What sort of foolish question is that? Everyone knows that a “husband” is a married man. Right? Wrong! Husband was not initially a noun. It was and still is a verb. It originally came from the Old English word “hus” from which we get both “house” and the work of “husbandry” (farm work) done by a man living in a house. After all, wealthy people did not live in houses. They lived in halls, mansions or castles.
Quoting from Reader’s Digest, The Family Word Finder, we learn that a husband will “conserve, preserve, use sparingly, manage wisely, ...”. In short, a husband takes good care of whatever he is husbanding whether that be a farm, a business, or a wife.
What does God’s word, the Bible, say about all this? First, it says, “God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” God created a man and a woman for the primary purpose of companionship, along with the possibility of children, and responsibilities to husband the creation, provide for their children, and faithfully care for each other.
Were all the men in scripture faithful to God’s plan? By no means. Even otherwise godly men often had multiple wives, treated them poorly, or were unfaithful. Such lives and actions were sinful. Such actions were contrary to God’s will.
How can we know what is God’s will? Look at the Word. Leviticus 18 includes 13 verses condemning heterosexual sin followed by a verse condemning homosexual sin. Malachi 2 tells us that “Yahweh was witness between you and the wife of your youth, to whom you have been faithless, though she is your companion and your wife by covenant.” Malachi also records that “the man who does not love his wife but divorces her, says Yahweh, the God of Israel, covers his garment with violence”. Malachi is teaching us that a man is to “husband” the wife of his youth as long as she lives. How can he — how shall he — do that? In Ephesians 5:25 we find the command: “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her”. We usually define love as an emotion but this does not speak about emotions. It speaks of the actions of Christ on our behalf and of the actions by which a man is to “husband” his wife.
To learn what love truly is we turn to 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.”
Men, listen to your wife’s concerns, take her opinions into account in all family decisions, and take home little gifts — a single flower — a snack item you know she likes — or anything that will say, “I love you and you are always in my thoughts”. If you want to be a real man, put your wife’s needs ahead of your own and act in accord with God’s definition of true love.
Always remember
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
