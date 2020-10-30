Those of you who have followed Diane Ravitch’s blog know that she does not put much stock in the twelfth-grade NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) scores. Having served for seven years on the NAEP governing board, she knows that twelfth graders are a perennial problem. Unlike students in fourth and eighth grades, the seniors know the test does not count. They are not motivated.
Bearing that in mind, it is nonetheless surprising that the recently released NAEP 12th grade reading and math scores have barely budged since 2005.
Even if kids aren’t trying hard, their scores should have gone up if they were actually better educated.
She argued in her book Slaying Goliath that NAEP scores for fourth and eighth grades have been flat for the past decade. And these kids are doing their best.
NAEP scores show the abject failure of “education reforms” inflicted on students and educators since the passage of No Child Left Behind in 2001. NCLB, Race to the Top, VAM, charter schools, vouchers, merit pay, Common Core: all a massive failures.
It’s time to throw out the status quo. It’s time for a new vision. It’s time to respect educators and stop tying their hands and giving them scripts. It’s time to end the regime of test and punish.
(Dr. Diane Ravitch, used with permission)
