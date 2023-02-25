Today the focus will be on news items concerning the local black community from various newspapers around the South. It is acknowledged that words used in the past to denote Black citizens are no longer acceptable today and is presented here as written solely for historical perspective.
Morristown Gazette , October 25, 1876: … [J.H.] Randolph, in his manner of electioneering with the blacks in Cocke County, is pretty much like the old woman and the bear fight, which was about as follows: An old gentleman and lady once lived in a log cabin and a bear passing that way rushed into the house; the old man in an instant sprang into the loft, while the old woman made battle with an iron poker and butcher knife, and after a long and hard struggle succeeded in killing the bear. Presently some of their neighbors came in, the old man having just come down from the loft, said to them, “Look here! See what a big bear we have killed!” Randolph says to the blacks, “Look what I have done! I have given you your rights!” Poor Randolph! He is in the same category with the old man, for he never helped fight for your freedom. And after you got it, he did all he could to keep you from voting.” A Union Man [The writer went onto explain that Randolph had been taking credit for getting blacks more rights when actually he hadn’t done anything.]
Knoxville Daily Chronicle, December 3, 1880: Charley Capps, white, and Preston Brown, colored, were arrested near Newport, Cocke county, last week, for stealing two horses which they were riding from a livery stable in Spartanburg, South Carolina. They were taken back, together with the horses …
Chattanooga Daily Times, March 26, 1882: Newport, Tenn. Eastern Sentinel. Willis Cox, a colored man, employed at the new livery stable on Church Street, this place, missed his support and fell last Friday morning from the top of the structure, a distance of twenty-one and a half feet, striking his full length on the ground. No bones were broken and aside from a severe jar, he was not injured.
Knoxville Journal, May 26, 1887: The colored Odd Fellows of Cocke county had their annual celebration last Friday. They had invited several gentlemen to speak on that occasion, but those invited failing to be present, a number of extemporaneous speeches were made. Several of the speakers, among whom were Hon. J.H. Randolph and Hon S.A. Burnett, taking advantage of a large number of colored voters, converted the meeting into a regular prohibition love feast. Ten speeches were made in favor of the amendment, and the vote of the crowd was taken, the colored brethren almost unanimously pledging themselves to vote for prohibition in September … The Negro vote was cast almost solid against prohibition in North Carolina a few years ago, and such will be the result in Tennessee unless there is some earnest labor among them.
Knox Daily Tribune, July 19, 1891: There was another fatal accident on the East Tennessee [RR] last night. As passenger train #43 came dashing along at full speed about two miles this side of Newport, it struck a Negro named Miller and killed him. Miller lay down as it were to rest his weary head upon the steel rail and the passenger train hit it with full force. Notwithstanding that the train struck the Negro square in the head, he lived about an hour and ten minutes.
Knoxville Tribune, July 22, 1896: Newport News. A small dog made its appearance here today and has bitten three children. The children bitten are Fayette Sullivan, John Garrett and Charles Lytle, the last two being Negroes. A party of men are now after the dog.
Knoxville Journal and Tribune, August 27, 1896: Newport, Tenn. The Negro boy named Lytle who together with a white boy was bitten by a mad dog a month ago, died last night from rabies. The white boy died a week ago.
Knoxville Sentinel, August 16, 1897: “Dusky Delilah,” Lizzie Singleton, of Cripple Creek fame, was arrested yesterday by Policeman Sliger on a charge of enticing Will Jackson, a Newport Negro, into her house and robbing him. She will be tried before Squire Sellers today.
Chattanooga Daily Times, June 19, 1898: Newport News. During the storm the other day the colored church was blown down and is a complete wreck. [This was the Woodlawn ME Church.]
Morristown Republican, April 6, 1901: Last week Rev. Tillman Swaggerty of Newport came to Morristown to attend to Fifth Sunday meeting and while taking an active part in the proceedings of the meeting, Bro. Swaggerty also kept a wether eye out for the dear sisters. [A long article followed about trouble that Rev. Swaggerty encountered.]
