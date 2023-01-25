Last week I wrote about the upcoming Valentines for Veterans breakfast that has been an ongoing annual event spearheaded by Marjory Ramsey. Each year she has brought in speakers that bring inspirational messages and stories that enlighten the Veteran audience. This year I am sure her choice will be a good one. Marjory sent me the following bio that shares the life in the military and since for her speaker. It is another example of a veteran who continues to serve.
Mr. Steve Roberts was born in Knoxville and graduated from Fulton High School in 1963. He went on to the University of Tennessee, graduating with a degree in marketing. His first job was with Kroger stores where he was a “jack of all trades” that lasted until he was called into the military. In 1969, Roberts was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army and began his career that led him to many different places over the next twelve years. He provides a view of where his path in the military took him.
“I was stationed on Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, for the basic course in infantry tactics and leadership, I was there until the end of the year. In the beginning of 1970, I was transferred to Fort Wolters Texas, in Mineral Wells to attend a flight school at the helicopter training facility. There I also met my wife and we have been married 52 years. The flight school was nine months long and then required me to transfer four months later to the U.S. Army’ s Flight Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama. At Fort Rucker I learned to fly helicopters by instruments, and transitioned into the Army’s primary helicopter, the UH Huey. After flight school I was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam.” He served 1970 and 1971 in Vietnam and then was assigned to Fort Knox, Kentucky, in Louisville, where he was stationed until he retired.
After his discharge Steve says, “I went to work as a sales and marketing specialist and spent my working career in commercial and industrial settings. I worked for a wide range of companies in the dot com industry. I spent about 15 years as a rescue specialist in computer industry, assisting companies that were reorganizing their sales and marketing teams.”
After retirement from the “business world” Roberts said he “was looking for an outside interest with some meaning”. In 2018, he found that special group, the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, that has brought a real meaning to his, and many others, lives. He says, “It is there that I learned to perform eulogies for the honor guard. Eulogies are a most satisfying and sobering endeavors I could find as a vocation in my retirement years.”
Roberts will be here to share more of his story in person for the Valentines for Veterans breakfast beginning at 9 am on Feb. 4, at the Newport Community Center, 433 Prospect Ave. All veterans and their guests are invited! For more information, you can contact Marjorie Ramsey at 423-237-8033.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
