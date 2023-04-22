All the folks in these parts know when winter takes its flight, Its festive time in the Smokies because the dogwood trees are white. If you’ve never seen them blooming then you’ve missed a master sight; It’s a great new time in the Smokies when the dogwood trees are white.

The above lines from the poem “Dogwood Time in the Smokies” were written by Mrs. James R. Stokely Sr. (1885-1965) of Newport. Mrs. Stokely, most often remembered as “Miss Janie May,” was a poet and a lover of nature, and her words convey the feelings of most people when the dogwoods bloom in our yards, along the streets and throughout our woodlands and our mountains. Though they might not express such, even the crustiest, the most callous of humankind, no doubt, find the sight of blooming dogwoods refreshing.

