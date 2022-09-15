Hi there. Got five minutes? Then, let’s get crackin’.
You know me – or, at least a couple of you might still remember me; that I was raised in “these heah hills”; and I love their history (and that of the valleys too). I related very well to the “Beverly Hillbillies” and “Hee Haw”; and, believe it or not, I had a “Gomer Pyle” in my unit in the United States Air Force (at least, in looks and actions, he was a dead-ringer).
The place Miss ‘Nita and I purchased in 2004 even had a broken- down and cut-up moonshine still on the vacant lot next door. No, I never tried to reactivate it; but I did want to use it as a front lawn talking point – but “Miss Nita” put the “quietus” on that brilliant idea. (I think she thought maybe neighbors Preacher Powell or Don Smith might want to have it). Anyway; that still is long gone and so is the vacant lot.
I love to ride around the town and remember “back when”. Now, I have to be very careful here; because I have been threatened within one inch of my life if I mention one person’s name in the neighborhood (well, maybe it was not a threat – kinda more of a plea). Anyway, one of my classmates told me they had some “Tommy Mooty stories” if I ever used him in one of these mis-masterpieces of columnistic excellence.
But, I still love to ride around and remember who lived here and who lived there. Funny thing, none of us lived in mansions; or anything coming anywhere close to a “big house” – but none of us knew it. We didn’t have anything; but no one told us that; and, I guess, the people that were supposed to keep us apprised of such stuff didn’t because they didn’t have anything either.
The neighborhood kids played sandlot football, baseball (soccer was not even a word in the Webster’s, I don’t reckon), softball, even croquet, dodge ball, hoopy-hide, kick the can, mumbly peg, marbles, tag-you’re-it, and skated in Mary Mims’ basement. When it rained, we played Monopoly on somebody’s side porch or living room (where ever we could find a willing mom); and a bunch of us even set up an amateur radio station.
There were always bicycles galore just waiting to be ridden. Remember how fun it was to coast all the way from the reservoir down Mineral and Lincoln and try to get across Broadway without getting hit – and if you had a tail wind, you might even make the turn under the underpass and then at the river and maybe – just maybe – make it up to Skip’s house.
We made lots of bicycles for two (and even one for three – big mistake), bicycles for jumping ramps, bicycles for riding trails, bicycles for night riding; even for going to the Prom (well, maybe that’s a bit exaggerated). When I say, “We made bicycles”; I mean we built them from spare parts always lying around (I will never forget the one on which we forgot to put the brakes – another big mistake – all the fault of older brother Freddy - “The Big Ugly”).
We climbed mountains; built tree houses and lean-to’s in the woods; and roamed the area east of Woodlawn to the Pigeon River. There were lots of wooded areas spotted hither and yon in that vast chunk of real estate; and we just had a good time playing and running and climbing and riding.
It was always fun to trek down Morrell Springs Road – you know, way out into the boon docks – took us all day out and back. Edwina Road was always good for a day trip; and Hall’s Top was an ultimate adventure – especially on bicycles on a rainy day.
The big football, baseball field was bounded by Sixth and Seventh and Washington and Beech – and, man did we get game there. And, yes, little Stevie Spurrier was there too (oh, I forgot, I’m not supposed to mention that ever again).
Eighth Street was as far away as Cosby is now; and Freddy and Bobby and I carried the papers to one house all the way over there. We went out Edwina Road as far as the Jim Woods place (I was always afraid of his dogs).
Well, as I have said, it was fun growing up here! I feel my generation messed up things royally for my kids; and, when they were young. my grandkids couldn’t even play out in the yard or go next door unescorted!
“Dear God, have mercy on our nation; help us to repent for the way we have neglected to teach others about your precious Son; and see their lives changed. Please, have mercy on our “Christian Nation”!
Mooty is senior pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk to appear in its Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Tom has been a Christian for fifty-seven years and started preaching one month after he was saved; and currently serving the West End Baptist Church for a total of thirty-six years. He can be reached at tommooty15@gmail.com or you can write or call the Newport Plain Talk with your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.