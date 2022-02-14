There is a group coming back to Newport, TOMORROW February 17, to distribute boxes of food and I want to make sure all the Veterans in our community are aware. This will be the second time that the Combat Motorcycle Association 18-12 (CVMA 18-12) has held their event here.
The CVMA 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Pantry Distribution is TOMORROW, February 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Life Baptist Church 1100 West Highway 25/70 Newport, TN 37821 (Formally Rusty Wallace Ford).
There is no residency or income requirement needed for this event. You do need to bring some form of military ID, VA card, DD214, etc. If you know of a disabled Veteran in need that is unable to make it to the event you can bring their ID on their behalf. Widows, widowers and family of service members are welcome as well. Discharge from the National Guard or Reserves also are eligible.
Last February (2021) the CVMA 18-12 came to the Cocke County Fairgrounds and provided boxes of food for over 100 cars of Veterans and their families. The Food Distribution project is a joint effort between the CVMA 18-12 and the Second Harvest Food Bank. The Second Harvest’s mission is to end hunger in communities and CVMA 18-12 is leading the way to provide food specifically for Veterans.
Since starting this project in 2019, CVMA 18-12 has provided over 1,000 boxes of food to Veterans living in East Tennessee. They exemplify the saying “Veterans helping Veterans” and are involved throughout the area in many ways. They support the activities and fundraising programs of many other organizations and have been a big supporter of our local AMVETS Post 75’s Annual Four Rivers Run.
The summary of their activities show that the Covid issue has not slowed them down. In 2020 and 2021 they held nine of their scheduled 10 food distributions. CVMA 18-12 participated in over forty-five escorts for funerals, benefit runs, and escorted the Wreathes Across America to the Hamblen Memorial Site and then helped distribute the Wreaths. CVMA 18-12, in just the past two Decembers, has helped the Sevier County Lions’ “Operation Inasmuch” helping pack almost 90,000 meals.
The list of the things they do and their dedication to help others is unbelievable and with more members they will be able to even more. Tara Adkins, their Public Relations Officer said the “membership is comprised of Full Members (those with verified combat service), Supporter members (those who have non-combat military service and have a strong dedication to helping veterans), and Auxiliary members (spouses of both Full and Support members). Our meetings are typically held at the Morristown VFW on the second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m.”
For more information you can contact Tara at 865-964-7773 or email her at cvma1812pro@gmail.com. You can also visit their web page cvma18-12.com or Facebook.com/cvma1812.
In my March 3, 2019, column, “It is Important to Read Between the Lines” I reported that H.R. 1112 115th Congress (2017-2018) had a hidden agenda. The information brought to light that if enacted the law would allow the names of all the Veterans who are receiving treatment for a mental disorder to be given to other agencies. This law would restrict hundreds of thousands of Veterans from owning guns.
This week I found that that the H.R. 1112 legislation never went any further than the house and died when the 2019-2020 legislative year began and that reminded me of the question of how the Department of Veterans Affairs identifies and records the names of Veterans with “Mental Health” diagnosis. Particularly those that would be sent to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) for a federal background check.
H.R. 1112 was officially introduced as “Official Title as Introduced”; To amend chapter 44 of title 18, United States Code, to strengthen the background check procedures to be followed before a Federal firearms licensee may transfer a firearm to a person who is not such a licensee.
On February 27, 2021, then Congressman Dr. Phil Roe (R-TN) in his address to the full Committee, on H.R. 1112, said that information on the Veterans who were listed as having a mental health issue would be at risk of losing their 2nd Amendment Rights. To remind you of how this issue came to light I will be using excerpts of the Congressman’s speech to link my new findings to.
Congressman Roe said, “A little known, and poorly understood provision of H.R. 1112 would amend the law to read as follows:
“It shall be unlawful to sell. . . any firearm or ammunition to any person knowing or having reasonable cause to believe such person. . .. . . has been adjudicated with mental illness, severe developmental disability, or severe emotional instability.