Chattanooga News, January 3, 1905: Small frame dwellings occupied by the families of Alex Allen and John Justus, colored, at Newport were destroyed by fire.
Knoxville Journal and Tribune, June 6, 1911: A fierce electrical storm broke over Newport at daylight this morning ripping limbs from trees and doing other damage of note. The Zion church, supported by a colored congregation, was upset and demolished.
Chattanooga News, June 19, 1911: Newport, Tenn. Four convicts were killed, twelve seriously injured and fourteen convicts and three guards slightly injured in a collapse of a bullpen in the heart of the Smokies Sunday where two railroad companies are engaging in a war for the monopoly of the only remaining railroad mountain pass in the east. The convicts, all Negroes, were property of the State of North Carolina and were being worked in connection of the construction work of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Newport Plain Talk, May 22, 1913: The colored school will close, Monday night, June 2nd. The exercises will consist of dialogues and pantomimes. These exercises will be held at the Denton Opera House. Prof. W.D. Edington of Cincinnati will have charge of the music. The baccalaureate sermon will be preached Sunday by Rev. D. Robinson of Knoxville…Prof. H.L.L. Moss, principal, and Miss Olive C. Dawkins, as assistant deserve great credit for their activity in making the school a success.
Knoxville Sentinel, December 18, 1916: Two small children burned to death in a fire which destroyed the home of Cull Robinson, a Negro, in Newport at 3:30pm Saturday. Their mother left the children at home while she went to deliver washing. [They were Georgia and William, children of John and Dollie Robinson.]
Evening Star [Washington, DC], November 4, 1918: Growing tired of having to look up to see daylight, and then only to gaze upon icy mountain peaks, a company of Negro soldiers quit their barracks at Crestmont, North Carolina, and Saturday marched into Newport, Tenn. They were en route back to Camp Jackson where they could look out upon a big cotton plantation. The whole company was placed on arrest by orders from military authorities. The Negroes had been sent to Crestmont a few days ago to supply labor for a railroad extension into the spruce belt, where timber is being gotten out for airplane production. The Negroes stated that they had plenty to eat and had been furnished good barracks; that they did not consider themselves deserters; they only wanted to get out of the mountains and back to camp.
Knoxville Sentinel, March 20, 1922: Plans are being made for the building of a new three-room schoolhouse for the Newport colored school, the old one being too small and dilapidated for further use. A donation of $1,000 has been made by the county court and a like sum has been promised by the secretary of the Rosenwald fund. Additional subscriptions of $4,000 will be secured and it is expected that work will start in time to complete the building in time for use next fall.
Knoxville News Sentinel, January 10, 1930: Ed Stewart, Newport Negro, yesterday confessed he wished he’d been worming tobacco down in Dutch Bottoms rather being in Knoxville near some whiskey that federal officers found. “Sure wish I’d been down in Old Gum Springs in Dutch Bottoms instead of where I was that day,” the husky Negro earnestly told US Commissioner Everett Greer … Stewart was reared in the Gum Springs Negro settlement of Cocke County and was arrested here and charged with transporting. He has been employed by a Newport filling station recently.
Knoxville News Sentinel, May 21, 1931: Newport. Completing a triple play in the sixth inning, that put the game safely under their belts, the Newport colored baseball team defeated Greeneville Colored baseball team 3 to 1. The game was one of the best seen here this season.
Bristol News Bulletin, December 26, 1935: Newport, Tenn. Mark Smith, 27-year old Negro, died today shortly after he was found lying in the snow near his cabin west of Newport. Coroner J.J. Cogdill said that the Negro’s death was due to exposure to the intense cold. The Negro, employed by an auto parts company here, was seen on his way home last night.
Asheville Citizen Times, November 21, 1940: Spring Creek, North Carolina. Dr. Branch and his colored quartet of Newport, Tenn. will present a program at the Spring Creek School Friday night at eight o’clock. The program is being sponsored by the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.