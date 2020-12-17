Christmas 2020 is almost here, and children are eagerly awaiting Christmas Eve and the arrival of Santa Claus. It seems that the Great Christmas Elf has been around for a long time. The Knoxville Standard, December 8, 1846, was advertising for sale at 12 1/2 cents an engraving of "a new and spirited design of Santa Claus," and the Knoxville Register, December 23, 1846, reported, "Santa Claus is gathering his reins and soon the merry of fellow will come lumbering along."
No doubt, the children in 1846 were just as excited with anticipation, but had they been cautioned, like children today, that a visit from Santa comes only to the children who have been good? We all were told that Santa's sleigh does not stop at homes where there has been bad behavior. Have you not noticed that Santa seems to come anyway, seemingly having forgotten or forgiven all the times the children did not measure up? That is part of the magic of Christmas.
Following are some letters to Santa Claus which appeared in years past in the Knoxville Sentinel. No doubt, readers will find them interesting and can see that children then were just as desirous as they are today, with no understanding of how hard Santa was going to have to work to fill all their wants. You may also have to imagine that these writers were ever children.
December 20, 1900
Dear Santy, I see in my Papa's paper that you are anxious to know what we little folks want you to bring us. If it is not too far for you to come. Please bring me a set ring and a tea set. My little sister is too young to write. Wants a stove and some of Mr. Kerns candy. My 2 year old brother wants a hobby horse and building blocks. Wishing you a pleasant Xmas and a happy New Year. I am your little girl, Leona Morison Del Rio, Tenn.
December 16, 1901
Dear Santa Klaus, Please bring me a wagon and bring me a story book to and some fruits and candy and nuts. I am seven years old and can write with a pen but can write better on the typewriter. I have a little brother and he is three years old. Please bring him a doll and some candy and fruits. And he wants a little wagon to haul wood in. I have a little sister. She is only one year old and please bring her a little doll set to play with and some candy. Your friend,
Ashby Holland
December 24, 1903
Dear Santa Claus, Are you going to pass this way this year? I would be glad if you would come and see me. I would be glad to see you and see if you are grinning all over your face again. I wish that the ground would be white with snow so that we could see the sleigh and rainders tracks. Santa Claus, are you going to bring lots of things and are you going to bring knives and kites, drums, bells and whips? This is the best letter I can write. W.T. Baxter Juniper School
December 24, 1904
Dear Santa, We write you this letter to let you know that we are trying to be the bestest boys in Newport and we want you to bring us a whole lot of things candy, apples and a drum and two dolls, the kind that wears breeches. We mean boys for we don't like girls one bit and dear Santa if you will bring us all we want we will put our arms around your neck and hug and kiss you if you will shave off those long whiskers for we don't like to kiss mans what have whiskers, they stick. Don't forget the night please we will stay awake so good bye. We are 3 & 5 years old.
Clifford and Lynn Hickey
Dear Santa, We have read so many little letters to you and hope you will not forget us Christmas. Please bring us dolls, doll carriages and beds, picture books, toys, a lot of candies, oranges, bananas and nuts. Please bring Emma some books, silk collar and tie. We both want an umbrella for school. You can bring more if you want to. Our names are Katherine and Margaret McSween
December 12, 1905
Dear Santa Claus, Please bring me an airgun and a little wagon and peanuts, candy and oranges. You need not bring me a knife for I have two, but bring me a little axe. Bring me a bigger story book than you brought last year. Bring me a little dog for mine ran off. Your little Tootsey Wootsey, Carl Wood
Dear Santa Claus, Please bring me and airgun, some shot, a hatchet, a hammer and some nails, story book and a little train and a little dog that can bark and some candy, apples and oranges. I have been a very good boy. I go to school and an almost through my reader. Your little friend, Arris Hawkins
Dear Santa Claus, I am a little girl seven years old. I go to school and am learning fast and have been good so I hope you will bring me a little stove, a big doll, a pair of shoes and lots of candy, oranges, peanuts and apples. Your little girl, Mary Wilson
Dear Santa Claus, Please bring me an air gun, some shot, a twenty two, three or four boxes of cartridges, a flip, a little train and lots of candy and oranges. I am seven years old and go to school every day. I have been a pretty good boy and Santa, I hope you will bring me all these things. Your little friend, Eddie Bruce McNabb
December 18, 1905
Dear Santa Claus, We are looking for you Christmas so I thought I would write and tell you want we want you to bring us. Sister Agnes wants a doll and doll carriage, a bottle of perfume, some picture books, a rocking chair, a little red horn and a doll piano and a box of candy and some oranges and nuts and etc. Baby Katherine wants a doll, a picture book and a box of blocks, a jumping jack and a rubber ball and some candy and fruits. I want a bracelet, some nice story books, a nice picture for my room, a checkerboards, a box of paints and some fruits nuts and candy. Your little friend, Edna Smith
Dear Santa, I thought I would write you a letter. I want you to please bring me a Sunday cap and a 22 rifle. Joe Gorrell
December 18, 1906
Dear Santa Claus, I will write you a letter. I want you to bring me some candy and some picture books and a doll and some toys and a cup and saucer and bring me some ribbons and a nice hat. I would be very thankful if you would bring me a lot of nice things, I would like to have a gold ring. I would like to have a new dress and bring me a new fan. Bring me a pair of gloves. Bring me some chairs and a little table and a set of little dishes and some oranges and some bananas and bring me a pair of stockings and a new pair of shoes. I would like to see you so I will close. Your friend, Nellie Shultz Juniper School
December 24, 1906
Dear Santa, I have been your friend for eight years. I go to school and I am in the second grade. I will tell you what I want for Christmas. An express wagon, a cap gun, a tool chest with tools, a story book, some fireworks of all kinds and all kinds of nuts, candy, oranges and bananas. Your friend, Evan O. Smith
Merry Christmas and may Santa be generous to each