To put this in perspective, there are over 1.6 million disabled veterans with a service-connected adjudication by VA of mental illness, including one million with PTSD. H.R. 1112 has the potential to add all the names of those veterans to the FBI’s NICS list and prevent those veterans from being able to possess or purchase a firearm.
Many people don’t realize that VA already regularly sends the names of veterans who have a VA fiduciary for inclusion on the NICS list – not because there’s a concern that the veteran might be a harm to themselves or others – but because VA has determined that the veteran needs assistance handling his or her financial benefits.
I am concerned that the expanded definition proposed in H.R. 1112 would infringe on the 2nd Amendment rights of millions of veterans – solely because they sought the benefits from VA that they have rightly earned through their service to our country and have now been adjudicated with a service-connected mental illness.
The VA already sends the names of veterans who have a VA fiduciary for inclusion on the NICS list [A report states that at the beginning of 2017 this list contained 171,000 records and 98.1 percent or 167,815 were from the VA]. Not because there’s a concern that the veteran might be a harm to themselves or others, but because VA has determined that the veteran needs assistance handling his or her financial benefits.”
In his comments Dr. Roe mentions that any Veteran who has a Fiduciary already have their names sent to the NICS. The VA says that “The purpose of the Fiduciary Program is to protect Veterans and beneficiaries who are unable to manage their VA benefits through the appointment and oversight of a fiduciary.”
Any time a Veteran is found incompetent because of a mental disorder the VA will determine IF the Veteran needs a fiduciary. How they are determined to be incompetent can be because of the judgement of someone who only meets the Veteran one time and can mis understand the Veterans response to their questions.
As a simple example, the Veteran has a Compensation and Pension (C&P) Exam and the examiner asks, “Who pays the bills?” The Veteran may say that his spouse usually pays them, (even though he still can). The examiner may have had a bad day or just misunderstands the reasons why the spouse handles the bills and writes in his report that the Veteran is dependent on the spouse handling the finances, therefore the Veteran is incompetent. Being incompetent is seen as a mental disorder.
Once the Veteran is judged to need a fiduciary, they come under the Brady Act which, “prohibits them from purchasing, possessing, receiving or transporting a firearm or ammunition if they have “been adjudicated as a mental defective or been committed to a mental institution.” In compliance with the act the VA then submits your name to the NICS.
Dr. Roe used the NICS statistics from 2017 which showed there were 171,000 records of which 98.1 percent were Veterans. As of January 31, 2022, the NICS statistics show there are now 452,878 records, an increase of 281,878 in just five years. If the ratio of 98.1 percent of the are Veterans, then that would be 444, 273 of them.
When I looked up the statistics from the NICS I found there are eleven categories that list the categories the database includes. The following are ranked by the number of records for each and reflects the totals in each category as of January 2022.
1 Illegal/Unlawful Alien — 11,008,798
2 Adjudicated Mental Health — 6,802,822
3 Convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year or a
misdemeanor punishable by more than two years — 4,972,522
4 State Prohibitor — 2,231,780
5 Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence Conviction — 240,027
6 Under Indictment/Information — 218,291
7 Protection/Restraining Order for Domestic Violence — 70,212
8 Unlawful User/Addicted to a Controlled Substance — 59,594
9 Renounced U.S. Citizenship — 56,834
10 Dishonorable Discharge — 19,271
11 Fugitive from Justice — 250
There are a total of 25,680,401 names on these lists. A Veteran suffering from Service-Connected issues can easily fit into several of these categories but numbers 2 and 10 are the most likely. The state of Tennessee shows a total of 72,371 names in this database.
All but 27 names on this list are in the fifth category, Adjudicated Mental Health. While some of the names on this list are people that are truly incapacitated a diagnosis of having a mental health issue is dependent on who makes the diagnosis. That is another issue on its own.
There is another “list” I have run across that as a Veteran that really concerns me, the National VA Psychosis Registry. I will write about this registry that has been recording names of Veterans diagnosed with a Mental Health issue since 1988 and what qualifies to be a mental issue next week.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meets the 3rd Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be TOMORROW NIGHT, February 18. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Any donations for replacing the roof can be made at the hall or contacting the Commander. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
