Raising and teaching a child is challenging work! But Lakeisha E of Power of Positivity says we can teach kids valuable lessons, positive thinking, strong morals, heightened compassion, and internal motivation to be good, and do good. This is possible thanks to the state of their still-developing brains.
RECOGNIZE EFFORT INSTEAD OF SKILL
Kids simply aren’t going to be as good at doing tasks as an adult. Focusing on ‘skills’ will eventually lead to a child losing motivation when they make mistakes. You want them to value the act of hard work and perseverance, not the natural talent that few people have.
To do this, you have to disregard the child’s lack of ability and focus on how hard they’ve tried.
Only praise effort. When you praise, concentrate on their earnest attempts. Praise such as “Thank you for helping me! I appreciate it!” and “You worked so hard to help your friend!” put the focus on effort.
This reaction shows that you saw them trying hard and are grateful for that, which will encourage putting that same effort into their future actions.
Be patient. Helpful kids aren’t always the fastest, and they’re not going to get everything right. Don’t act as if a child’s efforts are a hindrance, and offer them guidance and help when needed.
Kids can only get better at a task through repeated practice, which you will deny if you stop them from helping you now. Becoming annoyed or impatient will also teach that they’re not good enough to be of help, or they’ll figure that no one needs their help anyway.
BE EXCITED ABOUT EVERY SUCCESS
A kid yelling, “Look! Look! I did it!” as they show you an absolute mess of something they made doesn’t seem like success to an adult. But to your child, this is a massive moment of accomplishment.
Encourage repeated efforts by getting excited with them. You don’t even need to fake it—you need to get better at looking for the best parts! Apply this to all small achievements. When you reinforce the idea that those attempts are truly worth celebrating, they will continue to be motivated by even the most minor ideas of success.
BE AN EXAMPLE
Most kids learn by example. Intrinsic helpfulness requires being genuinely compassionate. They’ll learn how to do that if you show them that you are similarly motivated.
It’s not enough to teach it, showcase it, then drop the act. You must truly be the kind of person you want your child to become.
Until kids can appreciate why compassion is beneficial, teach them to be helpers by showing them how you do things.
Let them see you do nice things for others and practice kindness and compassion. They’ll naturally follow your actions to imitate you. Point out instances where other people are being helpful.
