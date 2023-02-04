Frost crack

Frost Crack occurs on thin barked trees such as this beech. This is an old wound that has healed over.

 PHOTO COURTESY STEVE ROARK

With the bitter sub-zero weather we had a few weeks ago, I’ve kept my eye open for a type of tree damage called frost crack, a long vertical split in the tree trunk. I didn’t find a fresh one but did find one or two cracks that had healed over.

Frost crack normally occurs on thin barked trees such as beech and especially sycamore. Several things have to line up just right for it to occur. Really cold daytime temperatures is the main thing, but the tree also has to get some direct late afternoon sun. The cracks usually form on the southwest face of the trunk, which receives the warmest sun rays of the day during the late afternoon. It occurs at that point often enough that another name for frost crack is “southwest canker”. Here’s how it goes: the trunk has been really cold for a couple of days, then gets gets warmed by some sun late in the day on that southwest section, and the wood near the surface expands as it warms like most things do. Then the sun goes down and there is a rapid drop in temperature and the outer wood cools and contracts faster than wood further in. This creates uneven tension that can release suddenly, sounding like a rifle shot and results in a long vertical split in the trunk.

