ray and Lutie A. Lytle were two black women who went against the custom, defied the odds and succeeded. They began paving the way for future generations of women of all races.
