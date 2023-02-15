What sort of foolish question is that? Everyone knows that a “husband” is a married man. Right? Wrong! Husband was not initially a noun. It was and still is a verb. It originally came from the Old English word “hus” from which we get both “house” and the work of “husbandry” (farm work) done by a man living in a house. After all, wealthy people did not live in houses. They lived in halls, mansions or castles.

Quoting from Reader’s Digest, The Family Word Finder, we learn that a husband will “conserve, preserve, use sparingly, manage wisely, ...”. In short, a husband takes good care of whatever he is husbanding whether that be a farm, a business, or a wife.

