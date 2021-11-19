I can remember way back when – when Bobby (“The Music Man”) was all aglow about a movin’ pichur show that was coming down at the Winston (Theater, for those of you who don’t or can’t or don’t want to remember that far back).
Bobby was crazy nuts over a new movie star who had been born Frances Ethel Gumm and since 1934 had gone by the name of Judy Garland. Seems she had starred in a mo-pic that was made in 1939 (and was apparently just getting to Newport – I suppose because of “the war” or something).
That “flick” was based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s fantasy, written in 1900; which had been used to make “The Wizard of Oz in 1925 (which was apparently a “ho-hummer”); and was now being remade. It was supposed to star Shirley Temple but she was contracted to other works.
Well, best I remember, we all went – including Fred Marvin and Josephine Celeste; and when it started, I almost went to sleep. Ho hum, black and white is so boring! I woke up during the tornado though!
And then; and then; and then – along came a flash of color – and man what colors! Bobby hadn’t told me about that; and I don’t think I had ever seen color in a full length feature picture show before. Needless to say, little Tommy woke up when Dorothy came out of her tornado-stricken house to a wonderful world of color!
From then on, it was on — the green witch, the yellow brick road, the dreary forest, the emerald city across the field of beautiful red poppies, ruby red slippers, going over the rainbow, “We’re not in Kansas anymore”; and “There’s no place like home.”
But, I can vividly remember the cringing fear that went all over the little group of Dorothy Gail, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and even little Toto the dog when they were being ushered into the presence of the “Wizard of Oz.”
They had ridden in a coach being pulled by “a horse of a different color”; after they had timidly knocked on the massive golden gates. But the fear they all felt as they coward down and tried to hide behind each other as they saw all the smoke and fire effects and sound effects – all put on by a charlatan behind the curtain.
And, by the way; “Pay no attention to that man over there behind the curtains.” But be very sure you are terrified by his face up there on the projection power point screen, highlighted in eerie emerald green; and his voice which is driven by a 2000 gigawatt power amplifier – but “pay no attention to that man behind the curtains.”
I wonder how many people feel that way about God! I mean; either being really scared to death of Him or paying Him no attention.
Make no mistake about this; I have an intense respect of God’s Awesomeness; to which it is referred in Scripture as “Fear.” But, listen to me, please! This “fear of The LORD” is not like the cringing fear of God which those movie characters felt; but a Reverent Trust in Him. Fear is an awareness of the Presence of God; and the first step of a wise Christian is to possess and demonstrate a healthy “fear” of Him.
I mean – hey – it is GOD to Whom we are coming into the Presence; it is The Creator God of all the universe; and, I would think a bushel basket full of respect would be the very least we could do!
How about you? Do you respect Almighty God as your Creator, your Savior, and The Governor of all you are and do? He is all of that – and more; and demands (and deserves) genuine respect, love, honor, and obedience!
Do you feel that way about God?
No?
Don’t know how to feel about Him?
I do! And I will share!
Tom Mooty serves as Senior Pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and writes this column of “humor with a point” to appear in The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Comments can be sent to Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851 in Newport, TN 37822.
