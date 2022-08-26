This school year ushers in a new era of education in some parts of America—one in which school librarians have less freedom to choose books, and schoolchildren have less ability to read books they find intriguing.

Some states have passed laws making it easier for parents to remove books or restrict the texts available at school. Tennessee public schools are now required to post a list of materials available in their libraries. But the rule also applies to classroom libraries, which not all districts initially realized,

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.