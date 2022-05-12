The behavior and actions of human beings and animals can make interesting reading. As time passes, there are changes in human behavior due to changes in cultural folkways and mores, but basically human nature is what it has always been, maybe just more obvious or more often.
Following are interesting stories involving Cocke County people or situations that were printed in the local newspapers, and then were considered so interesting that they reprinted in other newspapers across the country.
Nashville American, October 22, 1900: A correspondent at Naillon writes to the Newport Plain Talk: We would like for people to know, if we do live in the mountains gorges of Snow Bird Mountain, we are doing something. The tan bark and lumber business is the life of this part of the country. I have seen as many as forty wagons loaded with bark and lumber going down to Del Rio to exchange for groceries and goods. If you don't believe this, come up to the lumber regions and we will prove it. We do very little farming, but we live just the same.
Bill Keagle [Cagle] went hunting with his shotgun the other day and brought three wild turkeys, two opossums, one raccoon and two ground hogs. Miranda cooked them all together in one pot with sweet potatoes. What a time we had eating 'possums stuffed with 'taters or 'taters stuffed with 'possums!
I suppose you know Joe Green, the great logger, who has the logging contract from Sweetwater [Edwina] to Wolf Creek. Joe went home the other day and found a new ten-pound boy, to his great delight. Joe celebrated by cutting and hauling to the mill a poplar log fifty-two inches in diameter. The first cut made 2,304 feet of lumber. The entire tree had 6,000 feet of lumber in it. The tree was what is known as curley or bird's eye poplar, and will net a nice sum to its owner. It took George Simmons' twenty-horse power mill two days to work up that tree.
[Naillon was a community midway between Hartford and Waterville. Bill Cagle sometimes went by the last name of Messer. The new boy of Joe Green was McKinley Green who became a prominent attorney in Johnson City.]
Jackson [MI] Citizen, May 10, 1901: L.C. Cash of Bybee, Tenn. made a curious find in the heart of a mammoth oak tree, which he had cut down and was splitting to make boards. He discovered a little stone box in the tree with a coil of auburn hair. From its appearance it is believed that the hair once belonged to a woman and was black when it was placed in the tree. An artificial cavity had been made in the tree, judging from the depth of the box from the bark, at least 300 years ago, and perhaps more. According to its own chronology, as shown by concentric circles on the tree, it must have been from 300 to 350 years old. Everyone is of the opinion that the hair was of an Indian maiden.
Nashville American, July 3, 1901: Because the brother of the girl he had ruined forced him to marry her, Wiltz [Wilse] McMahan, a lumberman…shot and killed her brother Israel Carver at Cosby Creek, Cocke County. After her betrayal, Miss Carver told her brother of the affair, and he induced McMahan to make the girl his wife last Saturday. Sunday morning Carver and McMahan started to church on horseback. When they had been gone but a few moments, shots were heard and the Carver family, going to see what had occurred, found the young man dead in the road. McMahan made his escape and has not been located.
[This incident was the basis for the drama "Under the Apple Trees" which was performed at Carver's Orchard in 2010.]
Edgefield [SC] Advertiser, July 3, 1901: While a crew of stone laborers were working an excavation through the Foreman Cliff, two miles east of Newport, for the bed of the Tennessee and North Carolina Railroad, they found a human female skeleton 19 inches in height in a perfect state of preservation. The only anomaly was the teeth, which were 200 in number and had no sockets but were developed from and grew upon the jaw bone with no adjacent valvular process. The bones were hermetically sealed and sent to the Smithsonian Institute.
The skeleton was found in solid rock 10 feet from the face and 8 feet from the top of the cliff, in a cavity 2 feet by 15 inches. About the cavity was no opening crevice or aperture for the skeleton to enter since the formation of the cliff, more than 2,000 years ago. - Nashville Banner
Keowee Courier [Pickens, SC], October 29, 1902: A special from Newport, Tenn. located near the Tennessee-North Carolina line to the Charlotte Observer says: Information has reached this point of the death of several persons in North Carolina near the state line, caused by eating boiled cabbage in which a 'snake worm' was found after the cabbage had been eaten. It is claimed that the 'snake worm' is to be found in the best part of the cabbage crop of this section and that the farmers of the vicinity in which the deaths have occurred are destroying the crops altogether since the recent deaths. One of the 'snake worms' was captured by John Rollins, a well-to-do citizen of the affected section, who exhibited it in Newport yesterday. He states that the cabbage crop which this year is very large is going to waste. The 'snake worm' is said to be about the size of a broom straw. It is very poisonous. Last year two persons were killed in Cocke County,Tenn. by eating cabbage which contained the 'snake worms.'
Charlotte Observer, March 4, 1903: The little town of Newport, Tenn. was all excitement Saturday over the capsizing of a boat in the Tennessee [Pigeon] river at that place and the narrow escape from drowning of Gray Allen, a prominent young businessman of Newport. The river had been very high and impossible to cross, the bridge being washed away and boats could not live in the roaring torrent. In the afternoon, however, the water began to subside, and Gray Allen and George C. Duncan thought the danger was passed and secured a small skiff and attempted to cross and after much difficulty landed the skiff on the other side. Soon after Mr. Allen attempted to recross the river. When in the middle of the river, the boat got beyond control and was carried swiftly downstream towards the dam, some 200 yards distant. It seemed to the excited crowd on the bank that the small boat was doomed. As the skiff was whirled and tossed about in the mad waters, the crowd yelled to Allen to cling to the rope that had been fastened across the river to secure the scaffold of the new bridge. The boat struck the tightly stretched rope and instantly capsized. Mr. Allen clutched at the rope and by sheer good luck caught it. He clung to the rope and waited for those on the bank to rescue him from this perilous position. But they were powerless. No boat could be kept alive in the raging torrent. Seeing that no aid was forthcoming from the shore, the desperate man turned loose and took his chances of being drifted against one of the posts of the scaffolding further down the stream. For a moment he was literally picked up by the mad waters and pulled hither and thither, and then carried swiftly downstream and directly to a post, to which he clung with his remaining strength until a rope could be fastened about him and taken ashore. Mr. Allen while in the water lost his pocket book which contained some valuable notes and papers.
Birmingham [AL] News, June 9, 1911: A dispatch from Newport, Tenn. says that at an early hour this morning Guy Cate, age 16, son of Judge H.N. Cate was compelled to stand blindfolded will yeggmen blew up the Newport Post office safe and got away with $500 in money and stamps…Young Cate was returning from a social call shortly after midnight and in passing the post office building was confronted by a tall stranger. At the point of a pistol, he was blind-folded and led to the rear of the post office and ordered to keep quiet. After the explosion and departure of the robbers, he gave the alarm. The robbers were supposed to have a west-bround freight train. They took everything in the post office, even the pennies.
Evening Herald [Albuquerque, NM], September 29, 1915: Foresters say that the chestnut and black walnut tree are the largest tree nut bearing trees in this country, and the contest did unearth a chestnut near Crestmont, North Carolina, which is 33 feet 4 inches in circumference and about 75 feet tall.
Charlotte Observer, May 14, 1916: A few weeks ago, J.T. McNabb expressed a young collie dog to J.H. Rowe at Greenville, SC, and about two weeks later the dog returned to its home in Dutch Bottoms, The dog had never been to Newport until brought here to send away and had probably never been further away from home than ten miles until that time. Shortly after reaching Greenville the dog disappeared and Mr. Rowe placed an advertisement in a Greenville news-paper offering a reward for information leading to its whereabouts. He sent a copy of the advertisement to Mr. McNabb and a few days later the dog arrived at the McNabb home, tired and hungry, having made the trip home unassisted.
