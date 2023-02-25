Tanner Training School

The first Tanner Training School.

Today the focus will be on news items concerning the local black community from various newspapers around the South. It is acknowledged that words used in the past to denote Black citizens are no longer acceptable today and is presented here as written solely for historical perspective.

Morristown Gazette , October 25, 1876: … [J.H.] Randolph, in his manner of electioneering with the blacks in Cocke County, is pretty much like the old woman and the bear fight, which was about as follows: An old gentleman and lady once lived in a log cabin and a bear passing that way rushed into the house; the old man in an instant sprang into the loft, while the old woman made battle with an iron poker and butcher knife, and after a long and hard struggle succeeded in killing the bear. Presently some of their neighbors came in, the old man having just come down from the loft, said to them, “Look here! See what a big bear we have killed!” Randolph says to the blacks, “Look what I have done! I have given you your rights!” Poor Randolph! He is in the same category with the old man, for he never helped fight for your freedom. And after you got it, he did all he could to keep you from voting.” A Union Man [The writer went onto explain that Randolph had been taking credit for getting blacks more rights when actually he hadn’t done anything.]

