Roberts

Captain Steve Roberts, US Army, retired, will be the keynote speaker for the Valentines for Veterans breakfast on Feb. 4 in Newport.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Last week I wrote about the upcoming Valentines for Veterans breakfast that has been an ongoing annual event spearheaded by Marjory Ramsey. Each year she has brought in speakers that bring inspirational messages and stories that enlighten the Veteran audience. This year I am sure her choice will be a good one. Marjory sent me the following bio that shares the life in the military and since for her speaker. It is another example of a veteran who continues to serve.

Mr. Steve Roberts was born in Knoxville and graduated from Fulton High School in 1963. He went on to the University of Tennessee, graduating with a degree in marketing. His first job was with Kroger stores where he was a “jack of all trades” that lasted until he was called into the military. In 1969, Roberts was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army and began his career that led him to many different places over the next twelve years. He provides a view of where his path in the military took him.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.