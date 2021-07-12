I have had several subjects that I have been writing about over the last few weeks that have needed a “timely” placement and missed writing about the great Veterans Roundtable that was held in June. The program was designed to answer questions that about 30 local Veterans had about Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare, caregiver and nursing home care, property taxes, and many other subjects.
The panel consisted of Ms. Patty Mills, Representative for Congresswoman Diane Harshbarger, Julia Breedlove, Greystone Healthcare Center, Mike Barnes, Cocke County Veterans Service Officer and Rob Watkins, Veterans Advocate, oh wait, that’s me. We fielded questions for over an hour about subjects that are important for all Veterans and their families in the community.
THE ROUNDTABLE
This event was the idea of Debbie Williams of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice and Pam Jinks from the University of Tennessee Hospice. Debbie is the driving force behind local healthcare agencies focused on Veterans and designing programs to honor and inform them of benefits and healthcare available to them. She also supports the local Veterans organizations by providing information, refreshments, and coordinating their individual events.
Debbie invited other area healthcare groups and the local Veterans organizations to set up tables to let the participants learn of their services. This was one of the first events, since Covid restrictions began, that allowed American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75, and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 to be out in the community. Each brought many different types of brochures and other printed material that shared information about many of the benefits available for Veterans through their organizations and the VA.
Most of the attendees were older Veterans so the questions dealt with issues relating to that age group. Not only how they were going to be taken care of in their “Golden years” but where to get the help, where they would live, and what would the VA benefits provide. This week I will share a basic overview of just one of the questions that drew the most interest.
AID AND ATTENDANCE
Cocke County Service Officer Mike Barnes and I provided most of the response to this question with Julia adding other details about services that are provided at the skilled nursing facilities. The following information from the VA will help others who were not there to understand what Aid and Attendance benefits are and who will be eligible.
VA Aid and Attendance or Housebound benefits provide monthly payments added to the amount of a monthly VA pension for qualified Veterans and survivors. It is a program that provides income for Veterans who require care or assistance for a disability that is NOT related to their military service. It will also provide this additional income to qualifying surviving spouses. The eligibility is based on the Veteran’s period of service, health and care needs, and the dollar amount they are eligible for is based on their income and assets.
In order to qualify for Aid and Attendance there must be a higher level of need. The Veterans or Spouse must demonstrate regular assistance with their Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) or the need to live where they can obtain help with issues related to a physical or cognitive disability. The ADLs can include limited abilities for feeding, dress, bathing, ambulating, going to the bathroom and other personal needs. Usually, the assistance is at a level that needs are provided at a skilled assisted living community or at their homes by a family member or home health care agency.
The VA states:
At least one of these must be true:
• You need another person to help you perform daily activities, like bathing, feeding, and dressing, or
• You have to stay in bed—or spend a large portion of the day in bed—because of illness, or
• You are a patient in a nursing home due to the loss of mental or physical abilities related to a disability, or
• Your eyesight is limited (even with glasses or contact lenses you have only 5/200 or less in both eyes; or concentric contraction of the visual field to 5 degrees or less)
Housebound benefits eligibility:
You may be eligible for this benefit if you get a VA pension, and you spend most of your time in your home because of a permanent disability (a disability that doesn’t go away).
(Note: You can’t get Aid and Attendance benefits and Housebound benefits at the same time.)
The Veteran must have served a minimum of 90 days active duty with at least 1 day during the following wartime periods and received an honorable, general or medical discharge.
World War II: December 7, 1941, through December 31, 1946
Korean Conflict: June 27, 1950, through January 31, 1955
Vietnam Era: August 5, 1964, through May 7, 1975 (February 28, 1961, through August 4, 1964, if in the Republic of Vietnam)
American Merchant Marines in Oceangoing Service during the Period of Armed Conflict: December 7, 1941 through August 15, 1945
SURVIVORS PENSION
A VA Survivors Pension offers monthly payments to qualified surviving spouses and unmarried dependent children of wartime Veterans who meet certain income and net worth limits set by Congress. (Note: The following “covered wartime period” is explained by the dates shown above.)
At least one of these must be true. The Veteran:
• Entered active duty on or before September 7, 1980, and served at least 90 days on active military service, with at least 1 day during a covered wartime period, or
• Entered active duty after September 7, 1980, and served at least 24 months or the full period for which they were called or ordered to active duty (with some exceptions), with at least 1 day during a covered wartime period or
• Was an officer and started on active duty after October 16, 1981, and hadn’t previously served on active duty for at least 24 months
And this must be true for you:
Your yearly family income and net worth meet certain limits set by Congress. Your net worth equals the value of everything you own (except your house, your car, and most home furnishings), minus any debt you owe.
INCOME BASED
Again, this benefit is based on the Veteran’s or survivor’s income and assets. The VA changes the allowable income amount every year because of the cost-of-living index. They check what income you have, “countable” (minus some expenses) versus the limit that Congress sets (called the Maximum Annual Pension Rate, or MAPR).
The following from the VA will help explain this in more detail.
• Your countable income is how much you earn, including your Social Security benefits, investment and retirement payments, and any income your dependents receive. Some expenses, like non-reimbursable medical expenses (medical expenses not covered by your insurance provider), may reduce your countable income.
• Your MAPR amount is the maximum amount of pension payable. Your MAPR is based on how many dependents you have, if you’re married to another Veteran who qualifies for a pension, and if your disabilities qualify you for Housebound or Aid and Attendance benefits. MAPRs are adjusted each year for cost-of-living increases.
There are many factors that the VA looks at when determining the financial income of each individual situation. Since the age group at the roundtable were our “mature” Veterans who would not have children, I am only giving the income limits guidelines for:
Veterans with no dependents:
• If you don’t qualify for Housebound or Aid and Attendance the MAPR is $13,931
• If you qualify for Housebound benefits the MARP is $17,024
• If you qualify for Aid and Attendance benefits the MARP is $23,238
What I have shared is just the overview of the Aid and Attendance program. The forms and documents you will need are extensive and being from the government, some of the information and instructions are difficult to understand. You can call the VA directly and they will send you the forms and instructions, but I would suggest you reach out to a Veterans service officer either at the county or a Veterans organization that will guide you through this process.
Because of the success of this roundtable Debbie Williams and I will be working with the other groups to do another roundtable that we are planning for November. The next event will bring more experts in the field of Veterans’ services, and we will make sure to let you and the other Veterans in the community know when it will be held.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 - meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be TOMORROW NIGHT, Thursday, July 15, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Any donations for replacing the roof can be made at the hall or contacting the Commander. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Roadblock – To help DAV Chapter 102 raise funds for their roof, the Parrottsville Quilts of Valor and Veterans in Focus will be sponsoring a roadblock fundraiser to be help. This will be at the corner in front of Walgreens and the Cocke County Memorial building, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7. We will be joined by members of the American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75, member of DAV Chapter 102, and the Cocke County NJROTC. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help can contact me at the information provided below or just show up!
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
