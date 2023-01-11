Mommy, Mommy, Mommy! Not right now Billy, can’t you see that Mommy’s busy? How often do parents react that way? It’s natural. After all, food on the stove might burn, the seam on a new garment might go through the sewing machine crooked and have to be ripped out, or, if it was, “Daddy, Daddy!,” a tired dad might respond, “Not now Billy, Daddy just got home from a long, long day and needs rest.”
These responses are natural. After all, what is a busy or tired parent to do? All of us who have been parents have responded that way at least once, and all of us who have been children have experienced those parental responses. Is there a better way?
Yes, there is. The mother might have responded, “Let me turn down the heat on the stove and we’ll talk in just a second.” The father might have said, “sit here beside me and we’ll talk.”
The situation may well be reversed as the children grow. Computers, smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, while offering one kind of increased contact, all reduce face to face communication. This often creates loneliness, depression, and an absence of any sense of community.
Does the Bible have anything to say about this problem? Indeed it does. Look at what happened to Daniel. Yes, he was protected in the lions den, but think about what happened later. Daniel became very concerned about trials facing the people of Israel. In fact he was so concerned that he fasted, mourned and prayed for three weeks with no answer at all from God. He certainly could have, and well might have, been discouraged and have given up. He did not give up. He knew that the God of creation is a God who listens.
At the end of those three long, long weeks, a messenger came to Daniel. These were the words of the messenger: “O Daniel, man greatly loved, understand the words that I speak to you, and stand upright ... Fear not, Daniel, for from the first day that you set your heart to understand and humbled yourself before your God, your words have been heard, and I have come because of your words.” The God who listens sent the answer from the very first day.
David also experienced the reality of the God who listens. All through the Psalms we find David speaking to God, sometimes praising, sometimes complaining, often giving thanks. Always, whether praising or complaining, whether concerned for the future or giving thanks for the present, David knew that he was speaking to the God who listens.
That is why we believe in “God in three persons, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit”. We speak to each, we receive love from each, we find guidance from each. We can get personal with God because He is “the God who listens”.
Are you personal with God? Do you praise Him, thank Him, complain to Him, share your best and your worst moments with Him? Trust Christ as your savior from sin, turn to the Father as your best friend, seek guidance from the Holy Spirit. People may fail you but God will not.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twil soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
