Since 1911, March 8 has been recognized as “International Women’s Day” throughout the world. This grew to become “Women’s History Week” by President Carter in 1980 and then became “Women’s History Month” in 1987 when President Regan signed the Senate joint resolution S.J Res. 20 on March 12.
Statistics show that since the Revolutionary War over 3 million women have served in the military. In less than two years at the beginning of the Gulf War, 1990 to 1991 more than 40,000 women were deployed to combat zones, even though they were not allowed to have direct combat roles. Since 9/11, totals show that over 300,000 women have served in Afghanistan and Iraq and more than 9,000 have received Combat Action Badges.
Each year I like to profile local women who stepped up to serve their country and this week I will give you a glimpse into the life of Elizabeth (Beth) Gould.
Born and raised in a small rural community that is part of Alleghany County, Virginia, Beth wanted to be an artist. After she graduated high school, she found that obtaining a job that would give her a career meant that she would have to find a way to get out into the “big” world. Beth found that the Air Force would not only help her get the training she needed but would allow her to travel. So, just before Christmas in December in 1998, she enlisted and found there were many good times and others not so good.
The good
The military gave her education and training that allowed her to grow into roles with great responsibilities. It taught her how to plan, organize and schedule activities for aircraft, aircrew, maintenance, to meet mission requirements. She developed leadership skills and most importantly, she developed a foundation for the rest of her life. Beth said, “I learned everything, from drinking water to eating healthy and exercising. The importance of honesty, integrity, and developing a good work ethic, I still use a checklist. I also met my husband while in the Air Force.”
Her training taught her how to lead and “get things done” that led her to become an instructor at the First Term Airman’s Center. For her service her awards included an Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service medals, and an Air Force Expeditionary Medal w/Gold Border and one Oak leaf cluster. Her travel led to her assignment as an Aviation Resource Manager in Uzbekistan.
The not so good
One of Beth’s most difficult assignments was the time in Uzbekistan. She remembers, “Winter months were very cold at K2 Uzbekistan. Women had to walk a quarter-mile or more to the bathroom tent. We slept in layers of clothes and sleeping bags because the heat would go out (diesel). Summers were better and we could get a sunbath on cots.”
After military life
The military gave Beth many important skills that she has been able to use since she got out of the Air Force in 2008 as an E-6 or Tech Sgt. While she started her own beauty consulting business that she continued for about six years, family, of three children, and community has been her primary focus. One thing she has used her training for since she got out was to volunteer as vice president for the Isaiah 117 House and help plan and organize different functions. To close Beth said, “I am proud to be a woman veteran and everything I had to accomplish to get me to where I am today”.
Clarification
Last week there was confusion on the date for the Vietnam Veterans War Day lunch. The lunch and program will be held at Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice, 222 Heritage Blvd. in Newport on March 29 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This event is free and open to anyone who wishes to thank our Vietnam veterans for their service. To learn more about the event, call Debbie Williams at 423-623-0233.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722, or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
