This school year ushers in a new era of education in some parts of America—one in which school librarians have less freedom to choose books, and schoolchildren have less ability to read books they find intriguing.
Some states have passed laws making it easier for parents to remove books or restrict the texts available at school. Tennessee public schools are now required to post a list of materials available in their libraries. But the rule also applies to classroom libraries, which not all districts initially realized,
According to EveryLibrary, “This is a state-sponsored purging of ideas and identities that has no precedent in the United States. We’re witnessing the silencing of stories and the suppressing of information.”
The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom warned of lasting consequences for the current generation of students—especially given that school libraries are often the “only source of vetted, reliable information” on topics such as health care. “This shows an inability to respect the rights of individual students, particularly older students.”
Mounting book challenges, bans, and clandestine removals are eroding students’ freedom to read. The books target primarily prominent characters who are people of color. have LGBTQ themes, or address issues of race and racism.
State legislatures across the country have even introduced “educational gag orders,” defined as “efforts to restrict teaching about topics such as race, gender, American history, and LGBTQ+ identities in K–12 and higher education.”
Pundits and lawmakers argue that unsupervised students will stumble across texts that expose them to sexual topics too early or that undermine their family’s beliefs and values. Library advocates say that existing book challenge procedures and credentialed school librarians’ expertise were already sufficient to ensure school book collections remain appropriate.
School districts have long used proven methods to select books. For decades, most schools relied on trained librarians with master’s degrees in library science to select the books they believed would supplement classroom lessons and foster a love of reading. Many librarians rely on book reviews and maturity rating websites, such as Common Sense Media.
Some states have set up “review committees” that would lead to censorship regulated only by the prejudices of untrained people. When we put the decision-making solely in the hands of a few people who are not typically involved in the landscape of understanding what’s in school libraries, it leads to unnecessary content restrictions.
A Texas school district removed all the books that parents and students challenged one day before school started, which included a novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s The Diary of the Young Girl… and the Bible.
Book banning is an extension of a political quest for power and control, yet those who advocate for it simultaneously profess to support a small and limited government with as few regulations as possible.
The fact that censorship advocates talk of banning books in an age where nearly every book is available as a downloadable .pdf, or can be checked out online from the public library, is further proof that they have no idea what century we live in.
As states and districts adjust their reading rules, parents and students are working to change things, too. Teens across the U.S., for example, have formed “banned book clubs,” while students in other states are suing their districts to restore pulled books.
Rabbi Jack Moline observed, “If education does not upset you, if it does not challenge you, if it does not confuse you, if it does not occasionally offend you, then it is not education. It is indoctrination.”
Former President John F. Kennedy said, “If this nation is to be wise as well as strong, if we are to achieve our destiny, then we need more new ideas for more wise men reading more good books in more public libraries. These libraries should be open to all—except the censor. We must know all the facts, hear all the alternatives, and listen to all the criticisms. Let us welcome controversial books and controversial authors. For the Bill of Rights is the guardian of our security, as well as our liberty.”
In Island Trees Union FSD v Pico (1982), Supreme Court Justice Brennan said that the “special characteristics of the school library make that environment especially appropriate for the recognition of the First Amendment rights of students.”
Results from Pico affirmed that:
- School boards ARE responsible for supervising the education of students who are in their care and can remove materials deemed educationally unsuitable or pervasively vulgar;
- School boards CANNOT impede student rights just because they object to a certain viewpoint or idea; and
- School boards must follow established procedures to remove materials from school libraries and classrooms.
If democracy has a future in the United States, the country needs students to read and explore more provocative books—not fewer.
