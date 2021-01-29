Dear Reader’s,
Hello and welcome to the Bookend. I used to write a column for Newport and Cocke County a few years ago. I really love, love, love Cocke County, it’s like an undiscovered gem. Newport is an old-fashioned town with a comforting feel.
Yesterday I drove from Greene County to Newport to see a dear and darling friend that is in the Covid area of the Newport hospital. The last few days that my dear friend has been in the hospital have been so fraught with upset. Especially for her family. She called me and asked if I could come visit outside of her hospital window. Her family has been doing that. I packed her a piece of frosted cake and a gift bag with two tea cups and a card. The tea cups are for when she is better and we can have a little tea party.
Well, I had never been to the Newport Medical hospital. And apparently my GPS hadn’t either. I was all over that lovely neighborhood near the hospital up on the hill next to downtown. I turned down just about every street trying to obey my GPS. Finally, I stopped and asked a police officer and he was so helpful.
I arrived at the hospital, parked my car and went in the main entrance. The security guard took my temp, and gave me a sticker and had me wait in the waiting area. Everyone was so kind, but nobody really knew how to tell me to find her room on the outside of the hospital. I mean, that’s not easy, I would probably accidentally direct someone to the cafeteria.
I left the cake and gift with a nurse who walked me through part of the hospital to a side lobby, pointed out of a door and said just to look for my friend in the windows until I saw her. Another nurse joined the conversation and sent me in the same direction.
So, outside I go and I pass a lot of windows. I stop to put my hands on each window so I can peer in to see her. Feeling like I was going to be arrested at any moment I kept looking in windows determined to find her. At one window a nurse asked me who I was looking for, she sent me to the other side of the building. Now I know where my friend is. Which is good because she got exhausted and wasn’t able to come to the window and asked the nurse to ask me to come back.
I was pretty exhausted myself and thought briefly, “Next time I come back I will know where her room is and I won’t have to wind up and down hallways with three people directing me, I’ll just stay outside and go to see her.” But then I decided against that plan. I believe there are words for that-stalker, lurker, creeper…Ha! None of which I want to be accused of. It always advisable to be on your best behavior when you’re a visitor from out of town.
So, y’all that’s a true story from lil ole me. Typical of how my day goes. But I never fail to stop and smell the roses-and Newport is a rose. And the people are so kind. See you next time! And until then, have a good week and have a literary week!
