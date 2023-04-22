All the folks in these parts know when winter takes its flight, Its festive time in the Smokies because the dogwood trees are white. If you’ve never seen them blooming then you’ve missed a master sight; It’s a great new time in the Smokies when the dogwood trees are white.
The above lines from the poem “Dogwood Time in the Smokies” were written by Mrs. James R. Stokely Sr. (1885-1965) of Newport. Mrs. Stokely, most often remembered as “Miss Janie May,” was a poet and a lover of nature, and her words convey the feelings of most people when the dogwoods bloom in our yards, along the streets and throughout our woodlands and our mountains. Though they might not express such, even the crustiest, the most callous of humankind, no doubt, find the sight of blooming dogwoods refreshing.
Native to Europe, Asia and North America, the flowering dogwood [cornus florida] has been around for a long time. They even have been the subject of two legends, those lovely, undated and unverifiable stories so long passed down through the generations that they become accepted as truth.
The first is probably the most familiar as it is usually published or printed somewhere every spring, often at Easter time, which so often coincides with dogwood time. The earliest date of publication that I could find was in the New Orleans Times Democrat in 1889. However, this came from Bert Vincent’s “Strolling,” in the Knoxville News Sentinel in 1941: At the time of Christ’s crucifixion, the dogwood was as large as the oak and other trees of the forest. Its wood was so firm and so strong that it was chosen as the timber of the cross. The trees of the forest felt greatly distressed that wood should be used for such a cruel purpose, and Jesus, nailed there on the cross in all His pity for all the suffering a sorrow, said: Because of your regret and pity for my suffering, never again shall the dogwood tree grow large enough to be used for a cross. Henceforth is shall be slender bent and twisted, and its blossoms shall be in the form of a cross, two long and two short petals, and in the center of the outer edge of each petal, there will be nail prints, brown with rust and stained with red, and in the center of the flower will be a crown of thorns, so that all who see it will remember.
The other legend tells that a beautiful Cherokee maiden was killed by a young brave whose romantic advantages she had rejected. She used the blossoms of the dogwood to stem her bleeding, hence the red forever on them. A red-blossomed dogwood is named “Cherokee” in honor of this legend.
In the United States, the dogwood is native east from the Mississippi River Valley, from northern Florida to the southern New England states. Though they grow wild, horticulturists began cultivating dogwoods for landscaping purposes in the early 1700s. Thomas Jefferson was particularly taken with dogwoods and planted many of them at Monticello, which led to the dogwood being named the state tree and the state flower of Virginia. It is the state flower in North Carolina and the state tree in Missouri. While the dogwood has no official status in Tennessee, it still is a highly regarded part of the landscape and culture.
In 1912, Japan sent 3,000 flowering cherry trees as a goodwill gesture to the U.S. They still make a lovely scene along Washington’s Tidal Basin. In 1915, the U.S. reciprocated by sending 3,000 dogwood trees to Japan. With all but one of them having died, in 2015 the US sent 3000 dogwoods to Japan where they were presented by U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy Schlossburg.
Today, most only consider the dogwood as ornamental or a thing of beauty, but it has many beneficial uses. As wood, it is hard and close-grained, able to withstand shocks, therefore split resistant, and has been used for arrows, golf club heads, roller skate wheels, loom shuttles, knitting needles, crochet hooks, mauls, handles. Medicinally, the dogwood has been used in treating malaria, headache, fatigue, fever, diarrhea and boils. The Native Americans used dogwood in the smoking mixture of the sacred pipe.
Some old farmers declared that it was not the right time to plant corn until the dogwoods bloomed. The dogwood determined certain fishing times, according to the Knoxville Journal & Tribune in 1894: When the dogwood begins putting out little whitish green buds, the blackfish fisherman gets out his tackle, fixes up his lines, pulls out his old clothes and makes arrangements for boat and bait. Simultaneously the blackfish [a type of gar] pokes his nose out between the rocks and takes a long breath and begins to feel that spring has come and that he is developing an appetite, but he knows he must fast until the dogwood signals.
S.J. Jones advertised in the Morristown Gazette, Aug. 15, 1900, that he was buying dogwood timber at $4 per cord, 4-8 feet in length, 5 inches in diameter and practically free of knots.
A “receipt” for fever treatment was published in the Knoxville Register, Oct. 8, 1824. It was to take a pound of each of the following roots – burdock, sassafras, sumac, blackberry and spikenard – and a pound of bark of each of the following – persimmon, dogwood and wild cherry. Mix with ten gallons of water, one quart of good vinegar and one pound of sugar and boil down to two gallons. Strain and put in jugs. Take one gill [4oz] three times a day.
Anyone who knows about dogwoods knows about dogwood winter. This from the Knoxville Sentinel after a cold snap in May 1895: W.A. Warnack says long before he heard of weather bureaus, this cold snap was known as dogwood winter, that is, the weather became cold for the dogwood trees to blossom. Dogwood winter is always preceded by a whippoorwill storm which blows in the whippoorwills…there will be another slightly cold snap in another few weeks, which will be blackberry winter.
Christmas always falls on December 25, Halloween on October 31 and Independence Day on July 4. Like Thanksgiving and Easter, dogwood winter is a “movable feast.” Not occurring annually on a specific day, it comes whenever the dogwoods bloom. The annual Knoxville Dogwood Arts is scheduled when it is hoped the dogwoods will be in full bloom; sometimes the two coincide exactly, sometimes not.
Do you know the story of the pink dogwood [cornus florida rubra]? In earlier times there were references to the pink dogwood, but it was thought that species had become extinct. In 1880 nurseryman Thomas F. Meehan (1826-1901) was wandering through the woods near Germantown, Pennsylvania, when he came upon a white dogwood tree with one branch of pink blossoms. He removed the blossoms. The next year, he returned to the tree and found the same limb bore pink blossoms. He removed the limb, took it back to his nursery and successfully budded cuttings on white dogwood trees. All pink dogwoods in the world today have descended from that one limb.
Both the white and the pink dogwoods are used in landscaping today. Many local yards have a lovely display each spring. Years ago, in the Ed Hixson yard on College Street white and pink dogwoods had been planted within inches of each other. As the trees grew, the trunks and the branches intertwined, so when they bloomed, it looked like one tree bearing pink and white blossoms. A spectacular sight! In their yard on College Street, the Darius Millers had dogwoods that had been transplanted from their woodland at Bat Harbor.
More dogwoods die than any other ornamental shrub because not every homeowner exercises the necessary techniques in caring for them. An article in the Morristown Gazette Mail gave some tips. A younger sapling will survive easier than an older one. Smaller trees can be planted bare-rooted, but older trees should be balled and burlapped. Do not plant too deep and make sure the roots are well-watered. Prune properly and water weekly, particularly during dry periods. Do not over-fertilize.
The mature dogwood has year-round benefits. In addition to the lovely spring blooms, an older tree provides shade for man and beast throughout the summer. In the fall, the leaves add striking scarlet red to the foliage display and the berries provide food for the birds.
Knoxville’s Dogwood Arts Festival was first held in 1961, although the various “dogwood trails” began being opened in 1955. However, since the early 1930s the garden clubs had been urging Knoxville residents to beautify their yards with dogwoods. One writer hoped that Knoxville could eventually become known as “The Dogwood City.”
Speaking at the opening ceremonies of the Dogwood Arts Festival in 1967, Newport’s Wilma Dykeman said the dogwood “relates the many facets of our lives to the rich promise of springtime. It symbolizes not only the beauty and vitality of our splendid natural world, but it also summons us to look at the creativity and vitality of our fellow men.”
Such can be true, spring after spring.
