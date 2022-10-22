An interesting family event will occur Tuesday, Oct. 25. It will be the 100th anniversary of my grandparents’ marriage. A few readers may remember my grandfather and perhaps more will remember my grandmother, who was the librarian at Stokely Memorial Library until 1990.
My grandfather, Ed Walker, was a native of Bulls Gap and came to Newport in 1915 to manage Cocke County Motor Company, a Ford agency. There had been local agents here for various automobiles, but this was the first agency devoted to the sales and service of only one make.
My grandmother, Pauline Shields, was born in Chestnut Hill, but her father’s work as a lumber camp physician took them to Norma, Tennessee, Dandridge, Crestmont, North Carolina, and finally to Hartford in 1919.
My grandmother graduated from Knoxville Business College in 1921 and her first job was as secretary to Ruth Webb O’Dell, the superintendent of Cocke County Schools, who was a cousin.
One of the “perks” of the job was room and board in the O’Dell home, which was at the intersection of Parrottsville Pike and Rankin Road. (The house is still there but it’s now at the intersection of North Street and Smith Street.)
It was then that my grandparents met. He went to the school office under the pretense of selling Mrs. O’Dell a car but his real reason was to meet the new secretary.
Their first “date” was on the steps of the O’Dell home. Their first outing, duly chaperoned, was to a baseball game in Morristown when the Morristown Kiwanis Club defeated the Newport Kiwanis Club 15- 14. My grandfather played first base for the Newport team. The umpire for the game was the famous Rev. Billy Sunday, who was conducting a revival there.
Both of my grandparents had had active social lives, and among the family pictures were several pictures of former beaux for each of them. (I now have a picture of my grandfather that one of his old girlfriends gave back to my parents as a wedding gift.)
The school job ended in the fall and my grandmother moved home to Hartford to take a job in the office of Boice Hardwood Company, a big lumber operation. She didn’t know whether their relationship would continue, as Hartford wasn’t as easy to reach as it is now. There were few telephones and the roads were not paved.
My grandfather was persistent. He wrote frequently, although she said his letters were more business-like than romantic. He visited whenever he could, even if it meant taking the T&NC railroad.
His persistence paid off! On Valentine’s Day in 1922, she accepted his proposal. Her engagement ring was inside a heart-shaped box of candy. Her father had always liked my grandfather and felt that he was old enough to know what he was doing, but he wasn’t so sure about my grandmother, perhaps thinking her too young and capricious. In that era parents often told marrying children — “You’ve made your bed. You’ll have to lie in it.” Grandfather Shields told my grandmother just the opposite: if she was ever mistreated or unhappy, she was always welcome back home.
They were married in Hartford at her home, which was about where the BP gas station is today. It was a Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. The minister was Rev. L.B. Clarke of the Methodist Episcopal Church in Newport. He came up for the wedding on the train. There were just 15 people present. None of my grandfather’s family could come. Though only 40 miles away, that would have been a major trip from Bulls Gap.
The bridal outfit was purchased at Miller’s in Knoxville. It was a traveling suit of navy blue duvetyn, a woolen twill fabric with a soft nap. The suit was trimmed with a gray squirrel collar and silk ribbon embroidery. Her hat was navy velvet and silver. The bridal bouquet was white roses and swansonia with silk and maline streamers. (It had been made at Trobaugh’s Florist in Morristown and also had arrived in Hartford via train.)
The wedding reception consisted of a plain yellow loaf cake and coffee! They stepped outside where a couple of snapshots were taken. They were showered with rice and confetti as they climbed into their automobile, a brand new Ford Model I touring car, which had been decorated with a “Just Married” banner, old shoes and tin cans. Once out of sight, they stopped and removed the decorations, but the rice and confetti remained with them on their trip. Their luggage? They each had a Gladstone bag, about 18x12x10 in size.
On that day, the Denton bridge across Pigeon River was to be re-floored. Grandfather Shields was on the County Road Commission, and he had asked for a delay until the newlyweds had crossed. The crew was there waiting and began the job as soon as their car passed over.
It was on to Asheville. They reached to Newport at noon and picked up the new Dixie Highway, which wasn’t quite complete here. (It’s known now as Hwy. 25/70.) Cocke County had been slow in its appropriation. The $900,000 project was to be jointly financed by the county, the state and the Federal governments. The contracts for the grading and paving in Cocke County were not let until July 1922. Once they got into North Carolina the road was better, for 1922, that is. Records indicate that the surface of the Dixie Highway varied from location to location. It could have been either concrete, asphalt, brick or gravel.
The road across Hot Springs mountain was one-lane and at one point, they got behind a wagon hauling a load of apples to market in Asheville. The wagon pulled into the nearest J-hole to let the Model-T pass. A J-hole was just a wide area on the side of the road, somewhat akin to a passing lane on some highways today. My grandfather thanked the driver, who gave them some apples as a wedding gift.
They reached Asheville at 5:20 p.m., and felt that they had traveled the 65s in excellent time. The top speed for a Model T was about 40 mph. The fact that it took them over five hours would indicate that they were not at top speed much of the way!
In Asheville they stayed at the Landgren Hotel. It was the city’s first steel-frame building and was built in 1912.
The next stop was Hendersonville where they spent a few days. While there, they inquired about visiting the Chimney Rock Park. A fellow told my grandfather that it was a little expensive if one had to hire an automobile to get there. When he replied that he had his own, the man said, “Well, there’s only a charge for the car and the passengers. No charge for the chauffeur. Why don’t you put your daughter in the back and you be the chauffeur?” That was a blow to a new husband, who quickly set the man straight! However, the two couples later went to Chimney Rock together.
The honeymoon trip took them down through South Carolina into Georgia. They were in Atlanta on Halloween night at the Piedmont Hotel on Peachtree Street, which was teeming that night with revelers in costume.
From Atlanta they headed back home via Rome, Georgia, Chattanooga, Athens, Cleveland and Lenoir City. At Loudon, they crossed the Tennessee River on a ferry. They spent the night with my grandfather’s aunt and uncle at Lenoir City and then went onto Bulls Gap where my grandmother met my grandfather’s family for the first time. Then it was back to Newport.
When Mrs. O’Dell heard that my grandparents were to marry, she asked if they might be interested in buying her house. It was purchased for $6,500, and with the exception of the first month while some renovations were being made, this was their home for their entire married life. My grandfather always enjoyed telling that their first date had been on the front steps.
They had a good marriage, and my grandmother often told they never had an argument. (Her sister who had lived there while in high school was skeptical. Her response was “define argument.”) My grandparents were just a month shy of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary when he died in September 1972, 50 years ago.
My grandmother was a disciplined person and did all things in moderation, particularly eating. On Oct. 25, 1992, she was still able to wear the suit in which she had married 70 years before. Her discipline probably was responsible for a long life of 97 years.
It seems hard to realize that I am older now than my grandmother when she was widowed.
