One of my dearest longtime friends, Anne, and I are off today for a little road trip. When first light filtered into my room this morning I remembered all the last minute details left unfinished from yesterday and left my warm bed in search of coffee. It’s a chilly morning, but the sun is shining, and it will be a wonderful day for traveling.

When Anne and I started to plan our little trip we thought of several interesting places, but then we remembered what fun we had had a few years ago visiting Natchez. The carriage ride through the streets bustling with other visitors and all the grand old homes called our name again. The city sits right on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River and has a park for folks to enjoy the view. It looks like rain tomorrow so maybe we can visit there this afternoon.

