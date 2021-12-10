I guess today’s title is a bit mis-leading; well, in point of fact, it is greatly mis-leading. But, hey; this is 2021 and I try to speak in the language that is clearly understood; so . . .
I have often spoken of the “hate” part of that equation as I try to point out that space exploration has some theological problems – that is, I don’t need to go to the Moon to see where it came from. Anyone could steal or procure (either way, it’s no charge) a Gideon Bible from the various hotel/hospital complexes and see where the moon came from — the very “genesis” (pun intended) of the question.
But, and I know I’m weird; but it’s my weirdness and you are in no danger from it – I like to watch the NASA Channel when I have a few minutes.
What did I see there?
The Wright Brothers flew a primitive airplane to start this whole thing; and it had what was called a “morphing wing” in which the wing itself could be changed in shape to provide more (or less) lift and more (or less) speeds.
That invention has “morphed” into what we have today – the flaps and slats on the front and rear edges of aircraft wings to provide more (or less) lift at more (or less) speeds.
But flaps and slats are noisy and basically inefficient and cause more carbon emissions as the plane uses them; and require huge fuel guzzling motors to operate.
So; guess what is on the drawing boards for tomorrow’s airliners: go on, take a guess. Ok, I’ll give you a clue – IT’S BAAAAAACCCCCCKK! The “morphing wing” is coming back!
The “Flex Wing” concept is being tested and vetted and being made ready to appear on an airplane near you!
But, here’s the rub!
It has been around since – well, since way back. I mean, WAY BACK in time – way back to the Creation by God in Genesis.
No; NASA didn’t or couldn’t give The Creator God credit for the concept. Oh no! That would have been too offensive for the little portion of our universe that has to place The Creator God in their “Culture Cancel Machines” and get rid of Him and His Concepts.
Not that there are no Christians in NASA; there are lots of them; but, well you know; we don’t want to “offend” anyone so, let’s just keep quiet about the “morphing wing” being patterned after – after – after – BIRDS in flight! And – and – and BEES in flight! And – and – and SLUGS in motion!
And that, my friends, is CREATION! And that brings My Lord squarely into the picture.
“Flex Wing” will save hundreds of millions of green dollars; and quieten the whole industry down greatly; and save fuel hugely.
Looks like Orville and Wilbur were onto something after all, doesn’t it?
And it looks like God The Creator knew what He was doing after all, doesn’t it?
And I follow Him; and many of you do as well; and that means that, sooner or later, it will all “circle back” to Him.
That’s right; after all the shenanigans of the “God Cancellers”; it is all going to come back to His Throne Room when even the devil is going to have to admit that He Is Right and He Is Lord.
And I want to be there to see that!
How about you?
Don’t know how? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty serves Newport’s West End Baptist Church as Senior Pastor; and writes this column for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk. Comments should be sent to Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN 37822.
