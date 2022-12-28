As we get to the end of each year, families come together to celebrate the holidays from Thanksgiving to New Year and remember the birth of Christ. It becomes a time for families to gather around large tables and share the many things that have happened in their lives during the past months.
It is also a time that we really miss the ones who are no longer able to be with us. Many of those we miss have passed away, but there are others that need special care and have been placed in “skilled nursing” facilities.
In the local communities we have several of these facilities and this past week the veteran organizations have reached out to the veterans who are now spending their lives in them.
On Dec. 15, American Legion Post 41 its second annual Santa visit to the 11 veterans at Wellington Manor and another five at the Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Santa visited this year and gave each of the veterans a special candy cane. Post 41 Commander Dave Mills said the veterans were happy to see the Legionnaires, who were rewarded with smiles and laughter.
Post 41 along with Debbie Williams, from Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice, have visited the veterans in Wellington Manor several times during the past year. They developed a program “Vet to Vet” and visited with the veterans at Wellington. They would share refreshments and stories with the older veterans and provided cherished company to them. Next year’s program will be expanded with other activities to keep them busy. If you would like to join them, contact David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
SHARING THE SPIRIT
For the second year AMVETS Post 75 “adopted” not only the Veterans in Cocke County but also those living in the five Jefferson County facilities. This year Post 75 provided $1,000 and were joined by Veterans in Focus (VIF) who added the rest. The gifts included a beautiful quilted “bed rail” pouches, made by the ladies of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild,
A highlight for all the veterans were handmade Christmas cards. The art departments at Cocke County High School and Jefferson County High School created the colorful covers for the cards. The JROTC students from both schools wrote personal notes for the veterans.
In Cocke County, Bob Peterson and Rob Watkins, officers of both AMVETS Post 75 and VIF were joined by Debbie Williams, from Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice, who is also vice president of VIF, to give presents to the veterans in both of the homes.
A highlight of the visits was chatting with Newport’s Dr. Nathan Ford, a World War II veteran. Dr. Ford honorably served his country and returned and in 1950 became Cocke Counties first full-time optometrist and leader in the community.
In Jefferson County, Kimberly Reese, a board director of VIF, visited the Jefferson Park at Dandridge, Life Care Center of Jefferson City facilities. Jack and Jaye Murray, senior veterans committee members for VIF, visited the Jefferson City Health and Rehab Center, Charter House and Signature Lifestyles facilities with the gifts Jaye reported that, “there were about 77 veterans. They were so appreciative and it was heartwarming to see the smiles on their faces. Some were even brought to tears. They loved the greeting cards that the local kids made them as well as the pouches (especially the ones made by the Parrottsville Quilting Guild) and put them to use immediately. The goodies and snacks went over well with those that received them. They were just generally touched that we thought of them and personally delivered gifts just for them.”
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.