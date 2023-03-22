Beth Gould

Air Force Sgt. Beth Gould in her dress uniform.

Since 1911, March 8 has been recognized as “International Women’s Day” throughout the world. This grew to become “Women’s History Week” by President Carter in 1980 and then became “Women’s History Month” in 1987 when President Regan signed the Senate joint resolution S.J Res. 20 on March 12.

Statistics show that since the Revolutionary War over 3 million women have served in the military. In less than two years at the beginning of the Gulf War, 1990 to 1991 more than 40,000 women were deployed to combat zones, even though they were not allowed to have direct combat roles. Since 9/11, totals show that over 300,000 women have served in Afghanistan and Iraq and more than 9,000 have received Combat Action Badges.

